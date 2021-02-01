Run It Once Poker is currently offering one of the best welcome packages in the industry to new depositing players. In fact, it is perhaps the most lucrative deal offered by any online poker room in recent memory.

Running until February 28, 2021, Run It Once Poker are offering new depositing players all of the following:

Two months of boosted Legends cash rewards.

Up to €100 in SNG Select tickets.

Select tickets. A chance to pick between three training courses (in NLHE Cash, PLO Cash or SNGs) valued at up to $149.

Cash, Cash or SNGs) valued at up to $149. Access to the “Essential content” Run It Once Training for up to three months.

This is all on top of the 100% deposit match bonus up to €600.

Dubbed “Earn and Learn” this new package from Run It Once Poker is one of the most comprehensive welcome packages available on the dot-com market.

“How well did the last poker site you signed up for treat you?” site founder Phil Galfond said via social media. “Whether you just play for fun, or working hard towards becoming a big winner, or already playing professionally, we want to help you get the most out of your play at Run it Once.”

Details of the New Deal

Taking a closer look at the SNG ticket bundle worth up to €100, the total value of tickets is based on the highest VIP tier a player obtains in at least one week in their first four. A players will get anything from a €1 bundle up to €100 depending on volume.

But all the other parts of the deal basically have no strings attached. All new depositors will also get double rewards for their first four weeks, making it much easier to move through the ranks. During weeks five to eight, the boost will be 50%.

The training courses are sold online from $49.99 to $149.99 so the added value players are getting here is substantial. And they also get the “Essential” membership to the RIO training site, which has a sticker price of almost $75.

2020 was a big year for Run It Once Poker. It enjoyed traffic highs and pushed out some major software upgrades. There was the first ambassadorship and the launch of the highly-acclaimed hybrid tournament, SNG Select, which offers both classic sit and gos and lottery sit and gos, dubbed Cub3d, under a single player pool.

Still, Run it Once has yet to really make a sizeable dent in the dot-com market against the Goliaths of the industry. The likes of PokerStars, 888poker, partypoker and GGPoker deal many times more real money poker hands. The operator will be hoping this new package will get more players to the tables—and it is certainly a clear signal that they are not taking their foot off the gas in 2021.

Already our nerds at PRO are anticipating more big developments from the operator, with the hopes of a mobile app and multi-table tournaments as well as additions like Run It Twice, Display Hand Strength, Stack Size in M and even the possibility of Lowball 2-7 Triple Draw poker variant to its game offerings.

Nothing has been teased by the operator as of yet for a 2021 roadmap, but looking at the way they are kicking off the year with the Welcome Package, good things are sure to come.