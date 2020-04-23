New Jersey online poker players flocked to the virtual poker tables in March as online poker operators in the state saw revenue rise to a new record high.

According to figures released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the New Jersey online gaming market generated $3.6 million, the most since the first legal and regulated online poker rooms were opened in the state in November 2013 and double the amount that was collected in February.

The surge in revenue in the Garden State comes as people in the state and around the world find themselves confined to their homes in an attempt to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

After a review of historical data, pokerfuse predicted that March would be the biggest revenue generating month of 2020 so far, but even the analysts at pokerfuse couldn’t have predicted a new record high for the market.

The previous high water mark came in January 2014, during the traditional high season for online poker and during the honeymoon period when hype surrounding online poker was high due to the recent market launch just weeks prior.

All-Time New Jersey Online Poker Revenue Totals

Month/Year Total Revenue Mar-20 $3,629,112 Jan-14 $3,442,271 Mar-14 $3,210,663 Feb-14 $3,109,203 Dec-13 $2,884,917 Apr-14 $2,591,839 Apr-16 $2,587,845 May-16 $2,570,853 Mar-16 $2,461,064 Oct-16 $2,389,752

WSOP .com Continues as the Leading Online Poker Room in New Jersey

The top performing online poker room in March was once again WSOP NJ along with its partner 888poker which provides the software platform – the All American Poker Network (AAPN) – and hosts a branded online poker room that shares cash games and tournaments with WSOP on the network.

The rooms on the AAPN generated a total of $1.6 million last month, the most ever reported by the online poker rooms operating under license through Caesars.

And while March bested the previous high for AAPN of $1.5 million back in January 2014 by 8.5%, last month’s revenue fell just short of being an all-time high for any online poker room in New Jersey, ranking third all time.

The partypoker network, operating under a license through Borgata, still holds the record (for now) for the highest month of revenue in the market. In January 2015, just the second full month of operation, the network brought in $1.8 million besting the month prior which still ranks 2nd overall with revenue reaching $1.7 million.

The partypoker network, which now includes a BetMGM branded online poker room, recorded just $825k in revenue last month. And though it isn’t a record amount for the network, it is the largest amount taken in by the network in four years.

PokerStars NJ, operating under a license through Resorts, generated nearly $1.2 million in March. Like the partypoker network, this was not an all-time high for the operator, but it is the second highest month of revenue with only the first full month of operation for PokerStars NJ (April 2016) generating more.

Expect Bigger New Jersey Online Poker Revenue Numbers in April

The WSOP brand has led its competition in New Jersey for every month except once since online poker operators in the state were allowed to share player liquidity with their online poker rooms in Nevada and Delaware.

And though the lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 is largely believed to be the driving reason for the success of online poker in new Jersey last month, the stay at home order in New Jersey didn’t come from Governor Phil Murphy until March 21, just 10 days before the end of the month.

If indeed, the record high revenue figures are a direct result of people in New Jersey staying at home, expect yet another month of record revenues in April when the stay at home order will have been in place for the full month.