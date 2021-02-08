This Week in Poker Podcasts

E069: Doug Polk on his Daniel Negreanu Victory!

This week on The Rake: The most candid, intimate, and informative Doug Polk interview you’ve ever seen! (Maybe… don’t hold us to that).

Doug joins our hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Ben Wilinofsky to discuss his recent victory over Daniel Negreanu, the team of coaches and others he had working with him behind the scenes, and the challenge of rebuilding his game from scratch. Plus, his thoughts on the current state of poker, a behind the scenes look at his history as a YouTube content creator, and his plans for the future!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 02/05/2021 – The End of the Grudge

(Topic begins at 0:20:28 mark): Doug Polk defeats Daniel Negreanu in heads up match by fairly wide margin…. (0:48:36): Negreanu has different story about tanking strategy than people were claiming…. (1:11:23): Polk claims he will go on two podcasts, but Druff explains why PFA won’t apply to be one of them…. (1:22:54): Polk says he will not do more heads up matches, citing hatred of poker….

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

Doug Polk Joins To Recap The Heads Up Feud – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #94

The feud is over! This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back and joined by Doug Polk. 0:10 Intros/Tanking 4:00 Going back to the beginning 19:40 Training leading up to challenge 35:00

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

#115 Matt Waxman: WSOP & WPT Champ, $4.2 Million MTT Cashes, & Founder of PokerRithm.com

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is a WSOP Gold bracelet winner, WPT champ, and WPT Tournament of Champions Champ who has cashed for $4.2 million in live tournaments, Matthew Waxman.Matt’s pretty much the perfect guest for a long-form interview…

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 116 – Poker and Business

Chapter 3 from the free ebook Poker and Everything is all about the transferable skills you can develop as a poker player or in working life. Ben even wears a shirt for the occasion. The dynamic duo discuss the new game format Flip & Gos and tackle a hand (37:49) from Postflop Volume 1 featuring a pair of unnamed queens on an Ace Ten Ten flop.

View the complete archives of Postflop Poker Podcast in the directory →

Counting Outs and Making Profitable Calls #325

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod325 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

The Poker Show – Episode 4- GPITHM Podcast Network

The band is back together as AC, Eric and Roland get pumped for the return of major festival poker in the US and review recently released GPI/THM Network pods. The boys also chat Super Bowl Halftime Shows and give us their picks for the Big Game!

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: PokerStars in Michigan, New Poker Documentary & Guest Jack Hardcastle

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway offer up the latest in the poker industry including a Negreanu vs. Polk Challenge update, Daniel Dvoress winning Mike Sexton Classic, and offer their NFL Super Bowl LV picks. Additionally, they dive into the married poker couple Chris Moorman and Katie Lindsay going heads-up for a WSOP Circuit gold ring, highlight the launch of PokerStars online operations in Michigan, and tell you why the documentary “Smile” about the late Thor Hansen is a must-watch for any poker fan.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Episode 205 – 04/02/2021 – Niall Farrell

It’s a pop culture special on this week’s podcast, as James and Joe discuss some of the movies and TV shows they’ve watched in recent months – with the assistance of an EPT champion! Special guest reviewer Niall Farrell reveals that he’s played very little poker in the last 12 months, spending most of his time being a dad and streaming anything and everything.

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

Is This The Right Time For A River 3 – Bet?

Upeshka De Silva has A LOT of moves at the poker table, but is this the right time for one?

FLOP: 7h 6h 9c TURN: Qc RIVER: Qd

Pesh: 9s7s Ema: KcQs

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Ask Alex Episode 216 “How To Final Table The $50k GTD”

We are back with our first episode of 2021! This is our first episode in around 8 months! Myself and Alex hope you have all been well and you and your loved ones are all holding up as best as you can. Well it’s good to be back answering some more listener questions and offering […]

View the complete archives of One Outer in the directory →

When God Whispers – Episode 196

Poker UnicornsThese live-streamed high-stakes battles feature tech industry titans facing off across a poker table. Listen in as they discuss crypto, startups, investing, trading, and of course, prop bets. Calling the game are poker author Tommy Angelo and finance reporter Alex Rosenberg.Streaming live Sunday, February 7th at 1 p.m. ESTMore Great Poker Content!Just Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes and get access to our growing collection of premium podcasts. https://www.patreon.com/justhands1-2 Home GameVillain 1 – $1500, Villain 2 – $800, Hero – $1200V1 CO open 25, V2 BU call, Hero calls BB with QQ.75 Flop 894r BB (Hero) checks, CO bets 50, BU calls, Hero raises to 155, CO calls, BU calls. 540 Turn 3 (full rainbow board)Hero checks, CO bets 350, BU folds. Hero?

View the complete archives of The Just Hands Poker Podcast in the directory →

The Lock-In – Shane Schleger

This week, Shane Schleger is locked-in and balancing out the strong views held by our hosts Dara O’Kearney and David Lappin.

The lads kick off by pointing to some patented ‘Chip Race Run Good’ as their last guest Jack Hardcastle just took down the WPT Montreal. They talk at length about the high profile heads-up duels – the Galfond Challenge and the Polk/Negreanu Grudge Match, the latter of which took some rollercoaster twists and turns of late.

The conversation then moves to the recent high profile multi-accounting scandal involving Winamax’s Ivan Deyra before turning to more personal reflections from the trio on passion, motivation, balance and happiness in poker.

The show ends with an update on the Unibet Winter PKO Series and Dara’s strategy tip – this time on the new ‘Flip-Out’ format, but not before Shane tries to land our hosts in legal hot water by bringing up the little man who shall not be named.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →

#114 Daiva Byrne: The Poker Pro Doing the Noble Work

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness (https://chasingpokergreatness.com) podcast was the #1 GPI ranked female poker player in Lithuania and the UK in 2019 and is the founder of the Fantastic Ladies in Poker Daiva Byrne.Daiva loves poker. I know this may sound pretty obvious in an intro for a show called Chasing Poker Greatness so let me explain myself:Daiva loves poker in a way that’s both refreshing and mesmerizing. She made me think back to the beginning of my poker journey and conjured up all of those priceless aspirational memories.You’re going to hear her tell the story of the time she went on vacation with her husband (two strangers in a strange land who did not speak the native tongue) and how the first thing they did after unpacking was, you guessed it, find the poker room and jump right into the nightly tournament..

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

CardsChat with Martin Jacobson

On episode #23 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Martin Jacobson. The 2014 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion, Martin’s got over $17 million in live tournament earnings and several million in online tournament earnings. He’s far and away Sweden’s all-time leading tournament earner and he has an incredible 22 different flags on his Hendon Mob profile.

On this episode, we learn about Martin’s affinity for cooking, the importance he placed on physical and mental fitness, and what his new poker coaching venture is all about.

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

Poker Action Line 02/02/2021

A quick rundown of the Lucky Hearts results and the incredible story of the champion who overcame great adversity as an Afghan refugee. Also info in online poker opening in Michigan and JoeRod talks about his successful tournament, then later getting the opportunity to meet one of his favorite players from his beloved Yankees.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

E068: Phil Galfond on Negreanu vs Polk Arbitration, Victory vs Chance Kornuth & More!

Welcome to the premiere episode of The Rake 2.0, with our new cohost: Ben Wilinofsky! To put on the pressure for his first interview, we brought in none other than the Run It Once founder himself, Phil Galfond! Phil chats with Ben and returning cohost Jamie Kerstetter about life during and after his recent Galfond Challenge victory over Chance Kornuth, his role in arbitrating Daniel Negreanu’s tanking controversy in his face-off against Doug Polk, his love of (addiction to?) LaCroix and Halo Top ice cream… and much more!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

Tactical Tuesday #12: Online Poker’s Perception vs. Reality

Tactical Tuesday brought to you by https://chasingpokergreatness.comOn this week’s episode, Coach Brad and his student Jon discuss Jon’s perception of online poker before Jon began playing online in the summer of 2020 and how those perceptions have changed as Coach Brad has guided Jon up through the stakes. Find out how someone who was initially terrified of playing $200NL is now crushing $1000NL just 6 months later and what you can do to improve your poker game to have similar results.To support Chasing Poker Greatness, visit: https://chasingpokergreatness.com/VIP

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Where And When To Use GTO Poker

With GTO (game theory optimal) solvers and discussion dominating the poker world, it’s essential to know where and when it applies. James and Chris sit down to take a macro-level look at GTO poker and who it’s for, why it’s useful, and when you might want to incorporate it into your game. Join the Red Chip Poker Discord today at www.redchippoker.com/discord

View the complete archives of Red Chip Poker in the directory →

97. Gazzy B on Climbing the ZOOM Ladder.

Renowned cash game streamer Gazzy B talks about his experiences climbing the stakes and what he learned along the way.

View the complete archives of Carrot Poker in the directory →

Ep 242 – Tells And Reads, A Review Of The January Seminar

The January seminar for RecPoker members was all about tells and reads. In this podcast we highlight a couple pieces of the seminar which included conversations with Zach Elwood and reviewing video from a recreational charity tournament as well as an MSPT Final Table.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

First Flag – Chris Moneymaker – Episode 12 – GPITHM Podcast Network

We’re joined by poker royalty on this episode of First Flag. Chris Moneymaker, the 2003 WSOP Main Event Champion, joins AC to talk about the ultimate First Flag brag, winning the Main Event at Binion’s!

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 02-02-21 with Guest Joe Hebert Pt. 2

Bernard Lee continues has chat with 2020 WSOP U.S. Bracket Winner Joe Hebert.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Why she’s not surprised about Gamestop and Robinhood

Andrew was having a good week, until something very annoying happened in a meeting he had on Thursday. Busi gives us her thoughts on the ongoing GameStop/Robinhood/hedge fund debacle.

The post Why she’s not surprised about Gamestop and Robinhood appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

Does Tim Adams Have The Perfect Blockers To Call It Off In A 25k?

Late in a high roller, elite tournament pr Timothy Adams faces major aggression. Does he have the right hand to call it off?

FLOP: Ks 10s 9s TURN: Kh RIVER: 7s

Adams: KdJs Speranza: 10d8d

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

Episode 93 – Critical Mindset Skills to Resist Tilt

Welcome to Episode 93! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset

View the complete archives of Poker On The Mind in the directory →

243 – Long Term Rentals and Cashflow with Pavlos

What do you get when you create Steve’s ideal guests? First of all, you have a recurring guest with constant insights, Daniel 'G’ Garcia. Then you throw in a first-timer, professional poker player and owner of multiple properties. Pavlos Kasselouris moved from sunny Greece to just as sunny (with an arguably more reliable economy) Florida in 2013. You can follow Pavlos on Instagram or Twitch! You can get in touch with Steve Barton on Twitter here!

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →