As Day 3 of the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) is about to get underway at the Atlantis Resort & Casino in The Bahamas, 54 players out of the 207 field are the lucky Platinum Pass winners.

Receiving the Platinum Pass meant that PokerStars was forking out the $25,000 buy-in making the event accessible to players who usually couldn’t afford to attend such a high stakes event.

In total, there were 1039 entries, setting new records for a high roller poker tournament, with the prize pool standing at $26,975,000. This means the PSPC is the 18th largest prize pool among live poker tournaments in history.

Big Name Busts From Day 2

Despite the big bust outs on Day 2 with the likes of Daniel Negreanu Phil Hellmuth Joey Ingram Andrew Neeme and New York Times Bestseller and PokerStars Pro Maria Konnikova all going home (or to the beach), there is plenty of action still to be had.

The Pros Returning for Day 3

Famous faces and professional poker players such as Robert Mizrachi, Dan Shak, Dan O’Brien, GPI Women of the Year Kristen Bicknell, PokerStars pro Ben Spragg, 888’s Ana Marquez and Parker “Tonkaaa” Talbot and former NFL player Richard Seymour are all still in the mix hoping to make it to the bubble.

Word form our team on the ground is that on Day 1 and 2 of the event there were some very slow, cautious plays—which considering $5.1 million for 1st place is on the line, is unsurprising.

You can check out the seat draw for Day 3 here.

The Money

Tension will be palpable on Day 3 as all players hope to make it in the money. PokerStars will be paying out 181 players with a mincash worth $25,450.

Usually PokerStars’ mincash would start at the 151st player—but due to the administration fee being pumped back into the tournament (making this truly a rake-free event), PokerStars is able to pay out $25,450 in prize money from players 181 through to 151.

The player that comes in first place will win $5.1 million.

Where To Catch Up On All The Action

If you’ve missed some of the action over in The Bahamas, don’t fear as there are plenty of ways to watch the action.

PokerStars TV (link below), YouTube and Twitch are the best places to catch all the game play. There are exclusive giveaways and freerolls for live stream viewers too, so make sure you are subscribed to the PokerStars Twitch channel as soon as you can.

