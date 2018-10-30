MGM Resorts is seeking an online gaming license within the state of Pennsylvania thanks to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) allowing out of state operators to apply for leftover gaming licenses as Qualified Gaming Entities (QGE).

The licenses will allow MGM to offer online poker, slots and casino games to players of Pennsylvania.

The news of MGM’s application comes via the Online Poker Report confirming that the PGCB took receipt of a $12 million payment from the operator on October 24.

Licenses for providing online poker, slots and table games cost $4 million each, so with the $12 million payment it can be safely assumed that MGM plans to offer the complete suit of products and games to its customers within Pennsylvania if approved by the PGCB.

Now MGM will have to wait to hear if they have received final approval from the PGCB to bring their products to market.

It might not be anytime soon though, as although a PGCB meeting is slated for October 31, it is unlikely that a QGE will make it as part of the agenda. It can however be expected that the PGCB will approve more gaming licenses for the bricks and mortar casinos who are waiting to hear their fate.

The PlayMGM Brand in PA

QGE’s were set up by the PGCB to allow for out-of-state operators to apply for online gaming licenses that were left over from Pennsylvania bricks and mortar casinos.

The PGCB will expect QGE’s to be “in good standing in another gaming jurisdiction” and within that jurisdiction already “provide similar protection for players as what Pennsylvania law dictates.”

MGM fits this niche exactly as it is a already a stalwart in the state of New Jersey with its PlayMGM brand.

MGM joined partypoker and BorgataPoker.com on the online poker network operated by GVC in New Jersey offering online slots, table games and poker, making it the seventh operator to bring online poker to the state.

The iRewards loyalty program from MGM that works across all gaming verticals is currently up and running in New Jersey and will be expected in Pennsylvania under the PlayMGM brand if the licenses gets approved by the board.

The window opened for operators to apply for a license as part of the QGE program on October 16 and will stay open until end of the day on October 31.