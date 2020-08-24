The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is being held online for the first time for the international players, and we thought it would be cool if we rank players’ nationalities – similar to what you would see for the Olympics, because why not?

The rankings below are a tally of how each individual country (players’ nationality) is performing at the 2020 World Series of Poker.

Rankings are based on the number of first-place finishes, then second-place and third-place finishes.

At the top of the rankings is United States the United States, with 11 top 3 finishes, 6 of which are first-place finishes and 5 runner-up finishes. Brazil Brazil ranks second with one more top-3 finish but two less gold bracelets.

Canada Canada is currently leading with the most number of final table finishes, followed by United States the United States and Brazil Brazil.

Players from 24 different countries have won a 2020 WSOP Gold Bracelet so far, and players from at least 50 nations have reached a final table in the series.

It is important to note that GGPoker is not available to players in the United States. So when you see the US or any other jurisdiction where GGPoker is not allowed in the rankings, it is because these players have traveled to play in a country where GGPoker is available.

Last Updated: August 24 (Events Covered: #32 to #71, #70 excluded as that event is still in progress)

Courtesy of WSOP.com and GGPoker

GGPoker WSOP Bracelet Series Players’ Nationality Rankings

Rank Flag Nationality Gold Silver Bronze Total Medals
#1 United States US 6 5 0 11
#2 Brazil Brazil 4 5 3 12
#3 Canada Canada 4 1 5 10
#4 United Kingdom United Kingdom 3 3 4 10
#5 China China 2 2 0 4
#6 Ireland Ireland 2 0 0 2
#7 India India 1 2 2 5
#7 Russia Russia 1 2 2 5
#9 Finland Finland 1 1 4 6
#10 South Africa South Africa 1 1 2 4
#11 Israel Israel 1 1 0 2
#11 Sweden Sweden 1 1 0 2
#11 Turkey Turkey 1 1 0 2
#11 Austria Austria 1 1 0 2
#15 Lithuania Lithuania 1 0 2 3
#16 Australia Australia 1 0 1 2
#16 Croatia Croatia 1 0 1 2
#18 Estonia Estonia 1 0 0 1
#18 Japan Japan 1 0 0 1
#18 Italy Italy 1 0 0 1
#18 Hong Kong Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
#18 Malaysia Malaysia 1 0 0 1
#18 South Korea South Korea 1 0 0 1
#18 Ukraine Ukraine 1 0 0 1
#25 Spain Spain 0 2 2 4
#26 Germany Germany 0 2 1 3
#27 Argentina Argentina 0 2 0 2
#27 Greece Greece 0 2 0 2
#29 Norway Norway 0 1 2 3
#30 Belarus Belarus 0 1 1 2
#39 France France 0 1 1 2
#32 Bangladesh Bangladesh 0 1 0 1
#32 Chile Chile 0 1 0 1
#34 Montenegro Montenegro 0 0 2 2
#35 Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
#35 Netherlands Netherlands 0 0 1 1
#35 Portugal Portugal 0 0 1 1

GGPoker WSOP Bracelet Series Final Tables by Nationality

Rank Flag Nationality Total
#1 Canada Canada 32
#2 United States United States 29
#3 Brazil Brazil 27
#4 United Kingdom United Kingdom 20
#5 China China 15
#6 France France 14
#7 India India 13
#8 Germany Germany 12
#9 Argentina Argentina 11
#9 Israel Israel 11
#9 Lithuania Lithuania 11
#9 Russia Russia 11
#13 Finland Finland 9
#13 Hong Kong Hong Kong 9
#13 Spain Spain 9
#16 Austria Austria 8
#17 Australia Australia 7
#18 South Africa South Africa 6
#18 Ukraine Ukraine 6
#20 Belarus Belarus 5
#20 Japan Japan 5
#22 Ireland Ireland 4
#22 Italy Italy 4
#22 Malaysia Malaysia 4
#22 Norway Norway 4
#22 Portugal Portugal 4
#22 Singapore Singapore 4
#28 Bulgaria Bulgaria 3
#28 Croatia Croatia 3
#28 Estonia Estonia 3
#28 Hungary Hungary 3
#28 Mexico Mexico 3
#33 Belgium Belgium 2
#33 Greece Greece 2
#33 Latvia Latvia 2
#33 Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2
#33 Montenegro Montenegro 2
#33 Poland Poland 2
#33 Romania Romania 2
#33 South Korea South Korea 2
#33 Sweden Sweden 2
#33 Turkey Turkey 2
#43 Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 1
#43 Bangladesh Bangladesh 1
#43 Chile Chile 1
#43 Macedonia Macedonia 1
#43 Netherlands Netherlands 1
#43 Panama Panama 1
#43 Serbia Serbia 1
#43 Slovenia Slovenia 1
#43 Switzerland Switzerland 1
#43 Taiwan Taiwan 1
#43 Thailand Thailand 1