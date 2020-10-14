Kevin Martin has joined GGPoker as part of the new GGSquad, a team of poker streamers who are tasked with engaging with the GGpoker community.

The GGSquad will sit along two additional groups of brand promoters called the GGHeroes and the GGCrew, as first revealed by PokerNews.

GGHeroes are the lead ambassadors such as Daniel Negreanu and Fedor Holz and the GGCrew will be one-off streams or YouTube videos creators on an ad-hoc basis.

All three new groups will focus on communicating with and growing the GGPoker audience across the globe.

The GGSquad is made up of six top poker streamers, including Martin. The Squad members include:

Fernando Habegger aka JNandez

Torsten Brinkmann aka jektisss

Koray Turker aka KakiTee

Michael Van Elsacker aka Easterdamnz

Patrick Tardif akak IrEgption

Martin was first a PokerStars ambassador from 2016 to 2019, as part of Team Online. He then signed to partypoker in 2019, before quitting four months later in September 2019. At that time, Martin also retired from poker streaming all together.

However, Martin collaborated with GGPoker this past summer during GG WSOP 2020 and as such has been lured out of retirement by the online poker operator.

As well as streaming poker action, the GGSquad will also host #SquadSessions starting at 10:00 ET every Saturday.

These chilled out Saturday streams will include “innovative tournaments and rewarding promotions.” A recent tweet from the GGPoker account shows that the GGSquad will also engage fans with more mainstream games like Among Us – Twitch’s top game that has taken the world by storm.

Martin now joins the small but growing list of “ambassadorship triple crowns,” moving through PokerStars to partypoker to GGPoker.

ElkY has had the same career progression, and former tennis champion Boris Becker has also been affiliated with the three operators.

GGPoker Ambassadors: Through PokerStars and Partypoker

PokerStars Partypoker GGPoker Daniel Negreanu June 2007 – May 2019 - Nov 2019 – Felipe Ramos July 2015 – Jan 2018 Jan 2020 – ElkY Grospellier June 2006 – Jan 2018 Apr 2018 – April 2020 April 2020 – Boris Becker 2007 – ? Dec 2016 – ? April 2020 – Kevin Martin 2016-Jan 2019 May 2019 – Sept 2019 Oct 2020 –

You can watch Martin’s full interview with PokerNews where he talks about joining GGPoker below.

Bounty Hunting

Running until October 25, the Bounty Hunter Series from GGPoker guarantees $40 million in prize money across 556 tournaments.

The Bounty Hunter Series features 350 progressive knockout tournaments along with 200 side events including special editions of GGPoker’s GGMasters, the Super MILLION$, the Blade High Roller tournaments and the PLO High Rollers.

Watch Martin play some of the GGPoker Bounty Hunter Series events below.

In case you missed it GGPoker is also giving away $5 million across a suite of promotion this month.

It is the biggest giveaway that GGPoker has run to date.

The $5 million that is being given away will be spread across a number of different promotions.

For example, there are daily leaderboard challenges across both the Hold’em and Omaha tables, prizes for just logging in to your GGPoker account, and a generous Welcome Package for new players.

