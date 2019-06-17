PokerNews Podcast: Another Bracelet for Michael Mizrachi

Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt team up at the Rio to once again bring you the latest from the World Series of Poker on this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. One year after winning the $50k Poker Players Championship for the third time, Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi wins his fifth WSOP bracelet. Mizrachi took down the $1,500 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo event. Plus, Jeff takes you behind the scenes of the $10k HORSE, and Sarah chats with some of the game’s top players to get their take on whether the recently-added $50k High Roller should be included in the $25k Fantasy League.

Episode 18: Good news about US online poker, Improvements at Run It Once, & legislative news in Europe

The news in the US about online poker keeps getting better. Nick and Mike bring you the latest developments surrounding the Wire Act and interstate liquidity sharing. The guys also discuss the latest round of updates to the Run It Once software and the news out of Europe about legislation that affects online poker in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Druff & Friends Show – 06/14/2019 – A Collection of Collections

Druff talks about the rest of his Big 50 event, including a surprising encounter with a girl from his past (topic begins at 0:24:38 mark).

209 – Applying the Strategy and Planning for WSOP

It’s time for Steve to walk the talk from last week. Mike has had a good first run and he’ll be going in again.

Ep 134: Women in Poker part 3: Daiva Byrne

Daiva Byrne stops by the podcast to offer her thoughts on women in poker. Follow her on twitter @baltic_blonde

You can also watch the video at: https://youtu.be/zMZWeWOp3kU

Episode 5 – 2012 MAIN EVENT Champ and Player Of The Year Greg Merson

This week on Cracking Aces we are joined by the 2012 Main Event champion and Player of the Year, Greg Merson. He talks about coming back from 2.5 bbs to win the Main Event, his most memorable hand of all time, playing high stakes in Macau, his thoughts on the current live and online landscapes, and much more. It’s a great hour of insight from a high stakes crusher, enjoy!

3 Off-the-Felt Poker Tactics for Increased Profits | Podcast #241

Challenge (2:30) Poker Tactics #1: Hand Reading (3:30) Poker Tactics #2: Daily Study (8:50) Poker Tactics #3: Reviewing Game Tape (14:00)

WSOP Week 2: A Poker Players Last Wish To Play The Series, TV Table/Scheduling Issues - DAT Poker Podcast Episode #35

This Week On DAT Poker Podcast: The guys are back to keep you up to date with all of the happenings of the World Series. To begin we chat about Ivey’s return to playing a full schedule and the video that emerged of a guy doing something VERY gross at the poker table. In the WSOP News: Adam and Terrence recap each of the bracelets awarded and storylines from each event. (39:29) A touching story has also emerged of a poker player with terminal cancer’s dying wish to play the series and what the community is doing to help. A new $50k was added late to the schedule, and $25k Fantasy owners and other fantasy leagues see this as a problem.

The Grid 006 ft. Greg Shahade – Ace-Nine suited

Greg Shahade takes listeners on a trip down memory lane as he reviews a hand with his sister, GRID host Jennifer Shahade from a $200 Sit n Go from 2005. In the hand, he made a call with Ace-Nine suited that ignited a furious debate between math and feel players on the two plus two…

PokerNews Podcast: Elezra Calls His Shot

Reunited and it, of course, feels so good. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt are together again at the World Series of Poker for this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. Eli Elezra calls his shot, as he takes down his fourth WSOP bracelet. Sarah takes us behind the scenes of Jorden Fox’s bracelet win. 1993 WSOP Main Event Champion Jim Bechtel wins a star-studded $10k 2-7 NL Single Draw event. Plus, structures draw criticism, and the WSOP draws up a new $50k event. Sarah and Jeff dive into the most recent WSOP controversies.

Scott’s poker betrayal

Scott betrays his local poker buds to play in a different home game.

Weekly Poker Hand #255

It seems like every time the lights go out, a big pot takes place. Night time makes people go crazy! If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up…(Visited 42 time, 42 visit today)

Eli Elezra and 1993 Main Event Champ Win Gold, WSOP Adds New $50,000 Event

Lance and Donnie return for another episode of The Fives, and it’s more news from the WSOP that takes over the show. Eli Elezra won his fourth gold bracelet, the 1993 Main Event champion returned to the winner’s circle, and a new $50,000 bracelet event has been added to the schedule.

Poker Action Line 06/11/2019

Big Dave and Joe cover the WSOP results from another week and also rundown the action from the season ending Tournament of Champions from the World Poker Tour. The guys recap some interesting numbers after the conclusion of the Big 50 tournament which drew over 28,000 entries.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 06-11-19 with Guests Ben Heath & Scott Clements

Bernard Lee chats with 2019 WSOP $50k Champ Ben Heath and winner of the $1500 Dealers Choice, Scott Clements.

The Poker Lawyer

Mac VerStandig is known as THE poker lawyer, a prolific protector of poker player rights. The old-school-grinder and gaming law guru gives us a far-ranging verbal tour of the poker legal landscape, touching on many critical legal issues any serious poker player should understand.

Episode 4 – BIG 50 Recap and 2017 MAIN EVENT Winner Scott Blumstein

This week on Cracking Aces, Nate talks about his deep-ish run in the 28,000 person BIG 50 at the WSOP, the boys talk to the 2017 Main Event winner Scott Blumstein about his life since winning 8 million dollars, and we answer YOUR email questions. Thanks for listening and enjoy!

PokerNews Podcast: Strelitz Takes Home First Bracelet

We’re about two weeks in to the 50th World Series of Poker. Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt break down the top stories from the Rio. Daniel Strelitz wins his first WSOP bracelet, taking down the $5k event against an absolutely stacked final table. How can the $10k Heads-Up Championship become more prestigious? Sarah and Jeff discuss. Plus, Scott Clemens and Frankie O’Dell each find bracelet number three, Jordan Young takes a step back from Solve for Why as he publicly explains what he’s been going through, and Kevin Roster embarks on a remarkable journey to the WSOP Main Event.

Episode 82: Ari Engel (Re-broadcast)

This interview first aired in 2014 on the Poker News podcast stream. It was never available on the Thinking Poker stream, which is why we’re re-releasing it now. Ari is a perfect #nitcast guest, sharing tips on how to travel.

A couch date

In this episode of Tells, Andrew and Busi are coming to you from the couch with some microphones and video.

They chat Andrew’s slow start to the WSOP, a one night internship, anger and taking a break mid series.

