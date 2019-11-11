The Chip Race – Season 10 Episode 7 – Vicky Coren David Tuchman Jamie Nixon Clodagh Hansen DEALER X

For our Season 10 finale, David and Dara welcome writer, quiz show host and two-time EPT champion Vicky Coren to the show. Poker player and commentator David Tuchman joins them. Poker pro and twitcher Jamie Nixon discusses a hand from his recent WPT Main event deep run. Ian has the news and results from the last fortnight in poker. The lads discuss the mistreatment of dealers at ‘The Battle of Malta’ and elsewhere with MPN’s Poker Senior Manager Clodagh Hansen and an anonymous dealer.

DNegs Is NOT (???) Your 2019 Player Of The Year – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #53

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: Seth Polansky, VP of Communications for Caesars/WSOP joins the show to discuss the huge mishap that caused player of the year to be incorrectly awarded to Daniel. The gang discusses all of the drama from the weekend, the accusations thrown at Daniel and what could have been done differently.

The Grid 021 ft. Martin Harris – Jack-four suited

Author and tournament reporter Martin Harris steps into the GRID to talk about Jack-four suited, a hand that stuck out to him in a statistical analysis from a blog over a decade ago titled “169 Ways to Showdown.” Martin also encountered J4s in a recent professorial home game in Charlotte, where he teaches a class at…

How to Think in Terms of Ranges – Poker Strategy You Need To Know

The first step to CONSISTENTLY win money in poker is to learn How to Think in Terms of Ranges! It’s time to stop trying to put your opponents on 1…(Visited 3 time, 3 visit today)

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 94 – Postflop Bet Sizing

Episode 94 of your favourite poker podcast is devoted to the subject of postflop bet sizing. After news of another 1st place for Merv, Ben offers some practical advice on bet sizing in the poser section. For the stratchat hand (25:11) we bring to the table another hand played by Pluribus, “whose” create postflop bet sizing makes for interesting and challenging analysis.

Druff & Friends Show – 11/08/2019 – Clerical Error of the Year

(Topic begins at 0:19:20 mark): WSOP Player of the Year Disaster: Clerical error caused title to wrongly be awarded to Negreanu, also royally screwing Shaun Deeb…. (0:57:01 mark): Allen Kessler joins us to discuss the WSOP POY mess…

A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-8-2019

I Backed a PokerCoaching Student and He Won In this episode, I review some of Louis-Philippe’s hands from the WPT500 Montreal that I staked him in! Let me know if…No visits yet

PA Online Poker Is Here and Negreanu Wins WSOP Player of the Year

On this episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters talk about Pennsylvania getting legal online poker, WSOP Europe coming to an end, Daniel Negreanu winning WSOP Player of the Year for a third time, and more.

Brad Wilson is Chasing Poker Greatness

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod264 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author.

108 – Kevin Rabichow – The Mentality Of A Winner

In this episode, Kevin Rabichow, a popular Run It Once coach and longtime professional, talks about shifting into new poker games. He shares the biggest differences in mentality between online cash game and tournament pros and gives insights into the key mindsets that lead to success. Listen in to hear why certain people “make it” while others fall to the wayside – and discover how to stay ahead of the pack. Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

Episode 32: Trouble at partypoker Million, online poker live in Pennsylvania and Q3 financial reporting

Nick and Mike take you through the headlines in the world of online poker this week. The partypoker Million experienced technical issues, but the operator went above and beyond to make things right for affected players, the Pennsylvania online poker market is finally open with PokerStars becoming the first to spread legal, regulated real money online poker in the state, and the Q3 financial results for the parent companies of some of the major online poker operators are out.

Yang promotes online poker regulation

We have lots of Ante Up events to promote, but somewhere inside all of those items is a news report about Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang being for federal regulation of poker. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and Vic is back with a Hand of the Week.

Weekly Poker Hand #276

The newest PokerCoaching.com coach Lexy Gavin decides to 4-bet Q-4s preflop. I love it! Do you? If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day…(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)

Episode 167 – 07/11/2019 – Platinum Pass winners Mike McGee & Tom Parsons

In the words of Joe Stapleton, there are “Platinum Passes for your asses,” as the boys run a status check on the 2020 PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship. Crucially, they detail how many #PlatinumPasses have been awarded so far and how/where they can be won. They talk Mystery Chests and Mega Paths, and chat to a couple of recent #PSPC qualifiers: online pro Mike McGee from Scotland and student and streamer Tom Parsons from Northern Ireland. Tom also competes in this week’s edition of ‘Superfan vs Stapes’, answering questions about the Tarantino classic ‘Reservoir Dogs’. Please rate, review and subscribe to #PokerInTheEars.

Ep 26 – Daniel Negreanu Is Your 2019 WSOP Player of the Year!!! And PokerStars is Back in Pennsylvania!

Daniel Negreanu won the 2019 WSOP Player of the Year! We talk about how close he came to not winning, what he gets for winning, and the controversies that surround it. We then talk about how PokerStars has returned to the great state of Pennsylvania. Online poker is legal and running in PA and the games aren’t too shabby. Finally we break down a cash game hand where we turn top 2 pair and it spells all sorts of trouble. Appreciate everyone who sticks with us, love you guys.

A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-6-2019

How To Play Draws in Poker Let me know if you have any questions! PokerCoaching.com Test your poker skills with this quiz on 3-Betting Concepts: HERE Do you play Online…No visits yet

DNegs Is Your 2019 Player Of The Year! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #52

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: Daniel is back home after completing his goal of winning WSOP Player Of The Year! The guys begin talking about Vegas life and tipping culture before discussing Daniel’s achievement. Daniel breaks down the grind and how close it got at the end, plus a miscue by Shaun Deeb that helped him clinch the title. Other news includes Pokerstars having a hot start in Pennsylvania. We’ve got some fun tweets including ask Jungleman anything and some Voicemails about playing in the same game as your significant other. Leave us a voicemail for a future show at 1.775.434.2932

PokerNews Podcast: Kristen Bicknell, Mike Sexton, Maria Ho

It’s a star-studded episode of the PokerNews Podcast, as Kristen Bicknell, Mike Sexton, and Maria Ho join the show! Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt discuss Jeff’s trip to WPT Montreal, where he was able to catch up with three of the biggest names in the game. They also recap Daniel Negreanu’s successful WSOP Europe, where he clinched World Series of Poker Player of the Year honors for the third time in his career. Sponsor: Run It Once Poker

Poker ActionLine 11/05/2019

BIG Dave and Joe wrap up the WSOP Europe and talk about Daniel Negreanu holding off Shaun Deeb for WSOP Player of the Year honors. The guys also discuss the soft launch of online poker in Pennsylvania and take a quick look at the GPI ranking for Ladies.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 11-05-19 with Guest Ravi Raghavan Pt. 2

This is part 2 of Bernard Lee’s chat with 2019 Horseshoe Hammond Circuit Event Winner Ravi Raghavan.

Ep 154 – Adam Friedman – Mixed Games – Part 2

Host Steve Fredlund & a RecPoker panel interviews Adam Friedman about mixed games. We have broken the interview down into two segments with part 1 airing last week as episode 153.

The video is also available at the RecPoker YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9djxr_aVf1pLOta_OkREIA

LPA #211: Marathon or Sprint?

PokerCoaching.com The winners consistently sprint. If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day trial at PokerCoaching.com for an interactive learning experience. To get the…(Visited 3 time, 3 visit today)

A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-4-2019

Traits & Habits of Successful Poker Players Just because you have bad cards does not mean you automatically lose. Let me know if you have any questions! PokerCoaching.com Test your…(Visited 2 time, 2 visit today)

Episode 311: The Nuts

In this all-strategy episode, Nate and Andrew discuss the importance of drawing to the nuts in PLO8 and why pot odds can be deceptive. Then Andrew talks about how to make bluffing decisions based on blockers. Strategy Hand #1 It … Read more…

219 – Steve and Mike

It turns out that Steve is even more multi-skilled than we initially thought. By stepping in his father’s footsteps, Steve has also learned how to cut down trees without damaging anything from his surroundings. Mike has had his ups and downs in the past couple of week.

