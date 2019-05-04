While it has been only a couple of weeks since the Borgata Spring Poker Open came to a conclusion, east coast grinders are set to be treated with yet another tournament series over the summer.

It is time once again for the Borgata Summer Poker Open —the third of the five flagships live series held at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa every year. The BSPO will return in the heart of Atlantic City in July and will run for over two weeks.

So mark your calendars for the ultimate summer series as it promises to be exciting and offers the potential to win a life-changing amount of money.

While the full schedule is yet to be officially announced, pokerfuse can reveal that the series will kick off with the traditional $600 buy-in Open event on July 9 —four days after the final flight of the WSOP Main Event Day 1. The event boasts a half-a-million dollar guarantee and will run for five days (July 9-13) featuring three days of Day 1 starting flights.

The Championship event will take place from July 21 to July 26 featuring two days of Day 1 starting flights. Like the previous Borgata series, the event will feature a $1 million guaranteed prize pool, costing $2700 to enter.

The remaining schedule for the Borgata Summer Poker Open 2019 is expected to be announced soon.

Online qualifiers and satellites will run on BorgataPoker.com from June 23 to July 21. Players can qualify for the land-based events for as low as $5.

The recently concluded Borgata Spring Poker Open awarded more than $4.5 million across 21 events with all tournaments except for two easily surpassing their guarantees. The $2700 Championship event attracted 505 total entries to amass a prize pool of $1.22 million. David Jackson from Florida took down the event for a top prize of $304,929.

Borgata Casino and Online Poker: What’s in Store for May

While the BSPO is still two months away from its kickoff, the casino has announced several live tournament series and promotions for online players that will be held this month.

The Sit & Go leaderboard promotion has been extended to run throughout the month of May and June. Each week, there will be two separate leaderboards exclusive to SNG players where players will have a chance to earn a share of $2000. The Low leaderboard is giving away $500 TD$ (tournament dollars) every week while the High leaderboard aimed towards high-stakes players will be awarding $1500 to the top 20 players of the leaderboard.

In addition to the SNG leaderboard promotion, Borgata is also running a 100% Reload Bonus up to $200. Players can take advantage of this offer by depositing a minimum of $25 or more every Sunday this month and Borgata will match the deposit amount 100% up to $200. Players will have 15 days to clear the bonus.

Coming back to the Borgata Casino, there will be three value-added tournament series in May. First up, is the return of DeepStacks Challenge series from May 13 to 17 guaranteeing $100,000 over five events. Right at its heels follows the Saturday Series—a single day tournament featuring $100,000 guaranteed prize pool for just $400 buy-in.

And lastly, at the end of the month, Borgata will be running a $250,000 guaranteed Summer Kick-Off Series from May 25 to 28. It will feature four starting flights costing $300 buy-in. Day 2 will be held on May 28.