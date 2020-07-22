It has been a bumper few months for online poker revenue over in the US state of Delaware.

Delaware Park, Dover Downs and Harrington have been offering customers within the state online poker, slots and table games on the 888 platform since November 2013, but in the subsequent years the state has found it hard to keep online poker revenue growing.

However, June 2020 revenue figures, that have been published by the Delaware Lottery show another bumper month for the state, despite returning to revenue levels last seen at the beginning of lockdown.

$57,742.58 in online poker revenue was generated by the 888-powered platform by the three racinos licensed in the state in June. This is slightly up on March which generated $57,689.50. April saw the state generate a massive $84,033.67 which was surpassed in May with $93,973.39.

All in all, this level of revenue has not been seen since the state regulated online poker back in 2013.

Looking at the revenue generated in Q2 2020, it is almost the same as what was generated in Q1 2014 and almost double that of Q1 2020.

The global coronavirus pandemic has seen people restricted to staying indoors. This in turn has seen online poker revenue spike across the board as players turn to playing poker online.

However as coronavirus restrictions are easing, revenue is on the decline, on its way back to normal pre-pandemic levels.

The numbers also show how US shared liquidity between the states of Delaware, Nevada and New Jersey in May 2018 helped boost online poker revenue in the state, which had been steadily declining.

However, with the Wire Act under review that allows this sharing of player pools between the three states, Delaware could be in for a rough ride.

If the Wire Act is overturned and the All America Poker Network (AAPN) disbanded, online poker revenue could fall to all time lows as Delaware is so small in population. The state would have to go back to keeping online poker within state lines which could be catastrophic for the small state.

But, if the Wire Act can remain in place the future of online poker in the US and Delaware in particular looks much brighter, as shared liquidity between states can remain.

There is also hopes that the state of Pennsylvania could potentially join Delaware, New Jersey and Nevada via the MultiState Internet Gaming Agreement (MIGA). MIGA is the piece of legislation that allows its operators to share their player pools.

If this happens, the combined markets would grow by another 12.8 million thanks to Pennsylvania’s population.

For context, Delaware has a population of under 1 million, Nevada has 3.8 million people and New Jersey has 8.8 million. Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million could inject much needed life-blood into all the US states that allow online poker.

888 in Delaware Until 2022

The Wire Act not withstanding, 888 will still have a presence within Delaware for the next two years at least.

In early July 2020, 888poker announced it was continuing its partnership with the Delaware lottery for another two years, taking the partnership into 2022.

“This contract extension demonstrates the strength of our relationship with the Delaware Lottery as well as the quality of our outstanding technology platform,” stated Yaniv Sherman, SVP Business Development at 888 via a press release issued at the beginning of the month. “The State of Delaware has been a pioneer in the developing US igaming market and we are delighted to further extend our partnership.”