Partypoker MILLIONS Online Main Event Starts this Sunday

The partypoker MILLIONS Online 2021 festival is well underway, and the huge headliner Main Event is set to begin this weekend.

There’s $5 million guaranteed in the $5300 marquee event, and Day 1A kicks off on Sunday at 7.05pm GMT. There will be two chances for players to bag a stack for Day 2 play, with Day 1B running a week later, on February 28. Both Day 1s allow for a single re-entry.

The 2021 edition of MILLIONS Online kicked off this past weekend with the $1 million-guaranteed Mini Main Event, a 3-day tournament that replicated the structure of Main Event but with a more affordable price of just $1100.

When both Day 1s were in the books, the Mini Main blew past the $1 million guarantee, topping out with more than $1.12 million in the prize pool. Canada’s Justin Ouimette took down the opening event for a first-place prize of just shy of $185,000.

MILLIONS Online Main Event Schedule

Date Day Sun, Feb 21st Day 1A Sun, Feb 28th Day 1B Mon, Mar 1st Day 2 Wed, Mar 3rd Final Table

The turnout for the smaller version bodes well for the success of the full-size Main Event this weekend. The showcase event needs at least 1000 runners across the two starting flights to meet the guarantee.

Beyond the buy-in, the main difference between the small and big events is that, while the Mini ran both Day 1s on the same weekend with the completion of the tournament the following week, the big game will run its Day 1s on successive weekends, with both days headlining a Sunday schedule.

Partypoker MILLIONS Online History

2017 2018 2019 2021 Month Dec Nov – Dec Nov – Dec Feb – Mar Buy-in $5,300 $5,300 $10,300 $5,300 GTD $5,000,000 $20,000,000 $20,000,000 $5,000,000 Prize Pool $5,135,000 $21,835,000 $21,090,000 ??? Surpassed 2.70% 9.18% 5.45% ??? Entries Required 1000 4000 2000 1000 Entries Received 1027 4367 2109 ??? First Place Prize $1,027,000 $2,329,943 $2,259,113 ??? No. of Millionaires 1 4 4 ???

MILLIONS Online: Millionaires Made and a World Record Set

This is the fourth running of the partypoker MILLIONS Online. After the massive events in 2018 and 2019, they’ve decided to reset for the 2021 version, back down to where it was when it first debuted.

It began its life in 2017 with a $5 million guarantee on a $5,300 buy-in, and partypoker managed to break the guarantee by more than 13% with $5,135,000 in prizes and more than $1 million up top for the winner.

Stakes went up in 2018 with a massive $20 million guarantee that needed 4,000 runners to reach it. They found 350 more entries than needed and the prize pool topped out at nearly $2.2 million with four players emerging millionaires.

At the time, it was the largest single prize in the history of online poker, and partypoker held on to that record until 2020, when GGPoker took the mantle with it’s massive WSOP Main Event that ended up with more than $27 million in total prizes.

The $20 million guarantee stayed in place for the 2019 edition of the MILLIONS Online, but the buy-in was upped to $10,300.

The increased buy-in did not dampen the enthusiasm for the event, as once again it blew past the guarantee to end up with more than $21 million in total prizes. Another four players banked more than $1 million by the end that game, and both the 2018 and 2019 editions awarded more than $2 million to first place.

The initial plan was to run another version of the MILLIONS Online in 2020, but events conspired to make that difficult. It was originally slated to run in July 2020, but was pushed back a few times as the WPT World Online Championships were extended to over ten weeks.

By the time it was all over, the World Online Championships festival gave away more than $100 million in prizes, but it also pushed the MILLIONS Online event off the 2020 schedule.

That opened the door to expand the MILLIONS Online in 2021 to a full series with multiple interesting side events running alongside marquee tournament. In addition to the aforementioned Mini Main, there are two Super High Roller events guaranteeing $1 million each and a Mega High Roller to close the series out with a $3 million guarantee.

For added value, there are numerous events guaranteeing $500,000, and many more with guarantees ranging from $50,000 and up.

Get Some Love from Partypoker

MILLIONS Online is running in conjunction with the Love Party promotion. Love Party is already underway, having started on February 11, just before the start of the MILLIONS series, and will continue through March 3.

During Love Party, players who opt-in will have the chance to win random prizes through a series of daily challenges. Additionally, players that make a deposit using a special Love Party code will win a mystery prize.

Deposit Codes for Love Party

Start Date End Date Code Feb 18th Feb 24th JOINPARTY Feb 25th Mar 3rd LOVEPARTY

Mystery gifts for the daily challenges and deposits include freeroll or SPINS tickets or up to $50 cash. Special $1000 LOVE poker Freerolls are happening daily for players completing challenges or making a deposit.

New players that sign up still have time to jump into the MILLIONS Online action. Along with the generous welcome bonus, they can then deposit with the Love Party code and participate in satellites to have their shot at qualifying for the massive tournaments. Check out more details on the partypoker website.

Partypoker MILLIONS 2021: Full Schedule and Results So Far