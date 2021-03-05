WSOP Puts On Huge Spread of March Promotions for Poker Players in New Jersey and Nevada

March is looking like a huge month for the WSOP online poker. The operator has scheduled a big Circuit event starting on March 19 sandwiched between half a dozen lucrative promotions.

The tournament and all the promotions are available to players on both WSOP Nevada and WSOP New Jersey.

The Silver Legacy Online Circuit Event features 12 tournaments over 12 days, with more than $1.3 million in guaranteed prizes.

If 12 gold rings were all that was on offer March, along with its $10,000 leaderboard and freeroll, and it would be a huge month—but that is just the beginning. There are free spins up for grabs, as well as reload and mystery bonuses at various times through the month.

Add in some Bonus BLAST promotions, March Money Mondays, and special March Mayhem tournaments on Sundays and Tuesdays, and the month at WSOP is going to be huge.

Silver Legacy Online Circuit Event

The biggest thing on the March schedule for WSOP is the Silver Legacy Online Circuit Event. There will be more than $1.3 million guaranteed across the 12 events on deck, with buy-ins ranging from $215 to $1,000.

Among the series highlights:

Seven tournaments with $100,000 or more guaranteed.

guaranteed. Freezeout, 6-Max, Knockout, and High Roller among the tournaments on offer.

Re-entry capped at two or three maximum .

. $300,000 guaranteed in the $525 Main Event.

guaranteed in the $525 Main Event. $175,000 guaranteed in the $525 Monster Stack

WSOP Silver Legacy Online Circuit Event Schedule

Name Date Time (ET) Total Buy-in Guarantee Silver Legacy Circuit Event #1 – $75,000 GTD NLH BIG $500 Kick-Off 3x Re-entry 8-Max March 19 7:00 PM $500 $75,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #2 – $125,000 GTD NLH Double Stack 2x Re-entry March 20 7:00 PM $320 $125,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #3 – $175,000 GTD NLH Monster Stack 3x Re-entry 8-Max March 21 5:00 PM $525 $175,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #4 – $50,000 GTD NLH Deep Turbo 2x Re-entry March 22 7:00 PM $215 $50,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #5 – $100,000 GTD NLH 6-Max 2x Re-entry March 23 7:00 PM $320 $100,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #6 – $75,000 GTD NLH Freezeout March 24 7:00 PM $250 $75,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #7 – $100,000 GTD NLH 2x Re-entry March 25 7:00 PM $320 $100,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #8 – $50,000 GTD PLO BIG $500 6-Max 3X Re-entry March 26 7:00 PM $500 $50,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #9 – $125,000 GTD NLH Double Stack 2x Re-entry March 27 7:00 PM $320 $125,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #10 – $300,000 GTD NLH Main Event 3x Re-entry 8-Max March 28 5:00 PM $525 $300,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #11 – $50,000 NLH Knockout Freezeout March 29 7:00 PM $300 $50,000 Silver Legacy Circuit Event #12 – $150,000 GTD NLH High Roller 6-Max 2x Re-entry March 30 7:00 PM $1,000 $150,000

Along with the chance to win 12 WSOP Gold Rings, players in the series will also compete for prizes in the $10,000 Player of the Month Leaderboard. The player with the most points across the Circuit series will win entry to the $250,000 Year End Championship event, which will have a Gold Bracelet on offer for the winner. Additionally, the top 10 players will win extra tournament tickets.

There will also be a $25,000 freeroll on April 1. Each winner from the 12 circuit events will get a ticket for this game, as well as the top 10 players from the Player of the Month Leaderboard. A second freeroll on April 1st, the Grinder’s Online Second Chance Freeroll, will give away another ticket to the $250,000 Year End Championship, and players who compete in at least three events during the series will be eligible to play.

The $250,000 Year End Championship event will be an invite-only affair. To get an invite, win a Gold Ring in 2021, win a $10,000 Player of the Month Leaderboard, win a Grinder’s Online Second Chance Freeroll, or finish in the top 50 on the Cumulative Circuit Leaderboard.

Free Spins and Bonus BLAST

Also on the slate for March at WSOP are free spins and a Bonus BLAST. Players will get free spins when they deposit using the code MARCHSPIN between March 3 and March 8. The number of spins depends on the size of the deposit. Just $10 gets you 5 free spins, but $100 gets you 100 free spins.

Bonus BLAST runs from March 3 to March 13. To be eligible, simply play five BLAST tournaments at the $1 or $5 level, and you’ll get a free BLAST ticket as a reward. This promotion is open to invited players only, so check your email to opt-in. Players are only eligible to win one BLAST ticket, and the ticket will be valid for 30 days.

Reload and Mystery Bonuses

Reload your account with up to $500 during the month of March using the code MARCH21, and WSOP will match it 100%. The promotion is open from March 15 to March 30, and funds will be paid out in $10 increments as players earn 100 APPs. Each customer can only use the code once, and there is a 60-day window on the bonus wagering.

From March 19 to March 26, there is a Mystery Bonus on offer. You won’t know what you will get until you get it, but by depositing $10 or more using the code SILVER21 you will get one of the following prizes:

A ticket for the Silver Legacy Main Event Freeroll .

. A $50 pending bonus released in $5 increments as you earn 50 APPs .

released in as you earn . A $5 BLAST ticket

March Money Mondays and March Mayhem

Every Sunday and Tuesday through the month of March, WSOP is putting on a $55 tournament with $55,555 guaranteed, and $555 in added money that will be awarded randomly during the tournament.

Cash game players are not being left out in the cold either. March Money Mondays runs through the month of March, and offers cash players a chance to win a share of $5,000 in prizes. Just play cash games on Mondays in March, and as you earn 10 APPs, you will get one ticket (to a maximum of 10 tickets per player for earning 100 APPs). Check your email for your chance to opt-in to this promotion.

Get set for the upcoming Silver Legacy Online Circuit Event by getting extra cash and tickets through these promotions. March will be huge online for the WSOP, and there are lots of ways to beef up your bankroll during the month.