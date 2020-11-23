High Stakes Feud – All Tied After 8 Rounds/Main Event 2020 – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #88

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:09 Intros – Covid Haircuts 2:15 Main Even 2020 Discussion / Winner of previous “Main Event” upset with decision to introduce this event. 10:37 – Heads Up Final on ESPN/Covid Concerns 20:48 – WSOP/Election Prop Bets 25:00 – Heads Up Feud Updates / 9 Sessions Down / Frequency Study Debate 43:00 Tweets – Big bets from high stakes players on the match 45:20 Some of Daniel’s biggest prop bets – Andy Beal 53:45 Voicemail Question (1.775.434.2932)

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 11/21/2020 – Amanda’s Long Road Back

NOTE: Poker Fraud Alert Radio now on Google Play Podcasts, and several other platforms…. (Topic begins at 0:28:10): Interview with Amanda Stinchecum, former PFA guest, about her past life issues…. (1:59:33): Amanda describes the Texas poker scene…. (2:17:29): Ty Stewart, head of the WSOP, explains to Pokernews why Caesars decided to do second 2020 Main Event….

Ep 219 – Forum on Facing a River Bet (@Yamel)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through another forum post by current RecPoker PoY points-leader @Yamel who joins us again to talk about a hand that culminates in his facing a river bet from a winning player. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses bet sizing, raise sizing, and ranging your opponents in real-time. Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review! https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/can-we-call-this-river/

#95 Mark Herm: The Closed-Minded GTO Basher Who Crushes Year After Year

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is legendary MTT reaper of souls Mark “Dipthrong” Herm.Mark has been on my radar as a force in the poker world for a very, very long time. Like 2007 Absolute Poker long.

November 20th, 2020 – World Series of Poker Main Event…Take Three?

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton updates us on the grundge match between Daniel Negreanu and Doug Polk and also discusses the announcement of a third World Series of Poker Main Event.

Episode 199 – 20/11/2020 – Timothy Adams

James and Joe celebrate the success of the first ever virtual European Poker Tour festival, recapping the results of the major tournaments and re-living some of the highlights from their live streams. Plus, they talk to Timothy Adams, the Canadian high roller who finished second in the #EPTOnline Main Event. In ‘Superfan vs Stapes’, Maarten Rummens from Belgium competes for prizes, answering questions about the Netflix show ‘Mindhunter’. And the boys preview the next episode of #PokerInTheEars – their 200th anniversary special – revealing some big name guest star appearances! Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to the podcast.

PokerNews Podcast: Galfond Solves Negreanu/Polk Drama, WSOP Main Event & Hustler Casino Live

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring, and Chad Holloway break down everything you need to know about the recently-announced 2020 World Series of Poker Main Event and even hear from Stoyan Madanzhiev, who won this summer’s WSOP “Main Event” on GGPoker. They also discuss the Bill Perkins-fueled drama between Daniel Negreanu and Doug Polk in their heads-up challenge, recap the EPT Online, and talk about Landon Tice’s big win in the MSPT Venetian.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade on The Queen’s Gambit: Book vs. Series LK023

In a special edition of Ladies Knight, Jennifer Shahade talks about the Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis. She starts by summarizing her thoughts on the series, and the experience of seeing chess all over the media, including a number of interviews Jen did on the show for Vanity Fair, the New York Times, PocketFives, Salon and the Mic. She then…

WSOP Main Event and Hall of Fame news

NOV. 20 POKERCAST RECAP: There will be a WSOP $10K main event, but it’s not what you typically think of when you hear that. And there’s only going to be one Poker Hall of Famer announced this year. We also complete an O’Mally’s Move and Brannen Hough’s string of Hands of the Week comes to an end with A-5s.

Is It A Disaster To Slowplay Aces On A Short Stack?

It’s the final table of a WPT, and one player intends to maximize value through deception with his pocket aces, but is he getting too tricky?

FLOP:Qs 10h 5c TURN:9d

Andre:Ah AC Chris Lee: 10d 10c

The Poker Show – Episode 1 – GPITHM Podcast Network

On this edition of The Poker Show, Anthony, Eric and Roland talk about poker’s most pressing topics including the WSOP, Covid and partypoker online event results being added to THM. The boys list sports stars they’d like to see on the live tournament circuit and we close the show with Mike Sexton’s acceptance speech from the 2015 GPI American Poker Awards.

How to Quickly Understand Online Tournament Players #318

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/TournamentPlayers Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

#94 Tommy Angelo: Death, Spirituality, & Tripping on Mushrooms

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is one of my absolute favorite human beings in the poker world, universally respected teacher and author of Elements of Poker Tommy Angelo.I’m gonna be honest with you, I’ve been looking forward to releasing this one ever since the second I hit the stop button.This is a Round 2 CPG episode so if you happened to miss episode #25 with Tommy and you love our conversation today, I highly recommend you go back and listen to our original episode. You know what they always say about sequels and originals…Before you dive into this episode, I wanna give you fair warning:In my mission to tap into some of Tommy’s great stories, mind-bending perspectives, and massive poker wisdom our conversation went to some pretty unexpected places.Places that may make you feel a little uncomfortable and that you may not be expecting on a poker podcast.

Should You Be a Feel Player or Math Player?

James and Chris discuss what it means to play by feel or by math. How do you actually build your feel for the game? Learn why understanding probabilities is difficult for the brain, and how to find profitable plays with basic math and solver usage.

Jennifer Harman Opens Up on Love, Loss and Life | Ep: 14

Poker Hall of Famer Jennifer Harman has seen it all. As one of the few women to battle her way into the high-stakes Las Vegas poker scene, she knows firsthand how exciting and challenging the poker world can be.We’re so excited to have her on the Heart of Poker and even more excited to dig into her life away from the felt.

E059: Doug Polk vs Daniel Negreanu, The Galfond Challenge, & Presidential Election Bets

This week on The Rake: Hosts Jamie Kerstetter and Marle Cordeiro share their thoughts on WSOP’s upcoming second 2020 Main Event, the Doug Polk vs Daniel Negreanu high stakes feud, Phil’s progress in The Galfond Challenge, and… why are people still betting on the US presidential election?

CardsChat with Kevin Martin

On this episode we have the pleasure of welcoming Kevin Martin. One of poker’s premiere Twitch streamers, the newly unretired Kevin is now a proud member of the GG Squad. We talk plenty about that and his experience representing multiple poker operators as a streamer over the years. We also discuss Kevin’s success at both the live and online felt, plus a bit of personal stuff to get to know him a little better.

Poker Action Line 11/17/2020

The major news of the day was not the announcement of a WSOP Main event, but the stunning revelation that Joe has contracted Covid-19. The guys discuss both, and BIG Dave gives an update on Negreanu vs. Polk. Joe also balances his bad news with news of an exciting career move and promotion.

Should we measure love?

Andrew is sore after trying a new activity with friends. He tries to get Busi to commit to doing it with him.He also gives us an update on his poker life and a recap of the poker fued happening between Daniel Negranaeu and Doug Polk.After the update we continue down the list of the 36 questions that lead to love and wonder if we should measure love.And as usual, the best part of the show is the listener questons and feedback.

First Flag – Maria Ho – Episode 1 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Poker superstar Maria Ho joins Eric Danis to talk about her First Flag, the US flag she collected at the Hollywood Park Casino in Inglewood, CA. Maria also shares stories of her beginnings in live tournament poker and picks her favorite flag.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 11-17-20 with Guest Garry Gates

Bernard Lee goes to the archive for a chat with Garry Gates.

Tactical Tuesday #1: Facing Check/Raises On the Turn

Today’s episode features Coach Brad and Coach Thomas breaking down two hands where the HERO is facing a Turn check/raise:Hand #1 is a live hand Coach Thomas played at the Commerce Casino.Hand #2 is an online poker hand Coach Thomas’ CFP student recently played at $200 NL. I hope dude’s parents don’t listen to today’s episode … it’s going to be brutal!There are Greatness Bombs aplenty just patiently waiting for you to dive right in.To join Greatness Village (Our Slack Community) visit: https://bit.ly/greatness-villageTo join the VIP Newsletter visit: https://chasingpokergreatness.com/VIP

Ep 218 – David Lappin

David Lappin is the co-host of the Chip Race, ambassador for Unibet Poker, and a great player and ambassador for the game. Steve, Jim & Rob sit down with David to chat poker, podcasting, philosophy, and take as many shots as we can at David’s co-host Dara O’Kearney. Great conversation and a lot of fun was had by all!

Announcing the Poker Forge Black Friday 2020 Deal

Episode 82 – Run Bad Mindset and the Role of Luck

Welcome to Episode 82! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset!

Jason Koon Goes For Thin Value In A $25k But IS IT WORTH IT?

It’s the final table of the 2020 WSOP Player’s Championship, and Jason Koon is going to try to eek value against an astute opponent. Is it the right idea?

FLOP:As 9s Kh TURN: 8s River: Qs

Koon:7s 5h Ponakovs: Ad 4d

