The Chip Race – Season 11 Episode 3 – Nick Schulman Phil Galfond Jack Hardcastle Nick Jones

For the first show of 2020, David and Dara welcome poker player, broadcaster and GOAT commentator Nick Schulman. They sit down with Phil Galfond to talk about the Galfond Challenge and more. Jack Hardcastle joins them in strategy corner. Global Poker Award nominated journalist Nick Jones makes his industry predictions for 2020. Ian brings the news and results from around the poker world.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ep 164 – Fedor Holz

Steve Fredlund, Jim Reid, Rob Washam, John Somsky, & Ian Matakis chat with Fedor Holz who retired from poker after quickly earning more than $33 million on Hendon Mob and more on-line. Fedor is incredibly interesting on his perspectives of life and you can learn more about him and connect at FedorHolz.com, Instagrram Fedor Holz, or Twitter @crownupguy.

You can watch the video at https://youtu.be/H3nl0rXEFaw

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Five-Time HPT Champ Greg Raymer & Another Win for JC Tran

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they welcome guest Greg Raymer, who is fresh off winning his record fifth Heartland Poker Tour (HPT) title. Jeff & Chad also discuss the latest Aussie Millions news, talk Doug Polk’s perceived snub in the Global Poker Awards, and break down the World Series of Poker Circuit Thunder Valley stop, which includes winner interviews with Jaime Haletky and JC Tran. This week’s sponsors: Run It Once and Oddschecker US!

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 01/24/2020 – Welcome to New York, Isai!

(Topic beings at 0:17:02 mark): Pokerstars founder Isai Scheinberg arrested, to face 2011 criminal charges for running illegal poker site…. (1:00:19 mark): Flashback: Pokerstars skimmed tens of millions out of 2011 Black Friday FPP cashout, and nobody remembers…. (1:39:17 mark): Self-styled sportsbetting king Rob Gorodetsky turned out to be funding gambling habit via embezzlement..

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

January 24th, 2020 – Poker Tournament Strategy: The Big Squeeze

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton examines “squeezing” in multi-table tournaments, specifically what he calls The Big Squeeze.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

#29 Travis Darroch: Team PartyPoker Online, Twitch Streamer, Dramatic Degen

I’m your host, the founder of enhanceyouredge.com Brad Wilson, and today I’m going to be speaking with Team PartyPoker online Pro and MTT specialist the DramaticDegen himself, Travis Darroch.Travis is yet another shining example of “making it” in the modern poker world through hard work and a genuine love for the game.He grew up with a love for film and aspirations of making it in the entertainment business but, ultimately, that ended up not working out.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

GPI Award Considerations, WSOP Mystery Bounty – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #61

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence begin discussing the GPI awards nominations and the process behind the selections. A certain outspoken member of the industry is upset with being snubbed. Daniel also breaks down a big pot he played on Poker After Dark vs Nick Schulman.

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

Mount a Solid 3bet Defense

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod275 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

WSOP Adds 'Mystery Bounty’ Tournament and Galfond Challenge Kicks Off

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast to talk a new WSOP announcement, the start of the Galfond Challenge, the Aussie Millions, and more.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Episode 39: PokerStars’ New Side Bets Feature, New Online Poker Bills in the US and a New Batch of Online Poker Tournaments

PokerStars is rolling out a new feature called Side Bets and Nick and Mike discuss the details. Then the guys talk about some of the new bills that have been introduced in the US that could legalize online poker in those states, and they wrap things up with news of the latest online poker tournament series and the trend towards freezeouts in both live and online poker tournaments.

View the complete archives of Pokerfuse Podcast in the directory →

Pa. online poker thrives, others trying to join

JAN. 24 POKERCAST RECAP: Online poker in Pennsylvania is doing well and we have some legislation making its way through in New York, Nebraska and Kentucky. Plus, we chat about sidebets online, low-limit Vegas and we complete an O’Mally’s Move. Mike has the Hand of the Week with KQ in a home game.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

WPH #287: Bart Hanson’s Pocket Aces Get CRACKED!

If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to sign up for a free 7-day trial membership at PokerCoaching.com for an interactive learning experience from Jonathan Little. To get my audiobooks…No visits yet

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Ep 37 – We Won The Best Poker Podcast Of The Year Award!

We start off today’s show talking Nate’s bad beat and Twitter outrage culture (3:00-13:40). We then talk some poker strategy/advice- how to adjust your game to playing higher stakes/out of your comfort zone (13:40-31:30). And then the big news- we won poker podcast of the year! (31:30-43:30). Jake gives his bad beat (43:30-47:00), online poker legalization news (47:00-53:30), iTunes feeds off of 5 star reviews, hedging Super Bowl bets, and other tidbits (53:30-end). Enjoy!

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 99 – Pot Control

The penultimate episode before the big one is all about pot control. Merv is live at the Aussie Millions in Melbourne, whilst Ben is back at his base camp in Bangkok after a break in South Africa. There’s a strat-chat hand from Ila, the man behind the apps Preflop+ and the new Postflop+. Download them now from your app store. To support Lynn Gilmartin’s fundraising efforts for the poor Australian wildlife, visit her page here.

View the complete archives of Postflop Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Grid 027 ft. Ben Johnson – pocket-sevens

Before we get into our very special guest for our 27th show, some good news: We are semi-finalists for the Global Poker Award for Best Podcast, so if you enjoy the show, please vote at this link https://www.globalpokerindex.com/awards/podcast-of-the-year/ (optimized for a PC). Former poker pro and Perpetual Podcast host Ben Johnson enters the GRID to throw us back…

View the complete archives of The Grid in the directory →

7: Podker EP7: How to react to being “Coolered” and having a losing session after being donked on by a worse player.

Special Guest: Jason Gray tells us the story of playing poker against BATMAN himself Ben Affleck for a pot worth more than $20,000USD

Please like, share, rate and subscribe to this podcast to help spread the good gambling word!

Follow RobCampbellPoker & Angus_OL

View the complete archives of Podker Podcast in the directory →

Blind Aggression – Episode 168

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JustJackJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhands10/102.5k effectiveHero raises button with Td6d to $40, BB callsFlop 9s6h4sCheck, check$90 Turn JsBB bets $80, hero calls$250 River 4hVillain bets $225, hero?

View the complete archives of The Just Hands Poker Podcast in the directory →

E017: Joe Stapleton on The Galfond Challenge, Standup Comedy, Tacos, and More!

Joe Stapleton joins us to talk about his upcoming role as lead commentator for the Galfond Challenge, his monthly Vegas standup comedy series “Fear & LOLing”, the challenges of maintaining privacy as a social media personality, and more!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 01-21-20 with Guest Hossein Ensan

2019 WSOP Main Event Champion Hossein Ensan is Bernard Lee’s guest.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

#28: Nick Howard: Founder/ CEO Poker Detox, Elite Coaching & Staking

Yoooooo what is happening my fine-feathered friend and welcome back for another episode of Chasing Poker Greatness. I’m your host, the founder of enhanceyouredge.com Brad Wilson, and today I’m going to be speaking with renowned high-stakes online cash game crusher and coach, Nick Howard.Nick has been one of the prominent coaches in the poker world for going on 10 years now.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Alisa Melekhina– LK013

In the first anniversary episode of Ladies Knight, Jen Shahade interviews the multi-talented FM, entrepreneur, gold medalist, author and lawyer Alisa Melekhina. Jennifer talks to Alisa live in Philadelphia, where both grew up, about a wide range of topics, from Alisa’s corporate chess league, to lessons behind her first book, “Reality Check: What the Ancient Gameof…

View the complete archives of Ladies Knight in the directory →

Ep 163 – John Reading

Steve Fredlund, Jim Reid, Chris Jones, John Somsky, & Rob Washam chat with John Reading, WSOP bracelet winner and Minnesota poker pro. We reflect on his bracelet, poker strategies, psychology, and his new adventures. You can reach John through Twitter kikamo88 or email hypnojohn23 gmail.com.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 01/20/2020

BIG Dave and Joe share their excitement at the announcement by the WSOP that the series will have 25 events this summer with buy-ins of $1000 or less. They also follow the progress of main events from the Lucky Hearts. the WSOP Circuit at Thunder Valley, and the Aussie Millions.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

LPA #216: Get the Comps!

https://PokerCoaching.com Sorry for barely being able to put a sentence together. I just played poker all night then got off a long flight!(Visited 1 time, 1 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

223 – The Poker Guys

In the first episode of 2020, Steve and Mike are joined by extra special guests, the Poker Guys. After a quick review of 2019, Steve and Mike welcome Grant and John, who are @2PokerGuys who have their own podcast and YouTube channel, who also launched a new book which you can buy at https://thepokerguys.net/ Alex Fitzgerald’s new flagship product is here, Master Tournament Poker In One Class. It’s a bold title and for good reason. Watch the free intro video and be ahead of 95% of your opponents.

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →