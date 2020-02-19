Badziakouski And Mateos Make Some OFF THE WALL Decisions In A $25k

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

These elite players are on a plane above most who play this game, but can some of the decisions they make late in a $25k be justified? Are they right? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP:Jd 7h 7d TURN: Kc River: 9s

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

#37: Mindset and “The Galfond Challenge” with Nick Howard

I am joined with Nick Howard to discuss as of 2/18/20 the current results of the “Galfond Challenge” (-$900k).We discuss all things Phil Galfond with our main focus being on mindset. What will Phil do moving forward? Are the early results of the Galfond challenge more likely variance or a giant miscalculation? Taking out all other considerations, what do we think Phil’s next move should be in a vacuum?Enjoy.

Poker Action Line 02/18/2020

BIG Dave and Joe wrap up the WSOP Circuit Series in Tampa and preview the Global Poker Awards coming up in March. The guys also take a deep dive into an article by Matthew Rochman on how to play pocket aces.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Shannon Bailey – LK014

World Chess Hall of Fame chief curator Shannon Bailey joins Jennifer Shahade on the latest episode of Ladies Knight. Shannon talks about some of her favorite exhibitions and chess sets over nine years of leading the intersections of history, chess and art at the WCHOF. They also delve deep into the 2015-2016 art show, Ladies Knight,...

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 02/17/2020 – The Lebanese Connection

(Topic begins at 0:17:06 mark): Phil Galfond suspends match against VeniVidi after continuing to get crushed…. (1:00:29 mark):.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 02-18-20 with Guest Greg Raymer

Greg Raymer, 2004 WSOP Main Event Champion, just took down his 5th HPT victory and he joins Bernard Lee to chat about it.

#36 The Poker Guys: Professional Poker Players, Authors, And Prolific Creators

Six years ago professional poker players Grant Denison and Jonathan Levy uploaded their first videos onto YouTube as the “Hand of the Week” guys.Little did they know “Hand of the Week” had been trademarked by a former “Chasing Poker Greatness” legend of poker who wasn’t exactly a big fan of their brutally honest, pull-no-punches analysis.

Ep 42 – Unhealthy Weekends, The Legend Of Greg Raymer’s Fossil, The King of Kong, Zillion Beers Update, Do You Need A Good Memory To Be Good At Poker?

Jake recaps his trip to Mexico City (0:00-5:40) and Nate recaps his unhealthy weekend (5:40-10:30). Then we talk some poker; Galen Hall and Cakes’ deep runs in the Potomac Main Event (10:30-16:40), getting a shoutout on PokerGo during a live broadcast (16:40-18:40), Zillion Beers update (18:40-22:30), if you need a good memory to be good at poker (22:30-28:00), Jake drops a BOMBSHELL about Greg Raymer (28:00-33:20), Jake’s bad beat of the week (33:20-36:10), and we wrap up the show (36:10-end). Enjoy!

Ep 167 – Ed Miller

Jim Reid, John Somsky, & Chris Jones chat with author, coach, and professional poker player Ed Miller. Also, make sure you check out the RecPoker link to a free trial of Ryan Laplante’s Learn Pro Poker right here: https://www.learnpropoker.com/a/22141/pvLxagfX

11: Poker EP11: How can Rob hate my play when winning the MAX with a straight flush? Listen to find out plus we are joined by the legend Billy 'The Croc’

Guests: Billy 'The Croc’

Watch this epic video of the croc in action:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6uxpe

EP021: Hot Tips for Downswings | Poker AHA! Moments | The Return of High Stakes Poker

In this episode of The Rake Podcast, our hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro give us their hot tips for dealing with downswings, talk about the benefits of mental coaching, Phil’s continued struggles in the Galfond Challenge, AHA! moments in learning poker, Kevin Rabichow becoming the first official Run It Once ambassador, and the upcoming return of fave show High Stakes Poker.

The Chip Race – Season 11 Episode 5 – Matt Staples Elliot Roe Ludo Geilich Eric Danis

This week our hosts Dara and David talk to poker pro and Twitch streamer Matt Staples. They sit down for a fascinating chat with mindset coach and ‘Primed Mind’ creator Elliot Roe. For strategy, they throwback to a 2013 televised hand with their good friend Ludo Geilich. Eric Danis stops by to discuss the GPI Awards. Plus, Kat Arnsby has all the news and results from Divonne, Madrid and Uruguay.

Maria’s Ho’s Happy Place, Tush, Rebellious Youth | Ep: 2

For the second episode in her new poker podcast, Kara Scott interviews the talented Maria Ho! Maria has been earning a living playing poker for over a decade and she’s done more than a few interviews in her time. We can tell you definitively, she’s never done an interview like this.

February 14th, 2020 – WSOP Mystery Bounty, Galfond Challenge and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the WSOP adding freezeout tournament and the Mystery Bounty event. He also talks about the mental game as it applies to the Galfond Challenge. And of course, some strategy!

#35 Darren Elias: The ONLY 4-Time WPT Champ, $11.3 Million Online & Live Tourney Winnings, and Poker End Boss

Yoooo, welcome my friend to another episode of the “Chasing Poker Greatness” podcast! I’m your host, founder of EnhanceYourEdge.com Brad Wilson and today’s guest is the only 4-time WPT champion on the planet, the one and only Darren Elias.Darren has over $7.5 million in career live cashes to go along with a pretty, pretty, pretty good $3.8 million in lifetime online career winnings … all despite being a low-volume player.

Online Poker my darling… be my Valentine?

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod278 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

Episode 42: partypoker Millions and PokerStars PSPC promotions, Prospects for New York Online Poker and All In Sit N Gos trialed in Spain

There has been a lot of news about major live poker tournaments scheduled for 2020, Nick and Mike are back to tell you about what to expect from the partypoker Millions events and the PokerStars Players Championship (PSPC). Also this week, a court ruling in New York could pose a threat to proposed online poker legislation in the state and PokerStars is trialing a controversial poker game in Spain.

Restock hits a half-million fed

FEB. 14 POKERCAST RECAP: Our annual Restock the Shelves food-bank initiative provided more than 112K meals in January to local food banks around the country, thanks to players and poker venues nationwide. In six years, Restock has fed more than 530K people! We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and Vic G. returns with a Hand of the Week.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 100 – Suited Aces

The big one has arrived! Fans favourite Mike makes a guest appearance for a magic trip down memory lane as we reminisce on the podcast’s journey. There’s a poser on suited aces, a stratchat hand sent in from one of our patrons (34:35) and as a bonus, a double banger (57:20). For our milestone episode we also have some giveaways – tune in to find out more..

A Crazy Andy Hand From LATB! (We Disagree With The Solver)

Andy is known for his outlandish and in treating play on LATB, and this hand against Nick is a great example. Are these guys doing it right? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP:3s 6d 8d TURN: 10s River: 8h

Episode 172 – 13/02/2020 – Jessica Welman

This episode is pretty much dedicated to movies and TV, as the boys talk about everything they’ve watched in the last couple of months. They deliver judgment on the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ and are joined by the poker world’s resident film expert Jessica Welman to review ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and the HBO series ‘Watchmen’.

Ep 41 – Kelly Minkin Awesome Interview, Christian Harder Breaks Down His Legendary Hand, And A Phil Galfond Update

We get right to it in this jam packed episode. We cold open with Kelly Minkin talking about slowrolling a racist misogynist at the table. We then set up the show (3:30-13:30) and get into the Minkin interview filled with AWESOME nuggets and insight (13:30-53:00). Then Christian “Charder30” Harder joins us to break down his legendary WSOPE hero call (53:00-1:09:00), and then we end the show discussing Phil Galfond’s -$980,000 downswing. Enjoy!

PokerNews Podcast: Guest Brian Altman Talks WPT Dominance; Galfond Calling It Quits?

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they welcome guest Brian Altman, who talks about winning his second WPT Lucky Hearts Poker Open title and making the WPT Borgata Winter Poker Open title. He also shares stories from his poker journey. Jeff & Chad also discuss the James Romero winning MILLIONS South America Super High Roller, recap the WSOP Circuit Potawatomi, and Poker Central acquiring the rights to High Stakes Poker. This week’s sponsors: GG Poker, Run It Once, and Oddschecker US.

Down €900,000, Phil Galfond Suspends Galfond Challenge Against 'VeniVidi1993’

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the latest happenings in the poker world. This week, The Fives Poker Podcast is all about Phil Galfond suspending his Galfond Challenge match against 'VeniVidi1993.’

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #348: ¡Viva Madrid!

Bruce and Robbie are back for another fun-filled show, and they’ve both taken poker trips! Bruce headed to Wendover, Nevada to step foot inside a brick and mortar poker room for the first time in years, while Robbie flew abroad to cover the 888poker LIVE festival in Madrid. After recapping their action at the felt, and Robbie sharing some fascinating “Madrid poker rules”, Bruce talks Oscar night betting strategies. Finally, in the spirit of awards season, Ben Ludlow’s One Outer tackles some notable (and perhaps somewhat less notable) Global Poker Award snubs.

