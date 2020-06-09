888poker’s Galaxy of Freerolls may have come to a close but players now have the new promotion Trails of Fortune to get stuck into.

Already underway on the 888poker site, Trails of Fortune is giving away $500,000 in freeroll prizes. Thee new promotion kicked off on June 8 and runs until August 9*.

The promotion is themed around mountains, hikes and trails with players encouraged to take on mountainous daily missions.

Players must complete these daily missions to gain tickets to the freerolls. Alternatively they can take their chances with two free spins on the “Hikers Loop Spinner” prize wheel, where tickets along with other prizes are being given away at random.

A freeroll ticket is up for grabs for every mission completed. There are three types of Daily Missions players can complete to gain the coveted freeroll ticket:

Complete the Tournament Trek Challenge by playing poker tournaments including BLAST games where buy-ins total $3. (Note, rebuys do not count towards this mission)

by playing poker tournaments including games where buy-ins total $3. (Note, rebuys do not count towards this mission) Win a hand on cash game or SNAP tables with KQ to complete the KQ Cliffside Path Challenge

tables with KQ to complete the Load up the casino client and place bets totaling $5 to complete the Casino Adventure Challenge

Tickets will then be given away to the $30,000 888Summit, $1000 Cash Peaks Freeroll or $1000 Blast Heights Freeroll. The 888Summit plays out with multiple Day 1s, running three times a day, before Day 2 plays each Sunday, guaranteeing $30,000.

The Cash Peaks and BLAST Height Freerolls take place once a day which each tournament guaranteeing $1000.

Our #GalaxyOfFreerolls has ended! 🚀🙌🚀



No need for sad faces as a whopping 21.799 players entered the $100K GTD… https://t.co/uSgQui6gol— 888poker (@888poker) June 08, 2020

888 Trails of Fortune Recap

$30,000 888Summit

Day 1s run daily at 14:15, 18:15 and 23:15 (all GMT )

) Day 2 runs every Sunday at 20:15 GMT

Guarantees $30,000 per week

$1000 Cash Peaks Freeroll

Guarantees $1000 per day

Runs daily at 17:15 GMT

$1000 BLAST Heights Freeroll

Guarantees $1,000 per day

Runs daily at 16:15 GMT

This isn’t the only action over on 888 to get you excited.

A new WonderWorld phased tournament guaranteeing $100,000 on June 29 has been revealed and Day1s are already underway.

Players can buy in to the WonderWorld tournament for just $1 or they can try their luck at entering via direct satellites that have a buy-in of just 10 cents.

Each satellite guarantees 10 seats to the WonderWorld tournament.

WonderWorld At A Glance

$100,000 guaranteed

Day 1s already underway on the site

Unlimited Day 1 reentries allowed

Day 2 plays out on June 29

Buy-in $1

Direct satellites available for 10 cents

Already 700 players have qualified for the final Day 2 with over 6500 players already having played Day 1. There is still a comfortable two weeks to go before the WonderWorld tournament concludes, so there is plenty of time to get in on the action.

Trails of Fortune is live now on the 888poker client until August 9, 2020.