This Week in Poker Podcasts

Episode 99 – Maintaining Productivity During Stressful Times

Welcome to Episode 99! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After catching up on their latest activities, including some speculation about WSOP possibly happening in the fall, the hosts turned their attention to answering Asa’s question about maintaining productivity during very busy and stressful times.

Ep 255 – Forum On Final Table Set (@Gloves1010)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @Gloves1010 – Collin Anderson, one of the hosts of the RECies Primetime Awards Show! Collin joins us for this episode, and while battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses every possible decision on every street of a hand where Gloves flops a set at the final table and has to make a tough river decision! T

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 03/12/2021 – The Hoe Has Gotta Go

(Topic begins at 0:23:08 mark): Poker Twitter drama erupts after GGPoker drops Vanessa Kade as an affiliate due to her accusations of misogyny…. (2:33:13): Jared Jaffee attacks Matt Savage, WPT, Venetian for decision to play two four-handed tables during final 8 in event…. (3:04:13)

March 12th, 2021 – The Greatest Fold in Poker History?

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses an amazing laydown buy Doug Polk against Phil Hellmuth on a recent episode of High Stakes Poker. Is it the greatest fold you have ever seen? And, of course, Clayton gets in some strategy discussion.

#125 Ana Marquez: The Spanish Supernova – Former #1 Poker Player in Spain & $1.8 Million in Live MTT Cashes

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the brilliant Greatness Bomb dropping Ana Marquez.Ana’s an online MTT soul crushing cyborg, former #1 ranked poker player in Spain, and has amassed $1.8 Million in lifetime live MTT cashes.

Ep 254 – REC Room Study And Game Selection – Jim And Troy

Once a month a Premium member goes one-on-one with a member of the RECing Crew to break down a hand, talk strategy, or discuss how to otherwise get the most out of their poker experience!

PokerNews Podcast: WPT’s Lynn Gilmartin on New Film Career, Pregnancy & More

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring, and Chad Holloway discuss the series of dramas that plagued the WPT Venetian including the seat draw controversy that had Jared Jaffee exploding on Twitter and the tweet from Fedor Holz proclaiming a “Severe Emergency” for Roland Rokita.

138 – Shakti Chauhan – The Treasure Hidden in Your Network

>> Start Your 7-Day Primed Mind Free Trial There’s gold waiting for you in your poker network, and it’s not just in the money you win at the tables… When poker pro Shakti Chauhan started hosting games to fuel his gambling habit, he realized the rich opportunity hidden in the relationships he cultivated with other players—and learned a lot about himself along the way. In this episode, he shares how he created his wealth by building his network and seeking out the opportunities inside. Click here to get the full show notes and resources from this week’s episode

Preflop Calling Principles to Set You Up for Post-flop Success #329

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod329 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

Episode 208 – 11/03/2021 – Rhys James

The boys are done with another #SundayMillion (Joe has some words of wisdom for Spraggy, following THAT fold) and their special #MICOOP broadcast with Andrew Neeme. They’re also one episode into the new series of #PokerStarsRetro streams, and share their impressions of the early days of the #APPT.

Is This A Hopeless Triple Barrel?

6 remain in a huge event with a lot of money on top, and the chip leader tries to apply maximum pressure. Did he do it in the wrong situation?

FLOP: Jh 4h 8d TURN: 9h RIVER: 8h

Ondrej:10s6s Pavel: AhJc

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

HU4Rolls – Brent Hanks & Jeff Platt- Episode 5 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Brent Hanks and Jeff Platt join Roland for this episode of #HU4ROLLS. The duo talk about their partnership, their new project, No Gamble, No Future, how PokerGO was the reason they became one of poker’s top commentary teams, the controversy with Lon and Norm and what the future holds.

WPT Is Back, Jared Jaffee Is Mad, and Great Poker TV

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the World Poker Tour being back in action, Jared Jaffee getting quite a bit mad, and the PokerStars Players Championship hitting TV in the United States.

Lead Up To The DNegs Vs Hellmuth HU Feud, 2021 WSOP News – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #96

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:10 Intros – Exclusive Clubs & Getting Blocked 4:00 Fedor vs Limitless HU Face-Off 8:15 Vaccines and the 2021 WSOP 25:30 Hellmuth vs DNegs Trash Talk & Side Bets

#124 Matt Berkey: Nose Bleed Cash Game Legend & Founder of Solve For Why

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the founder of Solve For Why, nose bleed cash game legend, and one of the best souls in the entire poker world Matt Berkey.In case you aren’t up to date on your CPG history, Berkey was guest #1 back way back when CPG launched in late 2019.

CardsChat with David Lappin

On episode #28 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming David Lappin. The professional poker player is a longtime ambassador for Unibet Poker, and the host of the award winning The Chip Race and The Lockdown podcasts, along with Dara O’Kearney. On this show, beyond the first class content he consistently puts out, we’ll be discussing David’s career in poker and life away from the game, plus hear his answers to some great questions from members of our community.

Poker Action Line 03/09/2021

Big week ahead for tournaments in Florida, including the Palm Beach Poker Classic and BestBet’s Spring Series going head-to-head from March 18-28. The guys also talk strategy, including a discussion of instances when a continuous bet should be avoided. Finally, the Sands Corporation is sold and the WPT announces the rescheduling of several final tables postponed by the pandemic.

The Lock-In – Kat Arnsby II

This week, Kat Arnsby is locked in and skipping out on work during International Women’s Day.

The trio discuss Dara’s recent blog on the subject of 'Poker Sponsorships’ in the age of the content creator. They also analyse the implications of Doug Polk’s recent suggestion that the Fedor Holz vs Wiktor 'Limitless’ Malinowski heads-up match is staged.

The conversation then turns to International Women’s Day, what poker sites are doing to promote diversity and inclusion and FLIP founder Daiva Byrne’s farcical suggestion that, in recent years, GGPoker is the only site in to put resources into this area.

Volatile Investment Strategies – Episode 198

More Great Poker Content!Just Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes and get access to our growing collection of premium podcasts.https://www.patreon.com/justhands1:34:20Watch the hand! Poker Unicorns Cash Game5-5-102.3k effectiveChris raises 30 from BU, Zach 3bets 115 KsTd from SB, Chris calls.245 Flop 6h52rZach bets 100, Chris calls.445 Turn 2hZach bets 175, Chris calls.795 River QhZach?

Tactical Tuesday #17: Online Cash Game Poker Strategy – Ridiculous Rivers

Tactical Tuesday returns this week with a pair of hand breakdowns by Coach Brad and Jon.Our heroes both face overbets and find themselves with tricky river decisions despite having very strong hands. Find out what our heroes ended up doing in-game and whether their decisions are CPG approved.

The GTO Hack For BLUFFING

Through analyzing thousands of GTO solves, Chris came across an amazing hack for figuring out your bluffing frequencies in real-time. James and Chris discuss this hack, explain how it works, and share how you can sync it together with bet sizing to simplify your postflop strategy. RELATED LINKS The GTO Crash Course Grab Our FREE Preflop Ranges Join Our Free Discord Server

First Flag – Jamie Kerstetter – Episode 17 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Poker player, commentator and podcaster Jamie Kerstetter joins Eric to talk about her First Flag. Jamie discusses her recent WSOP on ESPN gig, her beginnings in poker, including her first result at Foxwoods and how the Italian flag got away from her in Venice.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 03-09-21 with Guest Daniel Buzgon

6x WSOP Bracelet Winner Daniel Buzgon is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Ep 253 – Jonathan Little On Exploiting Low Stakes Tournaments

Jonathan Little was a student at the University of West Florida studying psychology when he began playing poker with friends. As his interest in poker grew, it led him to study many books on poker. After earning an initial bankroll of $35,000 online over a six-month period, he decided to drop out of college and play poker professionally. He has become a well-known player, author, coach, and ambassador of the game, creating and leading pokercoaching.com. Jonathan is a great friend of RecPoker and we continue to be excited about our future together

100. Nick Eastwood on Streaming the Micro-Stakes.

Up and coming poker YouTuber and streamer Nick Eastwood shares his insights on how to create content for micro-stakes poker players before diving into some analysis of a wild hand he played at 16NL ZOOM.

Fascinating Play By One Main Event Champ Vs. Another – 3:7:21, 2.57 PM

John Cynn and Scott Blumstein, two recent WSOP Main Event Champs, go head to head in a cash game with explosive results. The Poker Guys break it down.

FLOP: Ad 5d 3c TURN: Js RIVER: 7h

Cynn:6d4c Blumstein: Qc2c

248 – Steve & Daniel: Roth IRA

Steve and Dan are hailing from their holiday locations. Steve was on a brief fishing trip, while Daniel went to a more exotic Colombia.

Episode 98 – Motivation to Exercise and a BvB Hand Breakdown

After catching up on their latest activities, Gareth talked about how he is having a difficult time staying motivated to exercise during lockdown. The hosts discussed a variety of ways to tie your goals back to your overall vision so that you can maintain motivation.

