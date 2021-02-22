WSOP Big Freezeout Tourney Guarantees $250,000 for Players in New Jersey and Nevada

Players in New Jersey and Nevada will be able to play for a share of the ambitious $250,000-guaranteed WSOP Big Freezeout tournament scheduled for early March.

The tournament, which allows only a single entry per player, gets underway on WSOP.com on March 7 and has a buy-in of $5,300. The operator will need to attract 50 people to cover the prize pool; not a high target, but given such a high buy-in, nothing is assured.

To help them on the day the operator is offering a daily spread of guaranteed satellites, giving players a more affordable way to enter the tournament. There are also freerolls and all-in shootouts to win tickets for these qualifiers.

Every day the WSOP.com will be running daily satellites. On Sunday and Tuesday there is $525 buy-in qualifier, again with one seat into the Big Freezeout up for grabs. This kicks off at 5:30pm (230pm Nevada time).

On all other days of the week, these daily satties cost $320 to enter, with one seat into the Big Freezeout guaranteed. They kick off at 7.30pm EST (430pm in Las Vegas).

On March 6, the day before the BF kicks off, there is a 10-Seat Scramble. The tournament starts at 5.30pm and has a buy-in of $320. As the name would suggest, the tournament guarantees ten seats into the Big Freezeout.

If a $320 satellite is too expensive, there is a freeroll on Wednesday at 9:30pm giving away seats into the 10 Seat Scramble, and the operator is also putting on 64-player and 128-player all-in satellites. These start on March 1. Players are forced all-in every hand, so they are effectively a random lottery to qualify—but for players who want a shot at a big payout without too much money up front, it could be a good option.

Ending a Busy Month On WSOP .com

WSOP is also running the Winter Online Championships series and the Planet Hollywood Circuit Online Circuit Event, the latest virtual stop of the WSOP Circuit 2021, this month.

The Winter Online Championship has $1.5 million in total guaranteed. 47 events with a wide range of buy-ins ranging from $11 right up to $1000 covering both NLHE and PLO variants are on the slate. The series runs until February 28.

Running at the same time, the Planet Hollywood Circuit Online Circuit Event, part of the the WSOP Circuit 2021 festival, kicked off earlier this month with $1 million in total prizes guaranteed. Again the series will run until February 28.

Series Start Date End Date Events Total Gtd. Winter Online Championships 14 Feb 2021 28 Feb 2021 47 $1,500,000 Planet Hollywood Online Circuit Event 17 Feb 2021 28 Feb 2021 12 $1,000,000

Both the series are open to players in New Jersey and Nevada.

Running from February 15 through April 30, 2021, the WSOP are also offering the “Ultimate Poker Champion Experience” where one lucky player in the United States will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of the WSOP Main Event.

It is the first hint the WSOP in live format will return after its online debut in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.