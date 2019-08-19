The Grid 014 ft. Muskan Sethi – Jack-nine offsuit

Muskan Sethi comes on the GRID to discuss a thrilling televised hand against Mike “Timex” McDonald on the PokerStars TV show the Shark Cage. Muskan held Jack-nine offsuit in position, and faced crucial decisions on all streets, with an extra strategic element in that a called bluff would send her to an in studio “Shark…

View the complete archives of The Grid in the directory →

214 – Derek 'Killingbird’ Tenbusch

Steve and Mike are having another special guest, Derek Tenbusch! Also known as Killingbird, Derek is a poker pro, co-owner of TPE, former rockstar, beer connoseur and beagle lover. While this list is far from being exhausted, the trio start discussing about their time at WSOP.

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

Druff & Friends Show – 08/16/2019 – The Envelope Please…

Druff celebrates being mostly healthy one year after last year’s problems started exactly a year ago (topic starts at 0:06:07 mark). Druff took a trip to eastern US and Canada (0:44:02). Update: Druff’s “Move Over” ticket adjudicated in court (1:14:45). Michael Borovetz arrested again for airport scamming (1:35:50). WSOP Main 7th place finisher Nick Machington sued by staking group “C Biscuit Stables” — but who’s in the right (1:47:58)? Poster on 2+2 accuses Bovada of demanding money for phony chargeback (2:20:27).

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 88 – Bye For Now Merv Senior

Join us for a later than planned episode 88 as Merv pays tribute to his late father, who loved to say “Bye For Now”. There’s a poser from Merv on the use of GTO strategy and a strat chat hand (30:47) where the hero tries to play AK very slowly against a LAG villain.Love the Show?Help support us by writing a review of this podcast on iTunes.

View the complete archives of Postflop Poker Podcast in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Bryn Kenney

He’s one of the top names in the poker world, and he sits down with Sarah Herring on this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. She chats with the new leader on the all-time money list, Bryn Kenney! Sarah talks with the second-place finisher at the Triton Million about his London experience, staying on top of the all-time money list, and more! Plus, she and Jeff Platt recap the week in Rosvodov at the partypoker Live MILLIONS Europe event. A Phil Ivey sighting, a massive cooler that goes Kristin Bicknell’s way, and Tony G celebrates a Triton win. Jeff also takes us through his experience on Poker After Dark!

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

August 16th, 2019 – WSOP Main Event Hand Analysis

This episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast is jam packed with strategy as Clayton reviews several hands from his World Series of Poker Main Event.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

Poker Hand Reading Questions to Ask

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod251 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Add my Alexa Skill to your Flash Briefing for daily 30-second poker tips Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Ep 142 – The Future of RecPoker

The RecPoker podcast has seen tremendous growth over the past year, thanks to our listeners, guests, and others who have been supporting and encouraging. What we are most excited about is our role in building the poker community, connecting recreational players who love to learn in a positive and encouraging environment; and now we want to do more of that.

Host Steve Fredlund has built a dream team with seven other recreational players to lead the development and creation of content, interactive opportunities, and community-building to best serve our recreational audience.

In this episode, you will hear the vision for the future of RecPoker and meet the core team of Steve Fredlund, Taylor Maas, Jake Mason, John Somsky, Stacey Nelson, Rob Washam, Chris Jones, and Shayan Bhattacharyya.

This is also available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/uKRq1G5Jefs

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker news of all sorts

We discuss our upcoming AUPT in Reno and some legal woes for players out there. Plus, we have a big announcement.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Weekly Poker Hand #264

Hero flops an overpair…but then the opponent wants to put in lots of money. How do you play this dicey situation? If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign…(Visited 5 time, 5 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Mailbag Extravaganza! Hot Debates & Daniel’s “Offensive” Poll – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #44

We empty out the mailbag on this week’s episode. First off, the guys talk about Daniel’s twitter poll where people choose the better poker commentator. Mail topics (featuring new mail drops!) include but are certainly not limited to: Advice on going pro playing small stakes, Rocky or Karate Kid and other TV show related questions, where are they now and a few poker strategy questions!

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ep 14 – Barstool Unionizing Drama, The 3 Most Annoying Things People Say At The Poker Table, and Recapping The Big 4 In Florida

This week on Cracking Aces we start off by recapping the “Big 4” in Florida and the players who won them. We then discuss the whole unionizing at Barstool situation and Scott Seiver’s idiotic tweet about it.

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Poker Action Line 08/14/2019

Tournament wins by Jessica Dawley, Jason Mercier, and Jonathon Little highlight the action at the SHRPO in Hollywood. BIG Dave brings you several interviews from the property, included among them is a conversation with Matt Savage, who talks about the new recommendations for poker rules that came out of this summer’s TDA Summit.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Mercier Wins $715,000, Ivey Back in Action, Pierce Joining Poker After Dark

On this episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, Lance and Donnie discuss Jason Mercier winning $715,000 with pocket fives, Ryan Eriquezzo scoring WSOP Circuit gold, Phil Ivey’s return to the felt, and Paul Pierce getting in on the Poker After Dark entertainment.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 08-13-19 with Guest Ryan Eriquezzo

2x Global Casino Champion Ryan Eriquezzo is Bernard Lee’s guest.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Episode 84: Alex Fitzgerald (Re-Broadcast)

Alex “Assassinato” Fitzgerald joins Nate and Andrew to talk about his childhood in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, winning and losing a fortune, abusing drugs and getting clean, and his new life in Costa Rica. Alex Fitzgerald Alex Fitzgerald is … Read more…

View the complete archives of Thinking Poker in the directory →

Bullets in the Southwest – Episode 158

Scottsdale, AZStakes $2/3 with a $300 max raise. Stacks: $350 EffectiveCO raises to $10, BU calls, Hero in SB raises to $40 with AsAc, CO calls, BU calls.$125 Flop KsQh5sHero bets $75, CO folds, BU calls$275 Turn 3dHero bets $100, BU calls$475 River QsHero?

View the complete archives of The Just Hands Poker Podcast in the directory →

Do Not Play Video Poker

This week’s episode of Tells includes Andrew’s reasons for not playing video poker. We chat about why table games maybe the preferred entertainment over poker.

The post Do Not Play Video Poker appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

How to do Poker Hand Reading | Podcast #250

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod250 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →