The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is being held online for the first time for the international players, and we thought it would be cool if we rank players’ nationalities – similar to what you would see for the Olympics, because why not?

The rankings below are a tally of how each individual country (players’ nationality) is performing at the 2020 World Series of Poker.

Rankings are based on the number of first-place finishes, then second-place and third-place finishes.

At the top of the rankings is the United States, with 11 top 3 finishes, 6 of which are first-place finishes and 5 runner-up finishes. Brazil ranks second with one more top-3 finish but two less gold bracelets.

Canada is currently leading with the most number of final table finishes, followed by the United States and Brazil.

Players from 24 different countries have won a 2020 WSOP Gold Bracelet so far, and players from at least 50 nations have reached a final table in the series.

It is important to note that GGPoker is not available to players in the United States. So when you see the US or any other jurisdiction where GGPoker is not allowed in the rankings, it is because these players have traveled to play in a country where GGPoker is available.

Last Updated: August 24 (Events Covered: #32 to #71, #70 excluded as that event is still in progress)

Courtesy of WSOP.com and GGPoker

GGPoker WSOP Bracelet Series Players’ Nationality Rankings

Rank Flag Nationality Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals #1 US 6 5 0 11 #2 Brazil 4 5 3 12 #3 Canada 4 1 5 10 #4 United Kingdom 3 3 4 10 #5 China 2 2 0 4 #6 Ireland 2 0 0 2 #7 India 1 2 2 5 #7 Russia 1 2 2 5 #9 Finland 1 1 4 6 #10 South Africa 1 1 2 4 #11 Israel 1 1 0 2 #11 Sweden 1 1 0 2 #11 Turkey 1 1 0 2 #11 Austria 1 1 0 2 #15 Lithuania 1 0 2 3 #16 Australia 1 0 1 2 #16 Croatia 1 0 1 2 #18 Estonia 1 0 0 1 #18 Japan 1 0 0 1 #18 Italy 1 0 0 1 #18 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 #18 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 #18 South Korea 1 0 0 1 #18 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 #25 Spain 0 2 2 4 #26 Germany 0 2 1 3 #27 Argentina 0 2 0 2 #27 Greece 0 2 0 2 #29 Norway 0 1 2 3 #30 Belarus 0 1 1 2 #39 France 0 1 1 2 #32 Bangladesh 0 1 0 1 #32 Chile 0 1 0 1 #34 Montenegro 0 0 2 2 #35 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 #35 Netherlands 0 0 1 1 #35 Portugal 0 0 1 1

GGPoker WSOP Bracelet Series Final Tables by Nationality