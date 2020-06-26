Leaked information that reliably looks like the highlights schedule of the WSOP Gold Bracelet Series on GGPoker has been seen by pokerfuse for the very first time.

A set of eleven bracelet tournaments are highlighted on the information page, nine of which have guarantees.

It includes many classic WSOP events in an online setting. This includes a $400 buy-in Colossus, with $3 million guaranteed; a $1,500 Millionaire Maker, with $1 million guaranteed to first place; and the Big 50, with $1 million guaranteed for a buy-in of just $50.

However, by far the standout is a $5000 buy-in No Limit Hold’em Main Event. According to this schedule, it guarantees a jaw-dropping $25 million.

This would make it the largest guarantee for a single online poker tournament in history, besting the twice-run $20 million partypoker Millions.

If was first revealed earlier this month that growing online poker network GGPoker would help WSOP take its festival online this summer. While not strictly replacing the live WSOP 2020 – the company still hopes to run this live in the fall – it will be the next-best thing: 85 online events each giving out an official WSOP bracelet.

The organizers have split the series into two parts. The first part, playing out the official WSOP.com website available to players in Nevada and New Jersey. It starts on July 1 and runs for a month, with 31 bracelet events up for grabs.

However, by far the largest portion of the bracelet events – 54 by our count – is in the second part of the schedule, which will play on the international GGPoker dot-com site. Few details of this series are known, although pokerfuse just revealed that real names would be on display at the tables.

It was certainly expected to be a big spectacle. GGPoker has a history of setting some pretty audacious guarantees, including a monstrous $100 million WSOP Circuit Series that successfully ran in the spring.

However, these highlight events suggest that any reasonable expectations could well be blown out of the water.

GGPoker WSOP Online Bracelet Series Highlights

Event Name Buy-in Guarantee 2 Every 1 for Covid Relief [Caesars Cares] $1,111 - 10 Colossus $400 $3,000,000 11 Plossus $400 $1,000,000 17 Millionaire Maker $1,500 ($1,000,000 for first) 25 HU NHLE Championship $10,000 - 31 Mini Main Event $500 $5,000,000 38 Poker Players Championship $25,000 $10,000,000 39 Big 50 $50 $1,000,000 45 Main Event $5,000 $25,000,000 52 WSOP Super MILLION$ $10,000 $10,000,000 53 WSOP MILLION$ $100 $2,000,000

Key events of note include both the $50 Big 50 and the $100 WSOP MILLION$ bracelet events, which will be by far the cheapest WSOP bracelet events ever scheduled.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are two eight-figure prize pools: The $25,000 NL Hold’em Poker Players Championship, with $10 million guaranteed, and the $5000 Main Event, with $25 million guaranteed.

This event, which will need 5000 players to cover, will go down in history as the largest ever online poker prize pool for a single tournament.

Right now, that record is held by partypoker, which has twice successfully run a $20 million-guaranteed tournament. The first time, it paid out around $22 million, the second time, with a new half-priced $5300 buy-in (not dissimilar to this WSOP Main Event) just crossed $21 million.

Also sure to be a spectacle will be the $10,000 Heads Up NLHE Championship, with a cap of 128 players.

No other details are known about the series, other than it runs from July 19, 2020 to September 6, 2020. Neither the structure of tournaments nor the rake of events are known at this time.

However, among these 11 events there are nine guarantees which together guarantee $57 million. There are expected to be 42 more bracelet events, and potentially additional side events. The series guarantee could thus be well north of $100 million, maybe even hitting $200 million.

According to teases from GGPoker social media, further information is anticipated later on Friday.