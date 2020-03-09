The second annual Global Poker Awards are officially in the books and we have the complete list of the winners who received honors for their contribution to the industry.

A total of twenty-five gold trophies were awarded to this year’s top contenders in as many categories to various industry people and personalities to commemorate their success and achievements in 2019.

The ceremony was held on Friday night, March 6 at the PokerGO Studio inside the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Global Poker Index and Poker Central came together and live-streamed the ceremony on PokerGO for free.

Well-known poker personalities Maria Ho and Drea Renee hosted the ceremony while Global Poker Index and Hendon Mob President Eric Danis welcomed everybody.

Dozens of people made it to the semi-finalists including our very own Nick Jones for the Journalist of the Year category. Some of the personalities were nominated for more than one category including Joey Ingram, Lance Bradley, Daniel Negreanu, Matt Savage, and Lex Veldhuis.

Here we recap some of the highlights of who won and what category:

Partypoker Team Pro Kristen Bicknell won the GPI Female Player of the Year award for the third consecutive year while her partner Alex Foxen was awarded GPI Player of the Year for the second straight year.

🌐♣️🏆 Back-to-Back-to-Back. The GPI Female Poker Player of the year: Kristen @krissyb24poker Bicknell#GlobalPokerAwa… https://t.co/ewBg8ABB0S— Global Poker Index (@gpi) March 07, 2020

Popular Twitch personality Lex Veldhuis bagged Streamer of the Year category for the second year while Andrew Neeme won Vlogger of the Year also for the second time.

🌐♣️🏆Lex Veldhuis wins back-to-back Streamer of the Year. @LexVeldhuis

https://t.co/yJPr3WVSvv— Global Poker Index (@gpi) March 07, 2020

Joey Ingram won two awards in the media category for his work on the Mike Postle investigation and Jennifer Shahade’s The Grid won the award for the Podcast of the Year.

🌐♣️🏆 Joey Ingram wins Journalist of the Year & Content of the Year – Video Awards at #GlobalPokerAwards @Joeingram1 https://t.co/qJlx2rTj7H— Global Poker Index (@gpi) March 07, 2020

Yay! The GRID won best podcast of the year! Thanks to all my guests and congrats to @danielfilms too ♥️… https://t.co/d7RDfvrzeH— Jennifer Shahade (@JenShahade) March 07, 2020

PokerStars’ triumphant PokerStars Players Championship (PSPC) event won the award for the Event of the Year while the RunGood Poker Series was awarded Mid-Major Tour/Circuit of the Year category once again.

The RunGood Poker Series goes BACK TO BACK as Best Mid-Major Poker Tour at the Global Poker Awards hosted by… https://t.co/4pwcBfVvwa— RunGood Poker Series (@RGPokerSeries) March 07, 2020

Here is the list of the winners of the second annual Global Poker Awards:

GPI Female Player of the Year: Kristen Bicknell ( CAN )

Female Player of the Year: ( ) GPI Player of the Year: Alex Foxen ( USA )

Player of the Year: ( ) GPI Breakout Player of the Year: Robert Campbell ( AUS )

Breakout Player of the Year: ( ) Final Table Performance of the Year: Phillip Hui ( USA ), WSOP Poker Players Championship

( ), Poker Players Championship Twitter Personality of the Year: Jamie Kerstetter ( USA )

( ) Players Choice For Toughest Opponent: Stephen Chidwick (UK)

(UK) Streamer of the Year: Lex Veldhuis ( NED )

( ) Vlogger of the Year: Andrew Neeme ( USA )

( ) Podcast of the Year: The Grid: Jennifer Shahade ( USA )

( ) Industry Person of the Year: Paul Phua ( MAS ), Triton Poker

( ), Triton Poker Tournament Director of the Year: Matt Savage ( USA ), WPT/ TDA

( ), WPT/ Event of the Year: PokerStars Players Championship Bahamas

Mid-Major Tour/Circuit of the Year: RUNGOOD Poker Series

Journalist of the Year: Joey Ingram ( USA )

( ) Broadcaster of the Year: Nick Schulman ( USA )

( ) Media Content of the Year – Written: Poker and Pop Culture, Martin Harris ( USA ) for D+B Publishing

( ) for D+B Publishing Media Content of the Year – Photo: Drew Amato ( USA ): Dario Sammartino folds at the WSOP (Poker Central)

( ): Dario Sammartino folds at the (Poker Central) Media Content of the Year – Video: Investigating Mike Postle Hand Histories from Stones Live, Joey Ingram ( USA )

( ) People’s Choice for Poker Personality of the Year: Jonathan Little ( USA )

( ) People’s Choice for Hand of the Year: Ryan Reiss makes 10-high all-in call at EPT Monte Carlo final table

makes 10-high all-in call at Monte Carlo final table Poker ICON Award: Johnny Chan

Award: Hendon Mob Award: John “Miami” Cernuto

In case you missed the live-stream, you can watch the replay for the Global Poker Awards for free on PokerGO here.