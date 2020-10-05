Episode 79 – Post- WCOOP Recap and Reflection

Welcome to Episode 79! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! The start of the episode finds them discussing the recent online series they both recently played.

View the complete archives of Poker On The Mind in the directory →

October 2nd, 2020 – GGPoker Drama and WSOP Dropping Dimes Hand Reviews

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses some of the recent controversy involving GGPoker and then reviews some recent hands he played in the Dropping Dimes series on WSOP.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

#85 Merv Harvey: How an Amateur Began Interviewing the Biggest Names in Poker

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is one half of the Postflop Poker podcast hosting duo Merv Harvey.Merv’s an amateur poker player who has now interviewed a who’s who of poker players & personalities, including: Tommy Angelo, Alec Torelli, Dara O’ Kearney, Sarah Herring, and many more.I’ll leave it for you to learn in the following episode just how Merv got his gig but it’s an extremely powerful lesson about taking your shot.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

5 Effective Tips for Multi-table Tournaments #311

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod311 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Episode 193 – 01/10/2020 – Grand Tour with Nick Walsh

James and Joe are still in recovery mode after #WCOOP2020. Joe’s been trying to unwind by playing online poker, but it hasn’t really worked out! This week, the boys take a detailed look at Grand Tour, the cycling-themed game that arrived on PokerStars in the spring.

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

PokerStars founder free, Michigan online poker, RaiseItUp

OCT. 2 POKERCAST RECAP: PokerStars’ founder is free after a plea bargain; Michigan may get online poker this season, and it’s International #RaiseItUp Day, which encourages players to curb abuse at the poker table. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and Brannen Hough has the Hand of the Week.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

The Lock-In – Kat Arnsby

(Originally aired on Youtube on September 11th 2020) This week, Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin are locked in with their great friend and Unibet Poker colleague Kat Arnsby who pulls no punches when joining them in a conversation on a whole host of controversial subjects.

They talk about the problem of dream-machines (Real-Time Assistants) in poker, the risks posed by unregulated app-based poker and the agent system it produces, ACR becoming the second site to ban Jonathan Little, finishing off with a discussion on the late great Mike Sexton.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →

CardsChat with Lynn Gilmartin

On episode #7 of the CardsChat podcast, we’re joined by World Poker Tour anchor and Australian Poker Hall of Fame member Lynn Gilmartin. During our conversation, Lynn reflects on what it was like to host the Mike Sexton tribute as well as her other treasured memories with Mike. We also discussed how she’s handling the transition from doing in-person WPT work to at-home video production for digital consumption, heard great stories about her whirlwind Las Vegas wedding, some of the acting she’s been doing in Queensland, Australia, and more.

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

CardsChat with Lynn Gilmartin

On episode #7 of the CardsChat podcast, we’re joined by World Poker Tour anchor and Australian Poker Hall of Fame member Lynn Gilmartin. During our conversation, Lynn reflects on what it was like to host the Mike Sexton tribute as well as her other treasured memories with Mike. We also discussed how she’s handling the transition from doing in-person WPT work to at-home video production for digital consumption, heard great stories about her whirlwind Las Vegas wedding, some of the acting she’s been doing in Queensland, Australia, and more.

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

Real Time Solvers, HU Match Update, Isai Scheinberg & Postle Stuff – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #84

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:40 Intros/Debate chat/Presidency bets 4:25 What Dnegs Been Up To/Stanley Cup 12:20 Darvin Moon 19:15 Isai Scheinberg (Pokerstars CoFounder) Sentenced 31:48 DNegs/Polk Heads Up – New Developments 40:15 Real Time Solver/Assistance + Players Banned on GG 1:01:05 Wynn Poker RoomOpened 1:02:45 Charlie Godwin $109Satelite into $600k 1:04:55 Postle Story 1:14:10 Tweets/Voicemail Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ep 79 – Over 2 Hours With Jason Koon

We talk to mega high stakes poker player for over 2 hours about everything from grinding up a bankroll, the biggest games he ever played with million dollar swings, Ivey and Dwan stories, how his life has gotten to the point he’s at now, the pressure of playing the biggest games in the world, advice to amateurs, and so much more. Jason is possibly the best guest we’ve ever had on.

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: The “Women in Poker” Episode

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Chad Holloway and Sarah Herring offer a special episode devoted to the ladies. The “Women in Poker” episode highlights recent accomplishments by females in the game, from players, ambassadors, and even a new author.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #364: Short and Sweet

In this short, but sweet episode of the Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast, Robbie recaps his final in-person home game before the proverbial walls of Israel’s lockdown closed in. Bruce reflects on the beauty and blessings of having a number of home game buddies that he can call good friends off the felt as well. The show ends off with a curtain call from Ben Ludlow, who’s got his farewell One Outer segment.

View the complete archives of Top Pair Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ask Me Anything – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-30-2020

…I had no time to prepare, so you make the show! To get access to this Full Course, Join PokerCoaching TODAY for 50% off HERE Get your 4-handed charts now…

No visits yet

The post Ask Me Anything – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-30-2020 first appeared on Jonathan Little.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

E052: Phil Galfond on Mike Postle, Chance Kornuth, Phil Hellmuth and More!

This week on The Rake: Run It Once founder Phil Galfond! Phil chats with hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter about his decision to get involved in the ongoing Postle saga, his thoughts on his current Galfond Challenge vs Chance Kornuth, his newfound respect for Phil Hellmuth, and much more!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

Detox Files 8: Are You Maximizing Your Resources?

One of Nick’s on-contract coaching for profits players has a major problem: He feels like he has no choice but to move back into his unsupportive parent’s home where his mental state and online poker results historically suffer.Listen today as Nick helps his player navigate a particularly dicey and emotionally charged situation by letting him know he isn’t making full use of the resources at his disposal.If you wanna learn more about Poker Detox visit: https://pokerdetox.com

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 09-29-20 with a Darvin Moon Tribute

Bernard Lee pays tribute to the late Darvin Moon.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Ep 204 – Dutch Boyd

Dutch Boyd received substantial media attention during his deep run on the 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event, where he finished in 12th place. He was involved in a key hand late in the tournament with Chris Moneymaker. Boyd held KQ and Moneymaker had pocket 3s. After the 9 2 5 flop had missed Boyd, Moneymaker bet 100,000, and Dutch forced him all-in on a bluff.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 09/28/2020

The guys give an in-depth rundown of poker rooms around the U.S. in the country’s biggest markets. The also talk strategy for stud and stud hi-lo games, including strategy tips from an interview with Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

She Invited Me to the Ladies Room on our First Date

Andrew and Busi discuss the highs and lows of their first date. They observe that anniversary getting margaritas at Tacos and Beer, and a Polaroid picture snapped at Velveteen Rabbit (it’s open again!).

The post She Invited Me to the Ladies Room on our First Date appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

Getting Back To Poker After Taking A Break – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-28-2020

Welcome back! To get access to this Full Course, Join PokerCoaching TODAY for 50% off HERE Get your 4-handed charts now HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers…

(Visited 4 time, 4 visit today)

The post Getting Back To Poker After Taking A Break – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 9-28-2020 first appeared on Jonathan Little.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

There Are 3(!) ABSURD Plays On This River

Heads up for a big online tournament, and these two guys have no quit whatsoever. Are these river plays too audacious or just plain brilliant?

FLOP: 2d 3c 6h TURN: 6c River: 9s

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Little Poker Advice #229: Try lots of things!

Experiment! https://PokerCoaching.com

(Visited 4 time, 4 visit today)

The post Little Poker Advice #229: Try lots of things! first appeared on Jonathan Little.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →