Launched in 2014 with a focus on the Asian markets, GGPoker (referred to interchangeably as GGNetwork or GGPoker Network) has grown incredibly over the last few years to become one of the largest online poker networks in the world.

The network consists of a dozen brands including Natural8 and BestPoker. Its flagship skin, GGPoker, holds a gaming license from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) while other skins are currently licensed offshore in either Curacao or the Philippines.

GGPoker sponsored ambassadors roster includes some of the big namesin poker including Daniel Negreanu, Bryn Kenney, Felipe Ramos, Henri Bühler, Kitty Kuo and others.

In this article, we provide answers to some the biggest questions that you might have about GGPoker with our in-depth FAQ guide page.

We will be updating this page periodically with all of the latest information, so check back often to keep ahead of your competition.

What Signup Bonuses Are Available at GGPoker?

New players at GGPoker are welcomed with a 200% First Deposit bonus offer up to $600, giving players an instant boost to their bankrolls. Signup and download the software here to get started.

No code is required as players simply have to select “Welcome Bonus” when making their first deposit and the bonus is added to their bonus balance.

The bonus is released in $10 increments and players get 90 days from their first deposit to unlock the full bonus amount.

In addition to the welcome bonus, new players at GGPoker also have the opportunity to win an additional bonus of up to $300 thanks to networks 30-day Honeymoon promotion.

To become eligible for the Honeymoon promo, players must opt into the promotion and complete daily challenges. These challenges range from playing 50 hands at Omaha tables to winning a hand after posting a straddle.

What Kind of Promotions Does GGPoker Run?

GGPoker runs a constant stream of promotions covering all game types. From jackpots to cash game promotions, from leaderboard races to online MTT series, GGPoker caters to a wide variety of players with all types of bankrolls.

To give an example of the broad range of promotions that is offered on the site, GGPoker is currently running:

Rush & Cash Weekly Race promotion worth $375,000

$200K All-In or Fold Festival

Short Deck Hand Race worth nearly $150,000

How Much Rakeback Does GGPoker Offer in Rewards? How Does it Work?

GGPoker’s rewards program is called Fish Buffet. Players earn up to 50% rakeback on their rake through this dynamic rewards program.

Every player who signs up on GGPoker automatically gets enrolled into the Fish Buffet program. Players earn 1 Fish Buffet Point (FP) for every $0.01 they generate in rake. The more they play, the bigger the rewards are.

The program consists of 25 different levels with each level having different FP and time limit requirements.

The entry-level is Plankton which rewards up to 15% cashback. Players need to earn just 500 FP within 24 hour period to earn a prize that ranges from $0.50 to $1.50.

The mid-level Crab tier awards anything between $5 to $25 for 5000 FP while the Shark—the highest tier— rewards prize between $100 to $1000.

What Type of Cash Games Are Offered at GGPoker?

GGPoker offers both Hold’em and Omaha variants in cash game format with tables running around the clock. Besides, regular cash games, GGPoker also offers fast-fold cash game format which the network calls Rush & Cash.

What Cash Game Stakes Are Offered at GGPoker?

Hold’em tables on GGPoker start at $0.05/$0.10 and go all the way up to $5/$10. Players can buy-in for a minimum of 20 big blinds and a maximum of 100 big blinds.

Also, there are Super High Stakes games available with an unlimited buy-in option. Blinds at these tables range from $25/$50 up to $100/$200.

Omaha tables are available starting at $0.05/$0.10 and run as high as $10/$20. Players can buy-in for a minimum of 10 big blinds. Super High Stakes are also available for Omaha with unlimited buy-in and stakes ranging from $25/$50 up to $50/$100.

Is Short Deck Offered on GGPoker?

Yes, GGPoker does offer Short Deck poker. It is available in both as a cash game and in tournament format.

Short Deck on GGPoker is played 5-handed with antes. There is no small or big blind, instead, every player on the table pays an ante and the button pays an additional ante. Buy-ins are fixed at 50 antes ranging from ¥50 (approx $7) to ¥50,000 (approx $7240).

Are Sit N’ Gos (SNGs) Available on GGPoker?

No, GGPoker does not offer Sit & Gos.

Does GGPoker Offer Jackpot-based Sit & Gos?

As of now, GGPoker doesn’t offer Jackpot based Sit & Gos but the network will soon be adding the format to its game offerings.

Does GGPoker Offer A Fast-Fold Poker Variant Cash Game?

Yes, GGPoker does offer fast-fold cash game variant. The network calls it “*Rush & Cash*” and it comes with a unique twist, a mechanism that rewards players with the equivalent of 65% rakeback by periodically adding money to the pot at the start of the hand called Cash Drops.

What Payment Methods Are Available at GGPoker?

GGPoker supports a wide variety of payment systems including:

Visa

Skrill

Neteller

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

Bitcoin

The availability of these payment methods depends on the player’s location.

Can I Use HUDs or Other Third-Party Tools at GGPoker?

The use of HUDs or third-party tools including seating scripts is strictly prohibited as long as GGPoker client is running. GGPoker has its own in-house HUD as well as a poker tracking tool called PokerCraft.

Is GGPoker Available in My Region?

GGPoker accepts players from most parts of the world except for the following countries: Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Bahrain, Cuba, Curacao, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Norfolk Island, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, United States of America, Yemen.

Players in countries with segregated player pools such as France, Italy, Portugal, Spain are also prohibited from opening an account on GGPoker.

What Makes GGPoker Different From Other Online Poker Rooms?

GGPoker boasts many unique and innovative features not seen anywhere in the industry. It touts its own poker analysis and financial tool, PokerCraft, available to all players. The network also has its own built-in HUD with basic statistics on opponents such as lifetime tournament winnings and win/loss personal record in cash games, preflop playing style, and how frequently a player pushes all-in by table position at AoF tables, etc.

Another cool feature that the network supports is the Tournament Staking platform where players can sell their tournament action to other players or stake others.

GGPoker also features an All-In Insurance feature allowing players to protect themselves from a bad beat by insuring their hands. Additionally, the network also supports