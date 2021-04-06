This Week in Poker Podcasts

Heads Up Duel Round 1: The Poker Brat – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #98

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:09 Intros – Heads Up Duel Discussion Begins 11:30 DNegs, Hellmuth beef continued 58:30 WSOP 2021 Details, Vaccines & Masks Required? 1:11:15 Postle Updates – Lawsuit Dropped 1:13:00 Tweets of the week 1:24:30 VMs, Interesting chip debacle from 2019 WSOP, Matt Savage joins to give a ruling. Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932 Interact with us https://twitter.com/ ASchwartzPoker https://twitter.com/@tchanpoker https://twitter.com/@RealKidPoker https://twitter.com/@ProducerRoss

First Flag Jeff Gross Episode 21 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Jeff Gross, one of the hardest working players in poker, joins Roland on today’s First Flag. Jeff takes us back to the days at the Taj, talks about his near misses in Australia and South Africa and brings us up to date with life as a father.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 4-6-21 with Guest David Hendrix

David “AtomBomb” Hendrix, winner of Event #4 at Pearl River is Bernard Lee’s guest.

Tony Dunst as You’ve Never Heard Him Before | Ep: 19

In honour of the first ever WPT Deepstacks and 888poker online collaboration (April 18-26th on 888poker), Kara is talking to professional poker player and WPT commentator Tony Dunst. If you’ve ever tuned into a WPT broadcast, Tony’s voice is going to be instantly familiar. Only this time, instead of analyzing bet sizing and ranges, he’s answering Kara’s special menu of “36 Questions to Fall in Love”.

Tony has had an amazing life so far. From growing up in the “safe and pleasant bubble” of Madison, Wisconsin, he ended up diving straight into the exciting worlds of gambling, poker and cryptocurrencies. After living in several countries around the globe, he’s now a big part of the World Poker Tour broadcast – a show he used to watch every week on TV – as one half of the iconic commentary team, and he’s at a very happy place in his life.

Episode 102 – Should I Turn My Hand Into a Bluff?

Welcome to Episode 102! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. After catching up on their latest poker & life updates, the hosts turned their attention to answering a question sent in by Franz who is wondering about turning his hand into a bluff on the river. Topics covered include:● The factors you should consider before you decide to bluff the river● Why determining how much showdown value you have will help you make better river decisions● Understanding that population tendencies can vary drastically from GTO solutionsJoin Dr. Tricia’s private Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PokerMindsetMasteryLab/Join Gareth’s private tournament poker focused group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pokerprofits

What The Hell Spot Did Bryn Kenney Put Himself In?

Bryn Kenney is certainly known for unorthodox play. Did he play strangely enough to twist himself into a tough spot in this high roller?

FLOP:7c 4d 8d TURN: 7s RIVER: Kd

Addamo: Ad10d Kenney: AhKh

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

The Chip Race – Season 14 Episode 7 – Tony Dunst Bahman Zarghami Jack Hardcastle Giada Fang

It’s time for the Season 14 finale and our 99th episode! We are joined by WPT’s very own Tony Dunst. We’ve got mindset coach Bahman Zarghami. For strategy, we welcome WPT champion Jack Hardcastle. Giada Fang talks poker translations. Plus, Ian has all the news and results.

Ep 261 – Forums Big Blind Defense (FiveByFive)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by Chris Jones (FiveByFive) about a hand where he calls a small raise from the big blind. What could go wrong?!? While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses pot odds, postflop betting and calling lines, opponent modelling, and intentionality postflop! Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today to see all the great notes and details and replies – and you can post a question of your own in the forum for the panel to review! Link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/tough-big-blind-defend-spot/

2021 World Series of Poker Dates Announced and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the announcement of the dates for the 2021 World Series of Poker. In the strategy segment, he goes over some hands that he recently played in the WSOP.com Silver Legacy Circuit Event.

#131 Sasha Sutton Interview: The Business Builder Who Moved From New York to Vegas to Pursue Poker

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is the author of “The Total Poker Manual” Sasha Sutton.Sasha’s path, which you’re about to learn all about, to the world of poker is unlike pretty much anyone I’ve met in the poker world.After spending 3+ decades as an extremely successful creative and financial writer, she made the fated decision to attend a workshop at the age of 55 where she was introduced to the world of poker.After getting bitten by the wily poker bug initially, a few weeks later she received a cosmic sign from the universe that poker was meant to be a major part of her life when none other than past Chasing Poker Greatness guest 3-time WSOP bracelet winner Matt Matros attended one of her writing workshops.

Apex Predator Shit, Sour Patch Kids, and the WSOP Is Back

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the first High Stakes Duel round between Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu, the return of the live World Series of Poker, and more.

Interview with Duncan Palamourdas of 'Why Alex Beats Bobbie At Poker’ #332

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/Duncan Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

PokerNews Podcast: Moneymaker a Farce, Guest Jared Jaffee Calls Out WPT

On the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Jeff Platt, Sarah Herring, and Chad Holloway discuss the latest developments in poker over the last week. They review champions from events across the globe, both live and online, including Adrian Mateos Diaz, Artur Martirosian, and runner-up finisher Katie Stone. Plus, in a controversial move, both partypoker and GGPoker run tournaments alongside PokerStars SCOOP and the crew discuss possible outcomes and the poker community reactions. Next, guest Jared Jaffee joins the show and fires shots in his candid and no BS way.

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 119 – Poker and Travel

A recent lack of travel options seems to have sent our trusty duo into a dream-like state, as plans are formed for a 2025 PPP Poker Party Bus Tour. Merv celebrates another live win and after a discussion on chapter 6 of the free ebook Poker and Everything, the strat-chat hand (29:28) comes from the exotic location of Paradise Island, the Bahamas.

139 – Paul Otto – From Poker to Crypto

Paul Otto built one of the most respected coaching teams in the game and has now moved on to using the skills he learned in poker to take on the cryptocurrency world. He currently runs F5 Crypto Capital and is paving the way for regulated cryptocurrency funds in Germany. In this episode, Elliot and Paul discuss what it takes to make it in today’s games, why Paul is still optimistic about the game’s future, and why poker players have a significant edge in the cryptocurrency world. Click here to get the full show notes and resources from this week’s episode

Episode 211 – 01/04/2021 – Andy ‘BowieEffect’ Wilson

James and Joe present the #SCOOP2021 preview show, as they look ahead to three-and-a-half weeks of the Spring Championship of Online Poker, and 20 streams on the PokerStars Twitch and YouTube channels, including live cards-up coverage of the $25k Super High Roller and the $10k PLO and No Limit Hold’em Main Events. They’re joined by someone who’s going to be playing most tournaments on the schedule: British pro Andy ‘BowieEffect’ Wilson. Andy talks about discovering online poker on Twitch, his first ever win (wearing a David Bowie T-shirt), and the work he puts in between sessions to remain competitive at the higher stakes. Finally, after ‘Running AMOQ’, the boys give Owain Jones from Wales the chance to win a #SundayMillion ticket and some Stars swag in ‘Superfan vs Stapes’. The topic of the quiz? ‘From Dusk Til Dawn’. Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to the podcast. #PITE will be back, after SCOOP, in early May.

Can He Really Get Away With This?

Joao Simao is one of the winningest players in the history of Brazil. The guys break down a hand that may offer some insight into his success.

FLOP:Qd 8s 3h TURN: 10h RIVER: Ac

Simao: Js10s Liperis: KcQc



CardsChat with Tommy Angelo

On episode #31 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming Tommy Angelo. Tommy has been involved in poker since the early 90s, not just as a player, but probably more so as a highly-regarded coach and author. He’s written several poker books, including the iconic ‘Elements of Poker’, along with a plethora of poker articles, and he’s also a long-time musician! On this episode, we learn about Tommy’s beginnings in poker, his methods of and approach to coaching, some of the words he’s coined that have become part of everyday poker lexicon, and much more!

HU4Rolls – Lance Bradley & Donnie Peters – Episode 6 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Award winning poker media veterans Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters join Roland to talk about hosting The Fives podcast, the state of live tournament poker, how they handle criticism so much more on this edition of #HU4ROLLS

#130 Apestyles Round 2: $17 Million+ in Cashes – Online MTT Legend

Today’s guest on the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast is one of my all-time favorite human beings in the poker world Jon “Apestyles” Van Fleet.Besides being one of your favorite podcast hosts’ favorite humans in poker, Apestyles is also an absolute legend who has racked up more than $17 Million+ in lifetime online MTT cashes with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.As a matter of fact, since the last time the Great Ape was on Chasing Poker Greatness, he’s began a brand new adventure:Twitch Streaming.It shouldn’t come as any surprise to you that because of his authentic nature, elite level of play, and tireless work ethic he’s now one of the most popular poker streamers in the world.

Heads Up Duel Is Underway & Vanessa Kade’s Big Week – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #97

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Adam and Terrence are without Daniel for a show: 0:10 Intros Without DNegs, Missing Allan Boston. 5:25 Heads Up Duel Underway – Brushing up on the details 17:15 GG’s Spring Series 21:45 Vanessa Kade has a big win & fall out with GG 41:35 Tweets & Voicemail – Settling some new Poker Beefs! Voicemail: 1.775.434.2932 Interact with us https://twitter.com/ ASchwartzPoker https://twitter.com/@tchanpoker https://twitter.com/@RealKidPoker https://twitter.com/@ProducerRoss Intro/Outro Music By: https://twitter.com/murphchops

103. Sky Matsuhashi – Comparing Our Coaching Styles

Pete Clarke and poker coach and author Sky Matsuhashi have very different approaches to coaching poker but do they have more in common than you’d think?

Tactical Tuesday #20: Ace Queen Offsuit Battles at $5-$10 Online

Tactical Tuesday returns this week with a breakdown of two AQ hands that Coach Brad played recently at 5/10NL on Ignition. Coach Brad gets to the river in both hands, yet finds himself with two very different decisions. Should he fire a bluff on the river in a 4bet pot with nothing but AQ high?

Ep 260 – Chat Elliot Roe On The Intentionality Of Developing A Winning Mindset

RecPoker’s Membership Content Director Chris Jones was our guest this week so Jim Reid and John Somsky discussed with him the recent monthly rec.poker seminar which was all about post-flop betting lines, and how we can combine our knowledge of ranges and board textures to really put our opponents in some tough spots!

