Just in time for a busy NFL weekend BetStars, 888sports and playMGM sports betting apps are now available to download from the Apple iOS app store for players in New Jersey.

The apps first went live on Android back in September after New Jersey opened up sports betting to players within the state for the first time since the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was repealed in May of this year.

Operators know how important it is to make their brands available on mobile devices, as there is big money to be made in this area for them.

Online sports betting is only in its third month of operation within the Garden State but already shown to be popular having generated $12.6 million in revenue for the month of September.

For context, it took the online casino market two years to reach that level of monthly revenue—rather than the two months it took the sports betting industry—and online poker has only generated $16.4 million in total since the start of 2018.

In total, land-based and online sports bets have generated more than $40 million in revenue since August, so operators making their brands accessible to players within the state is of utmost importance.

Of course September’s figures were bolstered by the fact that it was the start of the NFL season, which sees sports bets, fantasy sports and daily fantasy sports bets go through the roof.

Nine Authorized Online Sports Betting Sites

Despite there being nine online sports betting sites in New Jersey, the majority of the revenue created in September came from the Resorts license that covers BetStars and DraftKings and under the Meadowlands license that has partnered with FanDuel.

BetStars first launched last month—marking the first time players in the United States were able to place a sports bet on the PokerStars betting brand.

“We are excited to introduce BetStars to New Jersey sports fans,” said Matt Primeaux, SVP Strategy & Operations, USA at The Stars Group, last month. “As one of the largest online gaming companies in the world with millions of customers worldwide, we have successfully launched BetStars in regulated markets across Europe and look forward to expanding and enhancing our New Jersey BetStars offering.”

Atlantic City’s Borgata Casino and its parent company MGM Resorts International, were one of the first to enter the market by launching their mobile sports betting service, playMGM, in New Jersey back in August.

888 was right at the starting line too by launching 888sport in the New Jersey sports betting space, where bets could be placed across mobile, desktop and tablets. A single wallet for players was created so that funds can easily be accessed across the 888sport, 888casino and 888poker verticals—the same as what was seen over on BetStars.

A SugarHouse sportsbook has also gone live, as has William Hill—with Kindred expecting to launch a sportsbook with The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City soon.