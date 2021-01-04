Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 01/02/2021 – World Series of Negative Testing

(Topic begins at 0:20:37 mark): WSOP Main Event final tablist Upeshka De Silva disqualified for positive COVID test, force-finished in 9th…. (0:58:08): Matt Stout draws community’s ire on Twitter for making multiaccounting accusation against De Silva…. (1:21:22): .

Ep 232 – Forum On Scary Action With A Set (@Veaner85)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by the one and only Veaner85 - what a treat! While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel is joined by Kim PetVet for a final week, and talks about bet sizing on dynamic boards multiway, and how you can use action on earlier streets to eliminate important parts of your opponent’s range. Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review! https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/early-hand-from-tonights-tournament/

Huck Seed In The HOF , Main Event FT DQ, Moneymaker Leaves Stars – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #91

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:10 Intros – New Years Weirdness 3:45 DNegs/Polk HU Updtates

January 1st, 2021 – The Upeshka De Silva WSOP Controversy and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton disucsses the recent controversy involving Upeshka De Silva being disqualified from the World Series of Poker Main Event and the subsequent allegations of multi accounting my Matt Stout. He also discusses hands from a recent MTT session on WSOP.

WSOP Main Event, HOF news

JAN. 1 POKERCAST RECAP: Joe Hebert wins the U.S. side of the WSOP main event, Huck Seed lands in the Poker Hall of Fame, PokerStars has a massive $1.2M overlay and Scott gets quoted again. Plus we complete an O’Mally’s Move and Brannen Hough has the Hand of the Week with A-Q.

The Poker Show – Episode 3- GPITHM Podcast Network

Roland is out today so Anthony and Eric tackled the WSOP Main Event heads-up finale, High Stakes Poker and Poker After Dark lineups and Tony Burns joins the boys to talk WPT Lucky Hearts Poker Open. The trio rank their fave non-poker player Phils of all-time.

Negreanu Lays a Trap for Polk – Episode 193

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDSJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon!

PokerNews Podcast: Recapping Joseph Hebert’s 2020 WSOP Main Event Final Table Win

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring, and Chad Holloway recap the 2020 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event final table, which was won by Joseph Hebert. They discuss the disqualification of three-time bracelet winner Upeshka De Silva after he tested positive for COVID, big hands and moments from play, and preview Hebert’s upcoming heads-up match against Damian Salas for $1 million, the bracelet, and title of 2020 WSOP Main Event champion!

E065: WSOP Main Event COVID Controversy!

This week on The Rake we address the hot topic that seems to be dominating the poker community this holiday season: WSOP Main Event Controversy! Did Pesh De Silva get a raw deal? How ethical have WSOP, GGPoker, and ESPN’s actions been in the face of the coronavirus pandemic? And what about Stoyan Madanzhiev? D

Poker Action Line 12/30/2020

BIG Dave closes out 2020 with the results of the domestic side of the WSOP hybrid event, updates on Polk/Negreanu and the outlook for tournaments heading into 2021.

The Lock-In – Neil Channing

This week, Neil Channing is locked in and doling out the Christmas cheer on a special holiday season episode.

Joining our hosts Dara and David, Neil explains why poker’s premiere raconteur doesn’t have a podcast of his own. He reminisces about Christmases past when he used to play poker with the other Vic regulars and tells the lads a hilarious story about some bohemian shoplifting.

Dara and David remember some of their own Christmas parties from back when they had ‘The Firm’ stable. Dara takes the piss out of David’s inappropriately arty gifts that he used to buy the lads that they staked and there’s a tale about a drunken late night marathon walk home.

The lads also reflect on how poker has changed down the years before wrapping up with some thoughts on what a strange year 2020 has been.

#105 Landon Tice: 21-Year-Old Poker Supernova

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is poker supernova Landon Tice.This was an especially meaningful conversation to me because I’ve been fortunate enough to experience Landon’s rising star from a pretty close distance.

Ep 231 – Samuli Sipila On PLO Strategy

Samuli “TheJudas” Sipila (or Sam for short) is a professional poker player from Finland specializing in PLO, both online and live play. In this fun conversation, Sam talks about PLO strategies, bankroll management, and the tennis elbow he has from playing about 11,000 hands/day as he pursues Diamond Elite status. Follow twitch.tv/beastsofpoker and go to beastsofpoker.com to find out more about Sam and the team

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring William Horberg LK026

In a bonus episode of Ladies Knight, William Horberg, the Executive Producer of The Queen’s Gambit, talks to Jennifer Shahade about the long road to creating the hit Netflix series. He also talks about his first chess project, “Searching for Bobby Fischer” which got great reviews, but did not succeed commercially. Bill moves on to discussing some…

Becoming A Poker Pro In 2021: Yes or No?

James & Chris break down the pros and cons of becoming a professional poker player. They share their experiences playing semi-pro and full-time while disputing “purist” vs. “diversified” professionals. Concepts include which age groups are best suited for going pro (college vs. middle vs. retired), what personality traits are required for making this work, and some of the mental pitfalls to consider if you’re interested in quitting your 9-to-5 to pursue poker fully.

Tactical Tuesday #7: Finding Unnatural Bluffing Opportunities at Online $1K No Limit

On today’s show, Coach Brad and his student Jon will take a look at two hands that Jon recently played at $5/$10 6-max cash on Ignition. Jon tries to take advantage of a pair of spots on the turn that he believes are underbluffed by his player pool and more importantly are spots Jon believes his player pool perceives as underbluffed.

First Flag – Martin Jacobson – Episode 7 – GPITHM Podcast Network

On this episode of First Flag, we are joined by 2014 WSOP Main Event Champion Martin Jacobson. The GPI Award winner talks about how he earned his Hungarian flag, why he’d like to add the Japanese flag and how he ended up wearing the colors of Canada on his way to the bracelet.

92. What it Takes to Get Better at Poker. FT. Andreas Frohli.

Are poker courses worth it? What’s the best way to learn? Do you need solvers to study? Pete and fellow Run it Once coach – Andreas Frohli discuss the dos and don’ts of improving your game.

Episode 88 – Bluff Catching and Confirmation Bias

Welcome to Episode 88! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset as well as a nod to the holidays!

Make your weakness someone else’s problem

Busi and Andrew fill the audience in on all of their Christmas Day happenings. They look back on 2020 and discuss what they learned about themselves and the world.

Make your weakness someone else's problem

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 12/26/2020 – You Ain’t Got a Thing, If You Ain’t Got That Ting

(Topic starts at 0:15:50 mark): Druff gives his thoughts on Flight Simulator 2020…. (0:35:31): Druff’s son Benjamin in a battle with Roblox game after getting hacked there…. (1:03:37): Poker player Krsitin Ting in unusual legal battle to become guardian of ex-boyfriend’s son…. (1:32:41): British gambler threatens to burn down casino after massive loss…. (1:44:08)...

Did Ben Lamb Just RUIN Antonio Esfandiari?

In a high stakes game, Ben Lamb puts Antonio in a rough spot. The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: As 4c 4d TURN: 3d 9d

Lamb: Jd10d Esfandiari: 8h4h





