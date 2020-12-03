Players are in for a treat this weekend in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as PokerStars is laying on a Special Half Price Sale.

Buy-ins for Sunday tournaments that run on December 6, in both states have been slashed in half. In total, a generous $170,000 is guaranteed across both PA and NJ this Sunday.

Breaking this down further, $108,000 is guaranteed for players in PA and the remaining $61,500 for players in NJ across Sunday Warm Up, Storm, Special, High Roller and Supersonic tournaments.

To find them in both the clients, players can go to “Tourney” tab and then search for “Half Price”.

All kick off times for the Sunday tournaments are in ET.

Here we take a closer look at what PokerStars is running in PA and NJ as part of this promotion.

PokerStars Players in Pennsylvania

Satellites from a little as $3 are running in the PokerStats PA Client for the Half Price Sunday Special, Storm, High Roller and SuperSonic.

Four events sit at buy-in of $50 and under. These are the Warm Up at $15, Sunday Storm for $5, the Sunday Supersonic at $25 and Sunday Special at $50.

The High Roller is the only event with a buy-in above $50 – the event guarantees $20,000 for a buy-in of $125.

Tournament Half Price Buy-in Time GTE Half Price Sunday Warm Up $15 16:00 ET $7,500 Half Price Sunday Storm $5 17:00 ET $3,500 Half Price Sunday Special $50 18:00 ET $70,000 Half Price Sunday High Roller $125 19:00 ET $20,000 Half Price Sunday Supersonic $25 22:00 ET $7,500

This past month, PokerStars PA has celebrated one-year of operations in the state. This is a landmark achievement where over two dozen promotions have run, and over $8 million has been given away via online tournament series. Cast your mind back over all they have achieved here.

PokerStars Players in New Jersey

There are no satellites in the NJ client at the time of writing, but players are encouraged to go and check the site to see if this has changed so they don’t miss out on the great value way of entering a Half Price Sunday tournament.

Below players can find a table of all the tournaments in the sale, including start times.

Stand out events are certainly the Half Price Sunday Special, that has a buy in of $100, with guarantees of $40,000 and the Sunday High Roller that guaranteed $10,000.

Three events have buy-ins of under $40: The Sunday Warm Up has a buy-in of $25, the Sunday Supersonic has a $37.50 buy-in and the Sunday Storm sits at a great value $5 buy-in that has a guarantee of $3,500.

Tournament Half Price Buy-in Time GTE Half Price Sunday Warm Up $25 16:00 ET $4,000 Half Price Sunday Storm $5 17:00 ET $3,500 Half Price Sunday Special $100 18:00 ET $40,000 Half Price Sunday High Roller $250 19:00 $10,000 Half Price Sunday Supersonic $37.50 22:00 ET $4,000

