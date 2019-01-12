The $100,000 buy-in Super High Roller event at the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) has built a prize pool of almost $6 million, making it the second largest since the event was first introduced in 2011.

In total, 48 players bought into the tournament, up from 36 last year. There were also 13 $100,000 reentries, taking the total number of buy-ins to 61 and building a prize pool of $5.92 million.

It is the second highest turnout, and the second largest prize pool, in the nine year history of the PCA SHR, second only to 2015’s record 66 total entries and $6.4 million prize pool.

After two days of play, just five players return today. They all sit relatively deep, so there can be expected to be a lot of high skill post-flop action.

Leading the pack with well over 100 big blinds is USA’s Chris Hunichen, a former PocketFives #1 ranked player in online tournament poker and a multiple triple-crown winner with a number of huge online scores to his name.

Live he is also no slouch, with $3.8 million in winnings, but unless he busts out fifth, the PCA SHR is set to be his career high cash on the live felt.

Name Stack Big Blinds Chris Hunichen 4,555,000 114 Henrik Hecklen 3,465,000 87 Jesus Cortes Lizano 2,885,000 72 Sam Greenwood 2,675,000 67 Talal Shakerchi 1,670,000 42

All bunched together in second through to fourth are three more big high stakes live pros, each with six-figure scores under their belt. But by far the most successful of the pack is Canada’s (Sam Greenwood, who sits 43rd on the All Time Money List with just shy of $13 million in career live earnings.

Why Play on PokerStars? Sign Up Today » Largest player base in the world.

Home of Spin & Go , Power Up and lots of other unique game variants.

, and lots of other unique game variants. Biggest weekly tournament schedule around.

Bringing up the rear is Talal Shakerchi, with a still manageable 42 big blinds. If you’ve been following the action here in The Bahamas that name might ring a bell—he made the Final Table of the PSPC just a couple of days ago.

He finished in eighth for just over half a million, setting a new career high. He’ll go and do it again today if he can finish in the top four spots.

The first to bust will go home with almost $500,000 in prize money. Third and fourth pay $828k and $627k, respectively. The second spot will earn a cool $1.28 million, and the winner, $1.78 million.

Position Finisher Prize 1 $1,775,460 2 $1,284,260 3 $828,560 4 $627,340 5 $485,300 6 Igor Kurganov $378,760 7 Steffen Sontheimer $301,820 8 Stephen Chidwick $236,720

Busting out Day 2 but just sneaking in to the cash was PokerStars pro Igor Kurganov, who busted on the penultimate hand of the day but still books a nice profit with his $379k score.

Just behind him was Germany’s Steffen Sontheimer, who has already made $13 million in tournaments in little more than three years, and Stephen Chidwick, England’s #2 all time tournament player.

He might be a little gutted, as 5th position would have moved him to the England number one spot—just $200,000 separate him from the current title holder, Sam Trickett.

Action starts at 12:30 local time (17:30 GMT). Live streaming on a slight delay with full cards up will be available soon.