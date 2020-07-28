It was less than a month ago when 888poker ran their first Sunday Sale and thanks to its popularity, it will be returning this Sunday, August 2.

According to the 888poker lobby, the Sunday Sale Mega Deep, Sunday Monsoon and Whale tournaments will all have their buy-ins cut in half once again.

Guarantees remain the same. That means there is $1350,000 to be won for half the usual price.

Last time the 888poker Sunday Sale ran, $173,950 in prize money was paid out due a field of 3,527 entrants turning out to play. This means there’s plenty of value to entering into these Sunday Sale tournaments.

The $100,000 guaranteed Sunday Sale Mega Deep will run with a $55 buy-in instead of $109. The tournament will start at 21:00 GMT.

The $15,000 guaranteed Sunday Sale Monsoon now has a buy-in of $27.50 instead of $55 and kicks off at 22:00 GMT.

Rounding off the sale is the $20,000 guaranteed Sunday Sale Whale. It has a sticker price of $160 instead of $320 and will get underway at 22:30 GMT.

All three events are No Limit Hold’em and registration is currently open!

The 888poker lobby is also showing plenty of ways to get into the tournaments with a whole host of satellites running. Buy-ins start from as little as 1 cent and can all be found in the 888poker lobby.

You can relive the action from the July Sunday Sale Mega Deep tournament below. 888poker commentators, David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall took over the helm via Facebook and YouTube to bring you the live stream action.

This coming Sunday’s action will not be live streamed

Trails of Fortune

The time will soon come to say goodbye to the Trails of Fortune promotion that has been running on 888poker since June.

Players will have until August 9 to win their share of $500,000 by completing missions that then gains them entry into one of three freerolls.

Freerolls include the $30,000 888Summit, $1000 Cash Peaks Freeroll and $1000 Blast Heights Freeroll.

The 888Summit plays out with multiple Day 1s, running three times a day, before Day 2 plays each Sunday, guaranteeing $30,000.

Players that don’t want to complete missions can have two free spins on the “Hikers Loop Spinner” prize wheel, where tickets to the freerolls along with other prizes are being given away at random.

Depositors to 888poker are also getting a free spin on the Fortune Loop Spinner wheel when depositing a minimum of $30. Players that do this will also win a random bonus prize worth up to 5% to 100% of the deposit amount, up to $30.

Deposit a minimum of $30 and you’ll receive an invite to spin our #FORTUNELOOP and bag yourself a random bonus betw… https://t.co/I1eZU9J6Lh— 888poker (@888poker) July 17, 2020

Don’t forget there is also an Early Bird Rakeback promotion running until August 16, where players that register prior to the start of a tournament will be eligible to earn 10% back on all entry fees.

The rakeback earned by each player is limited to $500 per week.

Players must check their email for further details by 888poker on minimum buy-in requirements.