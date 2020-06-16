New Jersey online poker players once again generated record revenue at the internet poker tables as last month, operators in the state collectively posted their highest figure for the month of May since the launch on the market in late 2013.

According to figures released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the New Jersey online poker market generated more than $4.5 million in revenue last month. While not the highest amount of all time (April 2020 still holds that honor), the revenue collected in May 2020 ranks as the second highest amount collected during any month.

The rush to online poker is a direct result of restrictions in the state requiring many to stay at home as a way of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Will 2020 be the Best Year Ever for Online Poker?

In New Jersey, 2014 was the year that online poker operators generated the most revenue. With legal regulated online poker debuting in the Garden State in late 2013, operators rode the wave of interest in the novel industry to bring in $29 million in revenue in the market’s first full year.

In 2016, when PokerStars was finally allowed to enter the market, revenue from online poker spiked but still did not reach the level achieved two years earlier. Every year since then, overall revenue in the market declined.

But 2020 has the potential to set a new high point for online poker in New Jersey.

Through the first five months, the market has already generated $17 million, meaning that for the remaining seven months, operators will need to combine to average just over $1.7 million for 2020 to become the best year on record for online poker in New Jersey.

That means that from June through December, operators need only match the revenue amounts that they achieved last year to achieve that honor. And considering that New Jersey just entered Phase 2 of its multi-stage approach to economic recovery on Monday, online poker will likely remain popular long enough to eventually set a new annual record for revenue in 2020.

PokerStars NJ Holds Off WSOP .com for New Jersey Market Lead

Both PokerStars NJ and the partnership between WSOP and 888 generated $1.7 million in May, but PokerStars was able to outgain its closest competition by less than $700. Partypoker NJ brought up the rear with $1 million in revenue.

May marked the second straight month that PokerStars has led the market after an 18-month streak during which WSOP held the crown. In fact, prior to April 2020, WSOP only twice failed to lead the market since it was allowed to combine its players in Nevada and those playing on the 888 network in Delaware with its players in New Jersey in May 2018.

Surprisingly, PokerStars was able to maintain its market lead despite not holding a big tournament series in May.

WSOP ran its Money May Tournament Series guaranteeing $4 million in prize pools and the partypoker US Network ran two series during the month: the partypoker US Network Online Series and the partypoker US Network Online Mini Series.

So far in June, WSOP NJ is offering more in the way of promotions than PokerStars, but another factor that drives traffic is tournament series.

While poker players in New Jersey will have the opportunity to compete for $500,000 in guaranteed prize money on PokerStars NJ during its Summer Series at the end of the month, WSOP started June by offering players in the state a chance to compete for $1.5 million in guaranteed prize money, including 12 official WSOP Circuit Ring Events, during its Online Finale Circuit Series.

Then in July, WSOP NJ will be the center of the online poker community in the state as the site will host 31 online bracelet events as part of the 2020 World Series of Poker.

