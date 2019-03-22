Not many online poker sites run promotions for Sit & Go players like back in the days. However, BorgataPoker.com is one of the few sites that has been introducing promotions for SNG players on a consistent basis.

Earlier this week, the Borgata online poker room launched a new Sit & Go leaderboard promotion for its New Jersey players. The promotion runs for a period of over six weeks and every week until the end of April, players will have a chance to earn a share of $2000.

Two separate leaderboards exclusive to SNG players are being run. The Low leaderboard is giving away $500 TD$ (tournament dollars) every week distributed among the top 20 players with the winner of the leaderboard walking away with $100 in tournament dollars. Only $1, $2, and $5 buy-in sit and go’s count towards this leaderboard.

The High leaderboard is awarding three times as much as the Low leaderboard. Players competing in this leaderboard are being given $1500 shared among the top 20 players. Players are guaranteed to win $20 in tournament money if they reach the top 20 spot and if they manage to take the top spot on the leaderboard, a prize of $300 in tournament money will be awarded to the winner. To be eligible for this leaderboard, players will need to play Sit & Go’s with buy-ins of $5 or more.

In total, the promotion awards $12,000 in prizes.

The leaderboard ranking formula is based on the tournament buy-in and the amount the player wins. The formula and other details of the promotion are mentioned here.

The Sit & Go Leaderboard promotion runs through April 28.

March Reload Bonus

In addition to the leaderboard promotion, Borgata is also running a 100% reload bonus up to $200 every Sunday this month. All players need to do to take advantage of the reload bonus is deposit a minimum of $25 and Borgata will match it by 100% via their online rewards program. Players have 15 days to release the bonus.

The reload bonus will be released in 10% increments of the amount deposited by the player. For example, if a player deposits $50, they will receive ten slabs of $5 each. To release a 10% portion of the bonus, players much earn ten times the amount of the slab in rewards points, i.e., 50 iRPS.

There are only two opt-in dates left for this month’s reload bonus, so players need to get in quick.

Dates and Bonus Codes For Reload Bonus:

Deposit Date Earn Out Bonus Code 3/24/19 3/24 – 4/8 LOADM194 3/31/19 3/31 – 4/15 LOADM195

Borgata Spring Poker Open Online Qualifiers Underway

The premier live tournament series, the Borgata Spring Poker Open, is upon us and BorgataPoker is running daily online qualifiers and satellites. The upcoming BSPO boasts more than $3.5 million in guaranteed prize pools including the $1 million guaranteed Borgata Spring Poker Open Championship. The series kicks off with a $1 million guaranteed Kickoff event and the series culminates in another $1 million guaranteed Borgata Spring Poker Open Championship event. The not-to-be-missed event runs from April 15 and the winner will be crowned on April 19.

Every day until April 14, the online poker room is running $5 buy-in feeder satellites four times a day guaranteeing two seats to $45 buy-in qualifiers. These qualifiers guarantees one seat to the opening Kickoff event featuring a buy-in of $600. Qualifiers for the BSPO Championship event will run from April 4 through 14. It will just $45 buy-in and each of them will guarantee one seat to the $2700 Championship event.