BetMGM Releases New Next-Gen Mobile Poker App in Michigan

BetMGM Michigan Poker has further strengthened its presence in the regulated online gambling market, launching the next-gen online poker app for online poker in Michigan.

In has also made improvements to its mobile poker offer in New Jersey: Android users can now download BetMGM Casino, Poker and Sports app directly from official Google Play store.

This is thanks to a recent policy change in the store permitting licensed, regulated gambling apps in select states in the United States.

“A world-class player experience lies at the heart of partypoker US Network. We’re consistently examining how to leverage the best in poker promotions, product, and partnerships to improve the Network we offer our players,” Ray Stefanelli, Director of Poker, BetMGM, said in a statement to pokerfuse.

BetMGM MI became only the second operator to launch MI online poker, going live on Monday, March 22.

The brand is part of the partypoker US network in partnership with Entain, formerly GVC, owner of the partypoker software. It marks the second regulated US market in which the joint venture offers online poker, though it and New Jersey remain separate for now.

The apps have become available for Android and iOS operating systems, supporting phones as well as tablets.

Features of the Next-Gen Poker App

Software provider partypoker was among several other operators to make key upgrades to its mobile app in 2020. Included as new perks is portrait orientation, which makes it far easier for players to play one-handed on their mobile phones.

The portrait mode supports multi-tabling to a maximum of four tables. It was first rolled out to Spins games on the global partypoker network as part of a thorough mobile client overhaul. Since then, it was gradually expanded to the FastForward and regular cash games, before becoming available for tournaments as well to complete the process.

All BetMGM customers in Michigan now benefit from the redesigned lobby and tables, as well as new animations. Furthermore, the new social currency, Diamonds, also went live with the upgrade to the next-gen app as well.

The new currency can be obtained through the normal real-money activity in the app. Accumulated diamonds can then be used for throwables and to view rabbit cards, allowing players to peek at the remaining cards that were not dealt in the hand. For each remaining street in the rabbit hunt, one diamond will be deducted from the currency’s balance.

In a nutshell, the overall appearance of the new app looks far more polished and easier to use than its predecessor. It also benefits from an improved hand history replayer as well, which has received a face-lift.

New portrait mode which allows multi-tabling up to four tables

Portrait mode is available for all game types

Improved one-handed navigation

Social currency Diamonds introduced

visual improvements and superior overall navigation

New hand replayer layout implemented

The new next-gen app is available to customers of BetMGM Poker Michigan and will very likely be rolled out to other eligible states as well. It can be expected soon in New Jersey, the only other regulated US state in which the brand currently offers online poker.

When the network goes like in Pennsylvania—BetMGM Poker PA, Borgata Poker PA and partypoker PA are all in the pipeline—then it seems very likely this will get the new next-gen app from day 1.

BetMGM Mobile App Becomes Available in Google Play Store in New Jersey

Google recently updated its “Play Store” developer terms and conditions, which allowed customers from a further 15 countries to download real-money apps.

The new guidelines refer to labeling it as “Adult Content” and require the display of information on responsible gambling prior to the download.

Historically, while Apple has permitted regulated real money gambling apps, Google has prohibited them in the Google Play store; instead, consumers had to download the files directly from the operator’s site.

This stance first changed back in 2017, and Google started to lift this restriction on a few key markets. The first countries in this trial were the UK, France and Ireland. It took nearly four years for further countries to be added to the list.

Included in the latest batch of newly eligible countries are heavyweights such as Canada, Spain, and the USA. The changes went live on March 1 and subsequently many operators took advantage of the news to release their mobile apps in the store.

The BetMGM poker app was the first to go live on March 16. The online casino and sports betting apps followed shortly after.

Traveling customers will not need to download different apps either. BetMGM merged the different state apps into one unified app in October 2020. The new “state switcher” function allows users to select which state they are currently in and continue without a hitch.

Further Expansion in regulated US markets

A further expansion of all verticals in the near future is very likely. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is already available in seven states and it has been hinted that it might also be possible to use soon in Michigan and Virginia.

In cooperation with Entain, BetMGM is running the partypoker US network to offer online poker in the states of Michigan and New Jersey. The Wolverine State now boasts BetMGM’s online poker, casino, and sportsbook platform.

The iGaming presence grew further at the end of February with the launch of the Borgata Casino PA. Whether or not that is a sign for an increased focus on the Keystone State for all verticals of multiple BetMGM’s brands remains to be seen.