When the World Series of Poker kicks off in 2020 it will represent the 51st running of the most popular poker tournament series in the world.

Due to the pandemic, WSOP 2020 will be quite different from the 50 versions that preceded it. Most of the events will be played online with the traditional gathering of poker players in Las Vegas for live events postponed until the fall.

Also new for 2020 is the ability of players outside the US to compete in Online Bracelet Events. International players will be able to participate in Online Bracelet Events on the GGPoker platform. Players in the US states of New Jersey and Nevada will be able to play a different set of Online Bracelet Events on WSOP.com, like they have been able to do in recent years.

Sign up to WSOP.com today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

When is the 2020 WSOP?

In 2020, the vast majority of World Series of Poker (WSOP) events will take place on the internet between July 1 and September 6, 2020. The traditional summer festival of live events that normally takes place in Las Vegas in June and July has been postponed due to the pandemic. Organizers have indicated that they are aiming to have the live WSOP events take place this fall, although no dates have been announced.

A total of 85 online Bracelet Events will take place this year spread across 2 different online poker platforms.

Beginning on July 1, players in the US states of New Jersey and Nevada will be able to compete for a WSOP gold bracelet on WSOP.com. In all, there will be a total of 31 Bracelet Events available to US players with one bracelet event taking place each day during the month of July.

International players will get their first opportunity to play an online WSOP bracelet event on Sunday July 19 on one of the fastest-growing online poker networks, GGPoker. The schedule of events on GGPoker runs through September 6 (the full 2020 WSOP Schedule is available at the bottom of this page).

The GGPoker WSOP Bracelet Events represent the first time ever that an online bracelet can be won outside of the US.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Where Can You Play WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Events?

The first online WSOP Bracelet Events of 2020 will take place on WSOP.com and will be available in the states of Nevada and New Jersey. One bracelet event will take place each day during the month of July for a total of 31 events.

Starting on July 19, players outside of the US will be able to try to win a 2020 WSOP bracelet on the GGPoker network. A total of 54 WSOP bracelet events will be hosted on GGPoker through September 6, 2020.

How Many WSOP Bracelet Events Are there in 2020?

Originally, the WSOP planned to offer 14 Online Bracelet Events, which would have been the most ever offered, but after the World Series of Poker summer festival in Las Vegas was postponed due to the pandemic, organizers decided to shift the focus to online poker.

As a result, there will be a total 85 WSOP online Bracelet Events running across WSOP.com and GGPoker. However, the total number of all 2020 WSOP events has not yet been determined.

Following the postponement of the live WSOP Bracelet Events in Las Vegas, organizers did announce that live events will take place during the fall of 2020, but so far, no firm schedule has been announced.

What Special Promotions Are Available for WSOP 2020 Bracelet Events?

In addition to the Welcome Offers available to players that open new accounts on both WSOP.com (in Nevada and New Jersey) and GGPoker (internationally), there will also be special promotions and incentives specifically to celebrate the 51st running of the World Series of Poker.

WSOP.com has already announced that it will host a $100,000 Leaderboard Competition in July to reward the best players across the US version of the series. In addition, there will be multiple reload bonuses offered in July, and special satellite tournaments that will allow players the chance to win entry into a WSOP online bracelet event for as little as $1.

For the online Bracelet Events on the GGPoker network, international players will have the chance to claim some big money in the site’s special promotions including:

$5,000,000 Giveaway WSOP Season Special

Season Special WSOP Silk Road – Micro Stakes

Silk Road – Micro Stakes Spin Your Way Into WSOP

WSOP 2020 Online Leaderboard (for GGPoker only)

GGPoker’s version of the WSOP 2020 Online Leaderboard will award several prizes including:

Pure Gold Dragon – Asia Player of the Series Leaaderboard Winner

Pure Gold Mouse – Overall Leaderboard Winner

Pure Gold Card – 2nd – 5th Place Leaderboard Finishers

The formula that will be used to determine Leaderbaord points is as follows:

Leaderboard Point = f * sqrt(Prize pool / k)

k is the place of finish

f=2.0 (1st place)

f=1.5 (Final table)

f=1.0 (In the money)

f=0.5 (Bubble)

Further details about these unprecedented WSOP promotions on GGPoker are still being announced, but check back as we will refresh this page with updated information as it is announced.

Additional promotions and incentives on GGPoker are expected to be announced in the near future.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Sign up to WSOP.com today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Can Players in Pennsylvania Play in the 2020 WSOP Online Bracelet Events?

No. Currently, the only online poker site available to players in Pennsylvania is PokerStars PA. And while WSOP PA is expected to launch in Pennsylvania in 2020, the state does not yet allow its operators to combine their player pools in Pennsylvania with those in other states the way that New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware do.

Pennsylvania has yet to join the MultiState Internet Gaming Agreement (MIGA) due to the potential for the US Department of Justice to pursue prosecution of online gaming operators that offer their services across state lines under the 1961 Wire Act.

A lawsuit that seeks to clarify that the Wire Act was intended to be limited to sports betting (which is no longer illegal under federal law) is currently ongoing in the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. Lower courts have sided against the DOJ and if the decision of the lower courts is upheld, Pennsylvania is expected to join MIGA and allow operators to share player liquidity with the other states that have legalized online poker.

However, such a decision (and the subsequent actions by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and gaming operators in the state) will not come in time to allow poker players in Pennsylvania to play in the 2020 WSOP Online Bracelet Events.

From What US States Can You Play WSOP Online Bracelet Events?

US players in the states of New Jersey and Nevada are eligible to play in the 2020 WSOP Online Bracelet Events. Players in other states that have legal regulated online poker including Delaware and Pennsylvania are not currently allowed to participate in the events.

Will Players From Outside of the US be Able to Compete for Online Bracelet Events?

Yes. For the first time ever, players outside the US will be eligible to compete in a WSOP Online Bracelet Event. GGPoker is the official partner Online Bracelet partner of the WSOP for international players.

Where Can I Watch WSOP 2020?

Fans have become accustomed to watching WSOP events unfold on television and over the internet via live streams, and despite the changes for 2020, they will still be able to that.

Extensive media coverage for WSOP 2020 is planned to include “significant original content” provided by the World Series of Poker’s official production partner, Poker Central.

Poker Central will be producing live streams, highlight packages, and pilot episodes at its Las Vegas studios for distribution to traditional television broadcasting stations. In addition, the company will schedule virtual bracelet ceremonies and interviews with the winner of each Bracelet Event.

Select Online Bracelet Events will be streamed on Poker Central’s PokerGO app. The events will be streamed on a delay with full cards up action. Long-time WSOP broadcasters Lon McEachern and Norman Chad are expected to take part in the live streams.

Strams will also be available on the GGPoker.TV Twitch Stream. The schedule of streams can be found below. Please Note: The date of the stream may not coincide with the date of the actual tournament.

GGPoker.TV Twitch Stream Schedule

Date Time Event Commentators 23-Jul 18:00 #4 $5,000 Pot Limit Omaha Championship TBA 25-Jul 18:00 #2 $1,111 Every 1 for Covid Relief [Caesars Cares] TBA 30-Jul 18:00 #12 $10,000 Short Deck No Limit Hold’em Championship TBA 1-Aug 18:00 #10 $400 Colossus; #11 $400 PLOssus TBA 6-Aug 18:00 #19 $2,100 No Limit Hold’em Bounty Championship TBA 8-Aug 18:00 #17 $1,500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER – $1M to 1st TBA 13-Aug 18:00 #26 $5,000 No Limit Hold’em 6-Handed Championship TBA 15-Aug 18:00 #25 $10,000 Heads Up No Limit Hold’em Championship [128 Max] TBA 20-Aug 18:00 #33 $600 No Limit Hold’em Deepstack Championship TBA 27-Aug 18:00 #40 $1,500 Limit Hold’em Championship TBA 29-Aug 18:00 #38 $25,000 NLHE Poker Players Championship TBA 5-Sep 18:00 #45 $5,000 No Limit Hold’em Main Event [Day 2] TBA

For the Online Bracelet Events that take place on GGPoker, players that make the Final Table of an event will have their real name displayed instead of their screen name. In past years, players participating in Online Bracelet Events on WSOP.com have not been required to use their real name, and so far, it appears that policy will remain in effect for 2020.

Check back for a full schedule of broadcasts and streaming events as they become available.

How Many Starting Flights Will There Be For The 2020 WSOP Online Main Event?

Originally it was reported that there would be 22 Day 1 starting flights for the 2020 Main Event, however, that figure was not represented in any of the press releases or on the schedule for GGPoker events. Confirmation of the official number of Day 1 flights is currently pending.

What is the 2020 WSOP Schedule?

The 2020 WSOP Online Bracelet Events start on July 1, 2020 on WSOP.com and on July 19, 2020 on GGPoker. The full schedule of WSOP 2020 Bracelet Events is available below.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Sign up to WSOP.com today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Please Note: GGPoker tournaments denoted with an * indicate that the event qualifies for the Pure Gold Dragon – Asia Player of the Series leaderboard promotion.

WSOP 2020 Online Schedule