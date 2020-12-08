It is that time of year again when the World Series of Poker is asking you to vote for who you think should be inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame (PHOF) class of 2020.

Anyone wishing to nominate a poker player that they think should be inducted into the PHOF should do so before the end of Friday, December 11, 2020.

You can submit your nomination online here.

Anyone from any country is encouraged to nominate someone that meets the following criteria as laid out by the WSOP/ PHOF:

A player must have played poker against acknowledged top competition

Be a minimum of 40-years-old at time of nomination

Played for high stakes

Played consistently well, gaining the respect of peers

Stood the test of time

Or, for non-players, contributed to the overall growth and success of the game of poker, with indelible positive and lasting results.

For instance, last year Chris Moneymaker and David Oppenheim became the 57th and 58th individuals respectively to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, this year, there will only be one inductee similar to what was seen for most of the years in the 1980s and 1990s.

Finalists from 2019 that are still eligible for induction include: Chris Bjorin, David Chiu, Eli Elezra, Antonio Esfandiari, Chris Ferguson, Ted Forrest, Mike Matusow and Huckleberry Seed.

“The open nomination process on WSOP.com is meant to identify other worthy nominees to fill out the finalist ballot, which will include 8-10 individuals,” according to the WSOP.

Once the public have made their choices, a list of 10 finalists for 2020 will be selected by the Poker Hall of Fame Governing Council. The finalists are due to be announced on December 16.

The final list of possible Hall of Famers then gets sent to the 32 living members to cast their vote.

The 2020 Poker Hall of Fame candidate will then be revealed to the public on December 30, 2020.

By this point the 2020 WSOP Main Event will be in its final stages, playing out heads-up live, at the Rio in Las Vegas.

Looking back on all the Poker Hall of Famers, here is the full list of the members and the year they were inducted.