PokerStars has announced that it is once again putting on what is sure to be one of the most popular high stakes poker tournaments of the year.

Following up on its immensely successful initial running of the PSPC earlier this year in The Bahamas, the online poker giant has announced that there will be a repeat performance of the PSPC next year.

Curious about what the PSPC is and how you can be a part of it with a chance of winning life changing money? Well, we have compiled all of the pertinent information for you below.

In addition, we will be updating this page as new information is released, so be sure to check back periodically.

Why Play on PokerStars? Sign Up Today » The only online poker room offering a chance to win a Platinum Pass for entry into PSPC 2020.

2020. Largest player base in the world.

Home of Spin & Go , Power Up and lots of other unique game variants including 6+ Hold’em .

, and lots of other unique game variants . Biggest weekly tournament schedule around.

What is the PSPC?

The PSPC, also known as the PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship, is a live poker tournament with a €22,500 buy-in, or approximately $25,000.

The event is hosted by PokerStars who is giving away prize packages (that include a free entry to the event) valued at over €26,000, or approximately $30,000.

Where and when is the PSPC being held?

The next running of the PSPC will take place in Barcelona, Spain at the at Casino Barcelona. The PSPC itself will run from August 20-24; however, there will be plenty of other poker festivities taking place in Barcelona before, during and after the PSPC.

There will be a full slate of cash games and tournaments running on demand for those that are in attendance in Barcelona. In addition, there is also a full lineup of major poker tournaments running under the European Poker Tour (EPT) brand including:

• EPT Barcelona National Event: A €1,100 buy-in event that runs from August 13-17, 2020

• EPT Super High Roller: A €100,000 buy-in event that runs from August 17-19, 2020

• EPT Barcelona Main Event: A €5,300 buy-in event that runs from August 24-30, 2020

What does PSPC stand for?

PSPC is an acronym used for the PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship. The PS stands for PokerStars and the PC stands for Players Championship.

The NL in the official unabbreviated name of the poker tournament stands for No Limit, a term that defines the version of Texas Hold’em played in the tournament. Alternatively, Texas Hold’em can be played as Fixed Limit, abbreviated as FL.

How much does it cost to enter the PSPC?

The PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship, also known as the PSPC, has a €22,500 buy-in, or approximately $25,000. The PSPC is a rake-free event, that means that the entire entry fee goes into the prize pool and will be distributed to those lucky enough to make the money in the event.

For those that do not have €22,500 just lying around, PokerStars is offering a variety of ways to win your way into the event through its Platinum Pass giveaways.

What is a Platinum Pass?

A Platinum Pass is a prize package worth over €26,000 (or approximately $30,000) that is being given away by online poker operator PokerStars as a way to win entry into one of the world’s premiere high roller poker tournaments the 2020 PSPC in Barcelona Spain.

A Platinum Pass includes:

• Entry into the 2020 PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship (PSPC), valued at €22,500, or approximately $25,000

• Hotel accommodation for two at a 5-star hotel in Barcelona for six nights

• Airport transfers

• Custom PSPC Merchandise

• €1,250 in expenses

• Special Platinum Pass experiences during your stay in Barcelona

How can I get a Platinum Pass?

There are two ways to get your hands on a Platinum Pass: you can win one or you can buy one.

Those looking to win a Platinum Pass can find a full list of ways on pokerfuse.com. PokerStars is giving away Platinum Passes at live and online poker events, via social media promotions and other ways at PokerStars’ discretion.

If you would like to purchase a Platinum Pass, you can contact PokerStars customer service to find out the best way to complete your purchase.

What is the easiest way to win a Platinum Pass?

There are various ways to win a Platinum Pass which provides entry into the 2020 PokerStars Players NL Hold’em Championship, more commonly known as the PSPC. PokerStars is awarding Platinum Passes through both poker-orientated and non-poker-orientated contests.

Platinum Passes are being awarded at live and online poker events, through social media competitions and via other alternative methods as PokerStars sees fit.

Currently the easiest way to win a Platinum Pass is via the Mega Pass satellite system. In the PokerStars online poker room, players can progress through the four-step poker tournament competition by winning a three-player Spin & Go which awards a free entry into Step 2, a 27 player Sit & Go.

Alternatively, players can shorten the path by entering Step 2 directly for a $2 buy-in. The winner of each Step 2 tournament progresses to a weekly tournament held every Sunday that guarantees 15 entries into a PSPC qualifier tournament which will award one Platinum Pass and three entries back into the Step 3 tournament.

The Mega Path promotion is scheduled to run until December 1, and while the promotion could be extended, the early steps have had a surprisingly lower number of entrants than expected, making it easier to win a Platinum Pass.

How much will the winner of the PSPC win?

The first place prize for the PSPC will be determined by the total number of entrants with each buy-in of €22,500 buy-in, or approximately $25,000, going entirely into the prize pool as the PSPC is a rake-free event (no money is taken out of the entry fee to pay for the venue, promotion, staff etc.).

The percentage of the prize pool that will be awarded to the winner hasn’t been formally announced, but we can look at the 2019 version of the PSPC to get an idea of just how much money will be awarded to the winner of the 2020 PSPC.

The first PSPC had almost 1000 entrants putting approximately $25 million into the prize pool. Plus, PokerStars gave away over 300 platinum Passes, adding another $8 million to the prize pool. Then PokerStars added $1 million to the first-place prize which turned out to be $5.1 million.

While PokerStars hasn’t committed to the total number of Platinum Passes it will give away for the 2020 PSPC, and they have not indicated whether or not they will once again add $1 million to the winner’s prize, if the number of players is about turns out to be about the same as last year, we can expect the winner of the 2020 PSPC to take home at least the equivalent of $4 million (Euros is the official currency of the 202PSPC).

There is also a good chance that PokerStars will do everything possible to make the 2020 version even bigger than the original, so we might see first place exceed the $5.1 million awarded this year.

What is the minimum age to play in the PSPC?

Players must be at least 18 years old to play in the PSPC and the other PokerStars sponsored events taking place in Barcelona alongside the PSPC including:

• EPT Barcelona National Event: A €1,100 buy-in event that runs from August 13-17, 2020

• EPT Super High Roller: A €100,000 buy-in event that runs from August 17-19, 2020

• EPT Barcelona Main Event: A €5,300 buy-in event that runs from August 24-30, 2020