PokerStars is once again hosting its PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) live poker tournament. The company announced the return of the PSPC in grand fashion during the heads up portion of the special “Chase your Dream” tournament held during PokerStars European Poker Tour Barcelona.

After play got down to heads up, PokerStars announced that in addition to the €10,000 in prize money, the winner would also receive a Platinum Pass to the next PSPC to be held next August in Barcelona.

But the surprises did not end there. After Clement Eloy, a 36-year-old freelance product designer from Lille, France defeated Adrian Garcia, a 23-year-old student and DJ from Salamanca, Spain heads up in the Chase your Dream event taking down the €10,000 and the first Platinum Pass to the 2020 PSPC, PokerStars announced that it was giving all five finalists a chance to Chase their Dreams in Barcelona next year by awarding them their own Platinum Passes.

The packages are valued at approximately $30,000 each and include a €22,500 buy-in (approximately $25,000) to the PSPC, airfare for two to Barcelona along with accommodations for six nights and expenses.

The first PSPC, held in the Bahamas this past January as part of the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, turned out to be the largest $25,000 buy-in in live poker tournament history with more than 1000 players participating in the historic event.

PokerStars awarded 320 Platinum Pass packages to the event via a variety of competitions, as part of tournament prize packages and sometimes even just on a whim. One of those Platinum pass winners, Ramon Colillas, went on to win the event for more than $5 million and soon after joined Team PokerStars as a brand ambassador.

“The inaugural PSPC was an amazing success, and featured hundreds of Platinum Pass winners who dared to dream of playing in an exclusive high-roller event,” said Severin Rasset, PokerStars’ Managing Director & Commercial Officer, Poker. “The PSPC demonstrates our commitment to cultivating and growing the game, not only by creating opportunities for poker fans of all levels to win life-changing sums of money, but also by showcasing poker and the entertainment it provides.”

All of the details on how PokerStars will award the Platinum Passes to the 2020 PSPC will be revealed over the course of the next year, but to start things off, PokerStars has announced that it will be awarding 10 Platinum Passes at random through its Stars Rewards Program. The Stars Rewards Mystery Chest promotion kicks off on the Platinum Pass giveaways but is just one of the many ways PokerStars plans to award the coveted Platinum Passes.

You can keep up with all of the ways that PokerStars is giving players a chance to win their way to the PSPC in the PSPC 2020 section of its blog. There you will find a list of all the challenges, the deadlines for entering and the running total of how many Platinum Passes have been given away so far including a list of all of the winners.