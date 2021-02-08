WSOP.com Lines Up Winter Online Championships and Planet Hollywood Circuit Online Series this February

The WSOP/888 network has scheduled two separate tournament series offering over $2.5 million in combined guaranteed prizes over a two-week schedule of events.

Kicking off first of the two is the operator’s popular Winter Online Championships series returning this year with another $1.5 million in guarantees. Close to 50 events are scheduled with the first event taking place on February 14.

Three days later, the Planet Hollywood Circuit Online Circuit Event, the next virtual stop of the WSOP Circuit 2021 festival, begins.

Both the series are open to players in New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

WSOP/888 Network Online Tournament Series 2021

Series Start Date End Date Events Total GTD Winter Online Super Circuit Series 14 Jan 2021 31 Jan 2021 18 $1,000,000 Player Appreciation Tournament Series 24 Jan 2021 31 Jan 2021 24 $275,000 Winter Online Championships 14 Feb 2021 28 Feb 2021 47 $1,500,000 Planet Hollywood Online Circuit Event 17 Feb 2021 28 Feb 2021 12 $1,000,000

WSOP Winter Online Championships Series 2021

The series consists of 47 events with a wide range of buy-ins ranging from $11 right up to $1000 covering both NLHE and PLO variants.

Every day, three tournaments are scheduled to run featuring various formats including freezeouts, knockouts, rebuys, deepstacks & monster stacks, turbos.

Guarantees across the series range from $10,000 to $200,000.

The festival culminates in a $320 buy-in No Limit Hold’em Main Event boasting $200,000 in guaranteed prize money.

As is the tradition with all the Online Championships series on WSOP.com, the winner of the Main Event on top of the first-place prize money will walk away with a wrestling-style Champion’s belt to commemorate their victory.

Compared to the previous year, the Winter Online Championships series is nearly identical featuring the same number of tournaments and total guarantees and almost the same formats.

The WSOP Winter Online Championships is one of the four high-level tournament series that runs on WSOP.com annually under the brand “Online Championships.”

The Winter Online Championships kicks off the proceedings usually running in February, followed by the Spring Online Championships edition taking place between April and May.

Next in the line up is the WSOP Online Championships held over the summer and coinciding with the World Series of Poker live series. Finally, the Fall Online Championships series—the last of the four of this prestigious brand—runs in October.

Planet Hollywood Online Circuit Event 2021

Planet Hollywood Online Circuit Event is the second of the 13 circuit festivals taking place entirely online on WSOP.com this year.

It begins on February 17 with tourneys offering higher buy-ins ranging from $215 all the way up to $1000.

Every day one event is scheduled spanning 12 days, with each of them awarding a coveted gold ring to the winner.

Thirteen of fourteen ring events are dedicated to No Limit Hold’em; while one is played in Pot Limit Omaha event.

Notable events include #4: A $100,000 guaranteed Double Stack NLH costing $320 to enter. It runs on February 20. A $1000 High Roller runs on February 23 also guaranteeing $100,000 followed by a knockout freezeout event guaranteeing $50,000 a day later.

To cap off the series, the NLHE Main Event promises $250,000 runs for a buy-in of $525.

As with every other Online Circuit series running this year, the series is promoted by a Player of the Month Leaderboard with $10,000 in prizes, a $25K worth Freeroll, and a Grinder’s Second Chance Freeroll.

Furthermore, players competing in the Circuit series have also a chance to earn a seat to the Year-End Championship sharing a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000. The winner of this event will be awarded an official WSOP gold bracelet.

WSOP Winter Online Circuit Super Series Ends on High Note

Both the series are scheduled on the heels of the WSOP Winter Online Circuit Super Series that kicked off the 2021 Circuit season.

More than $1 million was guaranteed across 18 ring events. Every single event that ran smashed its guarantee, with one even more than tripling its advertised guarantee.

The $525 buy-in Main Event drew 583 players and 310 rebuys to build a prize pool of $446,500— the largest across the festival. In total, more than $3 million in prize money was awarded across 18 events.

A similar performance is expected to be seen between the two upcoming series kicking off on February 14.