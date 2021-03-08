This Week in Poker Podcasts

248 – Steve & Daniel: Roth IRA

Steve and Dan are hailing from their holiday locations. Steve was on a brief fishing trip, while Daniel went to a more exotic Colombia. For this episode, the duo discusses all about Roth IRAs. To save you the trouble of writing them down, here are the tickers: GLD 7.5% VDE 7.5% VGIT 15% VGLT 40% VOOG 30% Have more suggestions for the duo to ruminate over? Send them over to Steve Barton on Twitter here or on Facebook here!

Episode 98 – Motivation to Exercise and a BvB Hand Breakdown

After catching up on their latest activities, Gareth talked about how he is having a difficult time staying motivated to exercise during lockdown. The hosts discussed a variety of ways to tie your goals back to your overall vision so that you can maintain motivation.

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 03/06/2021 – Non Las Vegas Sands

(Topic begins at 0:20:51 mark): Druff snags his first “NBA Topshot” pack, now what will he do?.... (0:41:14): Las Vegas Sands corporation has sold both Venetian and Palazzo…. (1:08:00): Dutch Boyd sued former “Crew” member Joe Bartholdi over 2006 prop bet, gets result…. (1:41:12): DraftKings settles class action lawsuit over alleged unfair practices…. (2:03:08): New marketing agency seeks to bring poker pros to corporate events — but is this idea too late?..

PokerNews Podcast: Fedor Holz Joins Show to Talk Face-Off Challenge

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring and Jeff Platt welcome guest Fedor Holz to the show to talk about his Face-Off Heads Up Challenge against Wiktor “limitless” Malinowski. In addition, Chad Holloway chats with Ryan Beauregard, Director of Poker Operations at Wynn Las Vegas, about the upcoming Wynn Spring Classic.

Ep 252 – Forum On Big Tournament Review (@Jamin96)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @Jamin96 who is following up on an earlier episode about playing in bigger tournaments than he is used to. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses deepstack play, deciding how many “streets of value” your hand is worth, and overvalueing one pair hands! Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today and post a question in the forum for the panel to review! Link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/blowout-series-followup/

The Grid 054 ft. Doug Polk – queen-eight offsuit

Jennifer Shahade welcomes Doug Polk to the GRID. Doug covers a massive six figure pot from his high stakes heads up challenge against Daniel Negreanu, where Doug ended up winning well over a million dollars. In the crucial hand, Daniel opened the button to 1K at 200/400 and Doug called with queen eight offsuit. The…

March 5th, 2021 – Poker, Crypto and Taxes with Brad Polizzano

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by tax accountant Brad Polizzano to discuss poker and taxes, including the implications of utilizing Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency.

#123 Craig Mason: From the WSOP Bleachers to Scoring For 7 Figures

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is Craig Mason.Craig has had a love affair with the game of poker for as long as he can remember.Back in the Moneymaker Boom when he was a special education teacher, he’d travel to the WSOP in Vegas just sit in the bleachers and watch his heroes fight tooth and nail for life-changing cash, prestige, and the hardware that comes with it.

E073: Fedor Holz talks Heads-Up Battle vs Wiktor 'Limitless’ Malinowski & More!

This week on The Rake: Fedor 'CrownUpGuy’ Holz! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Ben Wilinofsky chat with this “retired” legend about his upcoming heads-up challenge vs Wiktor 'Limitless’ Malinowski, why he stepped away from poker at the height of success, his various business ventures, and the search for Ikigai!

Episode 207 – 04/03/2021 – Danny’s Game with Lance Bradley

James and Joe have a lot going on right now. In addition to their #SundayMillion streams every Monday, they’re hosting #PokerStarsRetro on Thursday afternoons, they’re back on TV in the USA (new episodes of the #PSPC air every Friday at 11pm ET on FS1) and they’re planning a special broadcast of the #MICOOP Main Event final table on Tuesday 9th March.

Do You Have What It Takes? The 4 Characteristics of Great Poker Minds #328

Is This Proof THat Limitless Is Ahead Of The Curve?

Limitless has been taking the online poker world by storm. What is he doing that gets such good results? Maybe this hand offers some clues.

FLOP: Ah Kh 4h TURN: 9c RIVER:4c

Limitless:Ad10h Yuri: 2h5h

GPInterview – Veronica Brill – Episode 5 – GPITHM Poker Podcast Network

The fearless Veronica Brill joins Eric for her GPInterview. Veronica talks about working 9-5 outside poker, life in Northern California, apologies to Mike Matusow and lets us know just how much she enjoyed her experience hosting Poker After Dark. Oh, and best potato chip ranking, of course!

Are You ACTUALLY Playing Exploitative Or Just Making Bad Plays? Repost

Had an issue with the previous release, apologies if you got notified twice. GTO vs. exploitative play. Which is more profitable? How do you know when to choose one over the other? James and Chris are here to break down the intricacies of appropriately deviating from game theory optimal play.

CardsChat with Fintan Hand

On episode #27 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Fintan Hand of Team PokerStars Online. Widely known by his online poker screen name EasyWithAces, Fintan is one of our game’s most popular Twitch streamers. He’s also a podcaster, and of course a professional poker player. On this show, we’ll be getting to know the man behind the screen name, discuss some of his biggest wins, rougher patches, his climb towards the top of the poker Twitch world, and more.

#122 Jason Su Round 2: The Facilitator of Flow & The Patriarch of Presence

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is one of the top poker performance coaches in the entire universe… the facilitator of flow, the patriarch of presence Mr. Jason Su who is back for a long anticipated Round 2.And no, I didn’t mean for that to rhyme but I’m very happy it did.

Poker Action Line 03/02/2021

Tournaments continue to expand in South Florida and elsewhere around the U.S., and turnouts are as large as ever. Joe discusses his visits to several area rooms as things start to get back to normal. Also, with the elimination of the Full Tilt brand, the guys discuss their early interactions with the site.

TT #16: Was the Daniel Negreanu vs. Doug Polk High Stakes Poker Challenge Good For the Game?

In today’s first segment Coach Brad and his student Jon share their opinions on whether or not they think the Doug Polk vs. Daniel Negreanu high stakes heads-up challenge was ultimately good for the game of poker.After the jump they give their opinions on ways they think these challenges could be improved upon moving forward into the future.

The Lock-In – Marty Mathis

This week, Marty Mathis is locked-in and spreading his action out across all the sites while he patiently waits for the return of live poker.

Dara and David sit down with the MILLION Rio champion to discuss satellites and two new-to-the market poker products – Run It Once’s 'PADS’ video series by Patrick Leonard and 'DTO Pre-flop’.

They chat about the idea of scared money and Dara reveals a painful investment story. The conversation segues to the upcoming heads-up Duel between Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu before wrapping up with a crypto-lesson from Marty and a strategy tidbit from Dara.

Episode 97 – Staying Positive When You’re Running Bad

Welcome to Episode 97! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After catching up on their latest activities, Gareth talked about how one of his students just won $93K. Then, they answered Wes’s question about how to keep a positive attitude when you’re running bad.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 03-02-21 with Guest Ryan Hagerty

WSOP Main Event U.S. Bracket 4th place finisher Ryan Hagerty is Bernard Lee’s guest.

First Flag – Joe Beevers – Episode 16 – GPITHM Podcast Network

On this episode of First Flag, Roland is joined by Joe Beevers. One of the four men responsible for the creation of The Hendon Mob, Joe talks about WSOP flags, how winning the Irish Open was a seminal moment of his career and share stories from his life in poker.

Ep 251 – Panel Discusses Board Texture, A Review Of The February Seminar

The February seminar for RecPoker members was all about board texture. In this podcast we highlight a couple pieces of the seminar including a paradigm shift from wet/dry to a grid combining dynamic/statis and favorable/unfavorable. We also spend time discussing it’s relation to next months seminar on betting patterns. The crew also shares the big announcement about partnership with Learn Pro Poker, the identy of the next book study, and the start of MaREC Madness!

E072: Tom Wheaton on Faded Spade & the launch of Above the Felt!

This week on The Rake: Faded Spade founder Tom Wheaton! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Ben Wilinofsky chat with Tom about the history of his industry-leading card company, Faded Spade, and the launch of his new poker talent agency, Above the Felt!

Bryn Kenney Never Stops

Bryn Kenney is constantly putting his opponents in impossible spots, and this time is no different on High Stakes Poker against Brandon Steven. How should Steven adjust to the mercurial superstar?

FLOP: 7d 8h 10d TURN: Jc RIVER:3s

Kenney:AsJd Steven: Jh10h

