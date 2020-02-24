12: Poker EP12: JOE HACHEM WRAPS UP SEASON 1! Plus he goes over Angus’ low/mid stakes hands

Joe talks about being challenged for the #1 Australian Poker money list and what the structures in 2020 mean to him.

RobCampbellpoker Angus_OL

Watch the moment Joe spoke about when Scott Lazar let his mindset blow up his WSOP Main Event dreams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoOx48LYsPM

Ivey Edge Sorting Movie Announced, Galfond Concedes & High Stakes Poker Returns! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #64

This Week on DAT Poker Pod: After the lost episode last week, the gang is back together for a full show! To begin the guys talk about what happened to the last show, and the great moment in hockey history that just happened. Daniel recaps his trip to Toronto for the GG Masters as well.

The Grid 030 ft. Sam Greenwood – king-ten suited

Poker coach and high roller tournament champion Sam Greenwood enters the GRID to discuss a high stakes hand with king-ten suited, held at the Triton Millions in July 2019. Sam was facing the tricky and outspoken Martin Kabrhel of the Czech Republic in a 3-bet pot, and as the board ran out, a hand that…

February 21st, 2020 – More Hands from the WSOP Main Event

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton reviews more hands from the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event.

Episode 69 – The Effects of Sleep on Poker Performance

Welcome to Episode 69! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Strategist Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset with an emphasis on the effects of sleep on poker performance.

PokerNews Podcast: Brent Hanks Reveals Details on the New High Stakes Poker

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they welcome guest Brent Hanks, who talks about the return of High Stakes Poker to PokerGO. .

Are These Blockers Good Enough To Shove With?

Daniel Dvoress and Orpen Kisacikoglu are playing some high level poker, but does Dvoress get a little too fancy? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP:Jc 10c 9s TURN:10d River: 3s

#38 Alex “Assassinato” Fitzgerald: $3.7 Million Tournament Winnings, Author, and Legendary Poker Coach

My guest is Alexander “Assassinato” Fitzergald who has cashed for over $4 million in online and live tournaments, is the author of 2 poker books (Exploitative Play in Live Poker and The Myth of Poker Talent), and has almost certainly done more private coaching lessons than anyone else on the planet.Alex has accomplished all of this despite a self-professed “Lack of natural poker talent”. How is that something you can overcome, you might ask? Grit, hard work, finding your tribe, and always, always, always understanding the “why” behind the plays you’re making at the tables.

Tadas Peckaitis Helps You Study the Game of Poker

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod279 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

Online Gold Bracelets for 2020 WSOP and High Stakes Poker Thoughts

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, talking new WSOP announcements, Jaime Staples fighting the good fight for poker vloggers, ideas for High Stakes Poker, and more.

Online bracelets, Bloch house and Survivor

FEB. 21 POKERCAST RECAP: The World Series of Poker says it will have a ton more online events this year, including eight in eight days, Andy Bloch is putting his house up for sale and poker has made another appearance on the TV show Survivor.

Ep 43 – The WORST Bad Beat EVER – Quads vs Quads vs Straight Flush, Going Deep In Main Events With Johnny Cakes Auville, and WSOP Bad Beat Stories

Welcome back! We introduce the show and then talk: The ultimate bad beat that’s been going viral – quads vs quads vs a straight flush (0-11:40), The WSOP quad aces vs royal flush hand with Ray Romano at the table (11:40-14:40), our own personal worst poker beat stories (14:40-22:15), with radio and poker superstar Cakes with great insight from the mind of an amateur player who just went deep in a Main Event (22:15-55:00), we recap the interview and discuss some interesting points from it and Nate shares his bad beat of the week (55-end). Enjoy!

Episode 43: Recent Online Poker Software Updates, 2020 WSOP Online Bracelet Events and Run It Once Poker Turns 1 Year Old

Online poker operators have been upgrading their software. Nick and Mike take you through some of the new features and games that have become available. The World Series of Poker has announced their online bracelet events for this summer. The guys discuss the new emphasis on the online game by the WSOP and add meaningful perspective to top line items. And finally, Run It Once Poker has turned 1 year old. The guys look back at its first year and forward to year 2 to tell you what to expect from the upstart online poker room.

Ep. 181 The Poker World According to Joey Ingram

Joey Ingram joins Brent Hanks and Remko Rinkema to talk about the Galfond Challenge, the state of online poker, private games in Las Vegas, a potential Poker All-Stars Game, Zillion Beers, and some YouTube drama. 00:35 – Does poker need more drama and controversy? Does the game benefit from beefs and people hating on each other? 04:12 – Is calling people out the best way for Luke Schwartz to stay relevant? 07:12 – What type of content would Joey Ingram want to make if popularity wasn’t part of the conversation? 08:24 – The Galfond Challenge!

Dealing with Distractions – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 2-19-2020

In this episode, we talk about how to deal with distractions! POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael…(Visited 7 time, 1 visit today)

Badziakouski And Mateos Make Some OFF THE WALL Decisions In A $25k

These elite players are on a plane above most who play this game, but can some of the decisions they make late in a $25k be justified? Are they right? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP:Jd 7h 7d TURN: Kc River: 9s

#37: Mindset and “The Galfond Challenge” with Nick Howard

I am joined with Nick Howard to discuss as of 2/18/20 the current results of the “Galfond Challenge” (-$900k).We discuss all things Phil Galfond with our main focus being on mindset. What will Phil do moving forward? Are the early results of the Galfond challenge more likely variance or a giant miscalculation? Taking out all other considerations, what do we think Phil’s next move should be in a vacuum?Enjoy.

Poker Action Line 02/18/2020

BIG Dave and Joe wrap up the WSOP Circuit Series in Tampa and preview the Global Poker Awards coming up in March. The guys also take a deep dive into an article by Matthew Rochman on how to play pocket aces.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Shannon Bailey – LK014

World Chess Hall of Fame chief curator Shannon Bailey joins Jennifer Shahade on the latest episode of Ladies Knight. Shannon talks about some of her favorite exhibitions and chess sets over nine years of leading the intersections of history, chess and art at the WCHOF. They also delve deep into the 2015-2016 art show, Ladies Knight,...

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 02/17/2020 – The Lebanese Connection

(Topic begins at 0:17:06 mark): Phil Galfond suspends match against VeniVidi after continuing to get crushed…. (1:00:29 mark): Interview with Lebanese hacker John Audi, who created the exploit to see holecards on Poker Mavens…. (1:57:34 mark): Call from listener Tyrone…. (2:13:01 mark): Update: Druff can’t reach Kevin Racks’ widow to inquire about the $500 he received….

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 02-18-20 with Guest Greg Raymer

Greg Raymer, 2004 WSOP Main Event Champion, just took down his 5th HPT victory and he joins Bernard Lee to chat about it.

#36 The Poker Guys: Professional Poker Players, Authors, And Prolific Creators

Six years ago professional poker players Grant Denison and Jonathan Levy uploaded their first videos onto YouTube as the “Hand of the Week” guys.Little did they know “Hand of the Week” had been trademarked by a former “Chasing Poker Greatness” legend of poker who wasn’t exactly a big fan of their brutally honest, pull-no-punches analysis.

Ep 42 – Unhealthy Weekends, The Legend Of Greg Raymer’s Fossil, The King of Kong, Zillion Beers Update, Do You Need A Good Memory To Be Good At Poker?

Jake recaps his trip to Mexico City (0:00-5:40) and Nate recaps his unhealthy weekend (5:40-10:30). Then we talk some poker; Galen Hall and Cakes’ deep runs in the Potomac Main Event (10:30-16:40), getting a shoutout on PokerGo during a live broadcast (16:40-18:40), Zillion Beers update (18:40-22:30), if you need a good memory to be good at poker (22:30-28:00), Jake drops a BOMBSHELL about Greg Raymer (28:00-33:20), Jake’s bad beat of the week (33:20-36:10), and we wrap up the show (36:10-end). Enjoy!

Ep 167 – Ed Miller

Jim Reid, John Somsky, & Chris Jones chat with author, coach, and professional poker player Ed Miller. Also, make sure you check out the RecPoker link to a free trial of Ryan Laplante’s Learn Pro Poker right here: https://www.learnpropoker.com/a/22141/pvLxagfX

11: Poker EP11: How can Rob hate my play when winning the MAX with a straight flush? Listen to find out plus we are joined by the legend Billy 'The Croc’

Guests: Billy 'The Croc’

Watch this epic video of the croc in action:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6uxpe

EP021: Hot Tips for Downswings | Poker AHA! Moments | The Return of High Stakes Poker

In this episode of The Rake Podcast, our hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro give us their hot tips for dealing with downswings, talk about the benefits of mental coaching, Phil’s continued struggles in the Galfond Challenge, AHA! moments in learning poker, Kevin Rabichow becoming the first official Run It Once ambassador, and the upcoming return of fave show High Stakes Poker.

Ask Me Anything – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 2-17-2020

In this episode, we talk about live cash games, how to maintain discipline, how to increase aggression, and much more! POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching…(Visited 17 time, 1 visit today)

The Chip Race – Season 11 Episode 5 – Matt Staples Elliot Roe Ludo Geilich Eric Danis

This week our hosts Dara and David talk to poker pro and Twitch streamer Matt Staples. They sit down for a fascinating chat with mindset coach and ‘Primed Mind’ creator Elliot Roe. For strategy, they throwback to a 2013 televised hand with their good friend Ludo Geilich. Eric Danis stops by to discuss the GPI Awards. Plus, Kat Arnsby has all the news and results from Divonne, Madrid and Uruguay.

