Spanning two days, this weekend, Pennsly-MANIA from PokerStars PA is going to be the biggest guaranteed tournament to ever run in the state of Pennsylvania.

$250,000 is the guarantee and the buy-in is $200. The action kicks off on Saturday, May 17.

Satellites are already underway on PokerStars PA for players to gain entry into Pennsyl-MANIA for as little as $10.

First revealed by pokerfuse last weekend, Pennsly-MANIA will be the biggest single tournament ever run in the state.

Seven levels will play out over Day 1 before Day 2 kicks off. Re-entry will be allowed for the first five hours of Day 1 (the late registration period) and players can re-enter up to 5 times.

PokerStars Pennsylvania Special Promotion and Bonus Code

PokerStars Pennsylvania is also running a special promotion to celebrate the biggest online poker tournament is Pennsylvania history. To participate, just make a deposit of $30 or more before 13:59 ET on May 17, 2020 and use the the Bonus Code MANIA, and you will get a ticket to the special Pennsyl-MANIA Depositor Freeroll.

After you make a qualifying deposit with the special Bonus Code, you will receive your ticket to the freeroll, but you will have to register for the tournament manually.

The Pennsyl-MANIA Depositor Freeroll will reward the top 50 finishers with an entry to Pennsyl-MANIA, worth $200.

If you are lucky enough to win multiple entries, you may exchange all but one for Tournament Money.

It is important to note that if you make a withdrawal before making a qualifying deposit, you will not be eligible for the Pennsyl-MANIA Depositor Freeroll.

At A Glance: Pennsly- MANIA What You Need To Know

$250,000 Guaranteed

$200 Buy-in

Depositor Freeroll awarding free entry to top 50 finishers

awarding free entry to top 50 finishers Special Bonus Code; MANIA

Day 1 Action kicks off May 17 at 17:00 ET

Day 2 Action starts 19:00 ET on May 18

Late registration allowed for first 5 hours on Day 1

5 Re-entries allowed until end of late registration

Stars Rewards Showdown

PokerStars PA has a new promotion called Stars Rewards Showdown that runs until the end of the month.

Players must opt-in to the promotion via the Challenges Window in the PokerStars client to be eligible.

After you opt-in, the next 20 times that you earn a Rewards Chest, in addition to the reward it contains, it will also contain 2 cards. These 2 cards will be your hole cards. The community cards are 10♠, J♠, Q♠, 6♦ and 4♥ and the house’s hole cards are 9♥ and 9♣ (as pictured below).

Simply use your hole cards to make a better hand than the house and you win.

The amount you win will depend on the strength of your hand and the color of the Chest that provided your hole cards (which is determined by your rewards level).

The top prize is $2500.

Let’s take a look at the payout table.

Payout Table Stars Reward Showdown

Hand Strength Blue Bronze Silver Gold Diamond Black Royal Flush $25 $50 $100 $250 $750 $2,500 Straight Flush $5 $10 $25 $75 $250 $500 Flush $2 $5 $10 $35 $100 $200 Straight $1 $1.50 $7.50 $15 $50 $150 3 of a kind $0.75 $1.25 $5 $10 $25 $100 Two Pair $0.50 $0.75 $2 $7.50 $15 $35 Pair (Tens or better) $0.25 $0.50 $1.50 $5 $10 $25

PokerStars in Pennsylvania

Online poker has been live in the state of Pennsylvania since 2019.

Players who are within the state of Pennsylvania are able to play on PokerStars PA quick and easily. You can check out our easy guide on how to sign up here.

Since offering online poker to players of Pennsylvania, PokerStars has run the massively successful PASCOOP which concluded on April 20.

PASCOOP (Pennsylvania Spring Championship Of Online Poker) generated $3.1 million prize pools across 96 tournaments.

It surpassed its overall series guarantee by 58%. The Main Event created a $368,000 prize pool.

You can catch up with some of the highlights from the PASCOOP Main Event below.

PokerStars Ambassador Jen Shahade, who represents PokerStars PA, could well play in the Pennsyl-MANIA tournament this weekend as she streamed her efforts during PASCOOP on Twitch, which saw her win the Sunday Special.

First time streaming a big poker tourney on my new combined chess AND poker channel on https://t.co/E8CYK9JQje and… https://t.co/Gbq5499pDd— Jennifer Shahade (@JenShahade) April 13, 2020

There’s no announcement on Shahade’s Twitter page, but watch this space.

Pennsyl-MANIA will run on PokerStarsPA.com May 17 and 18.