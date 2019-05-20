Spending $1600 at the grocery store?

In this episode of the podcast, Andrew tells us how he’d spend $1600 at the grocery store. Busi shares how Andrew ruined her chances at riches at the Derby while Andrew is convinced that he is in the midst of a crisis and only two things can resolve it.

The post Spending $1600 at the grocery store? appeared first on Tells Podcast.

PokerNews Podcast: WSOP Predictions, Part 1

We are coming up on that wonderful time of the year. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt go through Part One of their World Series of Poker predictions on this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. Sarah is in Bulgaria for the PokerNews Cup, and describes what the tournament action has been like.

Episode 15: Spring MTTs in Full Bloom, TSG Q1 2019 and More Bots Crackdowns

With Mike OOO galavanting in Las Vegas, the pair still take time out of their busy schedule to bring you all the latest from the world of online poker: The latest in online poker tournaments from PokerStars, partypoker and GG Network, with some on-air breaking news; getting a handle on the first quarter financial results from The Stars Group; and the latest wave of bot account closures from partypoker and the issues with banning hand histories and HUDs.

Ep 130 – Andrew Brooks discusses strategy & a hand history

Andrew Brooks from Thinking Poker podcast and thinkingpoker.net joins the crew to discuss his perspectives on strategy and walk through a hand, facing many questions from the crew. This episode is also available on video at https://youtu.be/mVydQoxNJLY

Fighting Over the Top 50 Greatest WSOP Players and partypoker MILLIONS Coming To Vegas

Lance and Donnie open the show discussing partypoker’s latest announcement that it is bringing a MILLIONS tournament to Las Vegas, taking place in the week leading up to the WSOP Main Event. Jeff Walsh then joins the show to fight it out over the group’s rankings of the 50 greatest players in WSOP history.

Cracking Aces Episode 1 Ft. Daniel Negreanu

Cracking Aces is the newest podcast tackling all things poker, hosted by Nate from Barstool. It will feature the fun side of the poker world and exclusive interviews with the top players. Episode 1 introduces the show, co-host and professional poker player Jake Toole, and an interview with Kid Poker himself, Daniel Negreanu. Not a bad first guest, eh? We also break down Ryan Riess’ 10 high call, Jake’s 10th time playing the WSOP, and Nate going from the chipleader of the Main Event to punting it all away. Buckle up and enjoy!

Poker And Creativity

David K Lappin is not just a poker player, he’s a prolific creator of content and conversation within the poker world. We spoke to him about his tentacular reach in the poker scene, and took the pulse of poker with someone who’s pumped many years of blood, sweat and tears into the game we love.

Bankrolls and Warm-ups | Podcast #236

Challenge (2:10) Following Bankroll Rules (3:30) 3-part Warm-ups (10:40) Show Notes with more info, pics and links: http://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod236 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, poker coach and poker author.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 84 – Trap the Kevmath

Everyone’s favourite poker nerd Kevmath joins us for an episode that tackles the subject of trapping. The stratchat hand (30:26) is from the recent Triton Montenegro High-Roller series 110K Euro Main Event. We have multiple giveaways including a second chance to win the #villaindependent T-shirt and the “phrase that pays”.

Calling it quits?

With all of these once-great TV shows going off the air this week, we ponder what it’s going to take for our PokerCast to call it quits.

Top 100 Players Are Actually Losing? Plus Jungleman’s Music Video – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #31

This week on DAT Poker Podcast: On the top 100 all time money winners list, how far down do you have to go to find a losing tournament player?

Weekly Poker Hand #251

Bottom pair has to decide whether or not to bluff on the turn and river. What do you think?

Top Pair Podcast 334: Big O; the Biggest of All the Os!

In episode 334 Bruce Briggs and Robbie Strazynski discuss a great article by Omaha creator Robert Turner about Big O. The game has so much more to it than “just adding” a fifth card to what would otherwise be Omaha 8 or Better. Robbie attended a gala charity poker tournament in Israel in which the player list included the likes of Michael “the Grinder” Mizrachi, Melanie Weisner, and Patrik Antonius. He gives us the skinny on what went down in Tel Aviv. In addition, you’ll hear all about our hosts’ latest home game adventures, the highs and the lows. Finally, we leave you with a One Outer that might provide more questions than answers.

Episode 296: Top Pair, Multi-Way

Nate and Andrew discuss the new premium podcasts, Andrew’s forthcoming book, and a tricky hand where the Hero makes top pair, top kicker in a four-way pot. Timestamps 0:30 hello & welcome 14:17 strategy Strategy 5/5 NLHE, $1500 effective Hero … Read more…

The Bernard Lee Poker Show with Guest Joe Cada Pt. 2

This is part 2 of Bernard Lee’s chat with 2009 WSOP Main Event Champ Joe Cada.

Druff & Friends Show – 05/15/2019 – Money Poor, Plasma Rich

Fake poker player profiles on Facebook are attempting to scam (topic starts at 0:24:16 mark). Dan Heimiller posts WSOP package with insane markup which is mostly hidden from buyers (0:53:20). Man hits $609k win at Kentucky Derby through William Hill in Reno, only paid $35k (1:37:35). Pokernews article: Give plasma to replenish poker bankroll (2:17:55). IRS seizes $4 million assets from Oregon poker player, over pirating accusations (3:01:26). Bovada removes certain cash tables from site (3:24:35). Las Vegas Review Journal does long article about Rio, but is it accurate? (4:01:30). Major sportsbetting partnership made between Pokerstars and FOX (4:34:34). New Jersey online site gets in trouble after geolocation easily faked (4:57:10). tradershky co-hosts.

Poker Action Line 05/13/2019

Tom Wheaton, CEO of Faded Spade, an explosively successful manufacturer of poker playing cards, joins BIG Dave for an informative conversation. Faded Spade makes the top-quality RFID cards used for TV broadcasts and is now the preferred playing card of the WPT.

