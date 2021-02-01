HU Feud: Limping vs Tanking, $ GME To The Moon! – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #93

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:10 – Intro/Gamestop Stonks 11:00 – Heads Up Feud Updates, Tanking vs Limping Discussion 45:04 – Galfond wins his 3rd challenge 49:35

Ep 241 – Forum On TT Preflop (@Chappo)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @Chappo about holding TT in a live tournament with a tough field. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses tournament selection, expressing your skill edge, and some lessons from the recent Book Study about injecting aggression into your game!

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 01/29/2021 – The Four Polyps of the Apocalypse

(Topic begins at 0:18:58): Druff describes his experience with his colonoscopy, and the surprising result he got…. (0:47:23): Call with Master Scalir…. (1:08:06): Week of internet financial influence: Reddit board sends hedge funds into turmoil, Dogecoin pumped up…. (1:52:11): Doug Polk, Daniel Negreanu get into flap over limping & stalling during match…. (

135 – Wayne Yap & Nick Howard – Beyond Poker

What comes after a successful poker career? Because of the high variance and limited economy the game offers, many players seek to diversify into business. Some want to leave the daily grind behind and transition out of the game.

January 29th, 2021 – To Tank or Not To Tank with Killingbird

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by Killingbird to find out what he has been up to, discuss the recent developments in the poker legal landscape, chat about the tanking controversy in the Doug vs Daniel match and, of course, talk some strategy.

#113 Coach Bahman: High Intelligence and Mental Game Coach for Raise Your Edge

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is High Intelligent and mental game coach for Raise Your Edge, Coach Bahman.Coach Bahman is quite the character who has led quite the life.

Don’t Respect the Player, But Always Respect the Math! #324

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/respect Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

What The Hell Is Mikita Badziakouski Doing?

It’s a high stakes final table with A LOT of money up for grabs, and Mikita is up to his normal stuff (making us confused). We break down an interesting line from the enigmatic pro.

FLOP: As 8s 2c TURN: 4d RIVER: 8d

Mikita: AhQh Chan: Qd7h

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net

PokerNews Podcast: North Dakota Rep. Jim Kasper Introduces Online Poker Bill

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt and Chad Holloway welcome North Dakota Rep. Jim Kasper to the show to talk about House Concurrent Resolution 3012, which would put a measure to allow the internet game on his state’s 2022 general election ballot. Kasper originally tried to introduce a bill in 2005 during the “Poker Boom,” but the Wire Act stood in the way. Now that the Wire Act is no longer a concern, is online poker coming to North Dakota? In addition, Chad & Jeff recap WPT Lucky Hearts Poker Open, offer odds on a summer 2021 WSOP, give updates on both the Negreanu vs. Polk and Kornuth vs. Galfond challenges, and tell you which sponsored pro and WSOP bracelet winner was banned for multi-accounting.

Episode 204 – 28/01/2021 – Chris Moneymaker

James and Joe present, ‘The Chris Moneymaker Tribute Hour’! As Chris’s 17-year partnership with PokerStars comes to an end, he reflects on the last two decades and his role as poker’s best-known ambassador: from winning the World Series of Poker Main Event in 2003, to travelling the globe with fellow WSOP champions Greg Raymer and Joe Hachem, to the birth of the Moneymaker Tour.

Poker movie rankings and gender-neutral cards

JAN. 29 POKERCAST RECAP: We have another poker-movie ranking to disparage, plus gender-neutral cards and disgraced Midway Poker Tour founder Dan Bekavac shows up at the MSPT event. We also complete the O’Mally’s Move and it’s Hand No. 3 from Paul Garritson in our Hand of the Week segment. He has 9-7s.

WPH #340: HIGH STAKES POKER | DONKEY Call?!

Weekly Poker Hand #340: In this hand we see Rick Salomon take a pretty much perfect line with the pocket rockets during the first episode of the new High Stakes Poker. He’s up against Michael Schwimer who clearly showed he was not afraid to battle!⁣ ⁣ On the river Schwimer even said that ‘This could … WPH #340: HIGH STAKES POKER | DONKEY Call?! Read More »

Big News for the WPT , Winamax Pro Gets Banned, Galfond Wins Again

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast, discussing some big news involving the World Poker Tour, a Winamax pro getting banned for multi-accounting, and more.

#112 Robbie Strazynski: Founder of CardPlayerLifestyle.com and Host of The Orbit

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the founder of CardPlayerLifestyle who I’m welcoming back for a very special Round 2.In case you missed it, Robbie was guest #2 way back in late 2019 when Chasing Poker Greatness was just toddling around.Despite being one of the most positive and upbeat humans I know, the weight of Covid isolation has managed to crack even Robbie’s spirits at times. In our conversation we’ll dive deeply into his struggles with mental health and just how amazing the poker community really is.

CardsChat with Maria Ho

On episode #22 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Maria Ho. One of the most broadly talented people in all of poker, Maria currently sits 5th among women on the all-time tournament money list with over $4M in winnings. In a nod to her outstanding broadcasting skills, Maria took home the 2019 Global Poker Award for Broadcaster of the Year. And, of course she is a member of the Women in Poker Hall of Fame. In this episode we discuss what Maria has been up to during the pandemic, how she’s pivoted professionally to work from home, her hobbies away from the felt, and of course her career at the felt and in the broadcasting booth.

Poker Action Line 01/26/2021

Tony Burns , Director of Poker Marketing for the Seminole properties, joins BIG Dave to talk about the Lucky Hearts Open, the first major live event in the country since the pandemic. Then, friend and local poker player Carlo Rodriguez checks in to discuss his deep run in the LHPO main event.

Soft Caps and Thin Value w/ Special Guest Peter Clarke – Episode 195

More Great Poker Content!Just Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes and get access to our growing collection of premium podcasts. https://www.patreon.com/justhandsCheck out more of Pete’s content!||

Who Can You Trust For Poker Strategy?

Chris talks about trusting sources of information in poker, who can you really trust? Spoiler alert, NO ONE! The podcast covers how to navigate that, trying to bake in your own needs while assessing what you’re being told.

Ep 240 – Duncan Palamourdas On The Mathematics Of Poker

Duncan Palamourdas specializes in the mathematics of poker and poker education. His poker classes at UCLA always fill up early and have long waiting lists. He is also an author at Upswing Poker, Poker News, Card Player and Winning Network. Despite his impressive academic credentials, Duncan’s popularity is a product of his love for simple language and metaphors. Profitable poker play essentially revolves around correct risk/reward optimization.

Episode 345: Finding Your Own Leaks

Nate and Andrew go it alone, discussing processes for studying, finding your leaks, and continuing to grow and improve as a poker player. For more on this and many other poker strategy topics, support the Thinking Poker Podcast at www.patreon.com/thinkingpokerdaily. ... Read more…

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 1-26-21 with Guest Joe Hebert Pt. 1

Bernard Lee chats with Joe Hebert, the 2020 WSOP U.S. Champion, in part one of a two part interview.

Tactical Tuesday #11: Multiway Postflop Donks in the $1k NL Cash Game Streets

On this week’s episode of Tactical Tuesday Coach Brad is rejoined by his student Jon as they examine two more hands played by Jon at $5/$10 on Ignition. Coach Brad and Jon pick apart two spots where Jon tried the seldom recommended “donk bet.” Will Jon’s bets live up to their nickname or are there actually situations in which a “donk bet” is the correct play? Find out now in Episode 11!Preflop Bootcamp: https://chasingpokergreatness.com/bootcampVIP Newsletter: https://chasingpokergreatness.com/VIP

First Flag – Joe Hachem – Episode 11 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Anthony keeps his WSOP Main Event champion streak going by hosting 2005 winner Joe Hachem on this episode of First Flag. The Aussie superstar shares his FF story, talks about his most memorable victory and which titles slipped through his fingers.

E067: Marle’s Been Cancelled!

In light of serious allegations, Run It Once has made the decision to terminate Marle Cordeiro’s position as host of The Rake. Effective immediately.

Kidding! She really is leaving though. In this, her final episode, Marle and Jamie reminisce about their time together on the pod, highlight clips of their favourite moments, and discuss plans for the future… plus we reveal Jamie’s new cohost!

I never get sad (Is there something wrong with me?)

In this episode of the podcast, Busi and Andrew gab about emotions and feelings. Andrew says he never feels sad and wonders if that is normal.

Episode 92 – What is Periodization? & River Bluff Hand History

Welcome to Episode 92! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker including both strategy & mindset. After starting off with a brief catch-up about their latest activities, the hosts turned to answering a hand history question sent in by Lewis where he asked about bluffing the river.Topics covered include:• The concept of periodization and why you should focus on training one skill at a time •

How to get a BACKING DEAL | A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little 1-25-2021

Have you ever had a backing deal or wanted one? In this live stream I am going to discuss some key components and things to think about when seeking out a backing deal.⁣ Lots of players look to gain backing deals if they want to move up the stakes or if they are struggling to … How to get a BACKING DEAL | A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little 1-25-2021 Read More »

Can It Actually Be Wrong To Move In With This Hand? – 1:19:21, 1.10 PM

Dara O’Kearney has the unenviable task of extracting value from Kristen Bicknell. Does he make any mistakes along the way? The guys break it down.

FLOP: Kh 7d 5s TURN: 2c River: 7s

Dara: KsKd Kristen: 5c5d

96. Backgammon Guy Talks Poker, Philosophy, and Relationships.

Beloved recurrent guest and high-stakes player Backgammon Guy aka Tuvya Felt returns fresh from crushing the 25/50 PLO scene. Find out why 2020 was the best year of his career and life.

