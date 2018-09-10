PokerStars has unveiled the schedule for New Jersey Championship of Online Poker (NJCOOP). This will be PokerStars’ fifth online tournament series in the US regulated market this year.

Returning for the third iteration, NJCOOP will kick off September 29 and run for 17 days. A total of $1,001,000 in tournament guarantees is spread across 47 events.

The iconic tournament series will have a mix of events with buy-ins starting at $25 and rising up to $1000 for the High Roller Event. There will also be a $150,000 guaranteed $500 buy-in Main Event that will run for two days.

“I’m looking forward to playing and streaming another great online tournament series in New Jersey with over $1 million in guaranteed prize pools,” said PokerStars Ambassador Chris Moneymaker.

NJCOOP 2018 Highlights

Like last year, NJCOOP 2018 will offer players a wide variety of tournament formats and structures—some of which that are not even spread in the dot-com client. The schedule includes events such as Speed Down which starts with 3 minutes time levels and goes up to 20 min levels, Win the Button, Progressive Knockouts, Bubble Rush, 1R1A, Big Antes, Deepstacks and others. The schedule also includes ten non-NLHE events including 8-Game, Triple Stud, Limit Hold’em, Omaha variants, and mixed variants.

Other highlights include a $250 Sunday Special boasting a $60,000 guarantee, a $1000 High Roller with a $50,000 guarantee and a $50 buy-in event replicating the Main Event structure. It will carry a guarantee of $25,000.

However, a notable difference from the last year’s edition is the removal of the capped tournaments—Shootout and Heads-up tournaments. The Shootout tournament will make way for a new format—*Escalating Antes* which will be making its debut. In this format, antes go up from 10% to as high as 50% of the Big Blind.

Three Platinum Passes to be Given Away

Another new addition to the schedule is the online edition of Moneymaker PSPC Tour. The event is a part of the ongoing Moneymaker PSPC Tour tournament series that is being hosted across the United States. Each event costs $86 buy-in and gives away at least one Platinum Pass. Each Platinum Pass is worth $30,000 including $25,000 entry to the PokerStars Players Championship (PSPC) Event in the Bahamas, travel money and six nights stay at the Atlantis Resort. The tour started on August and will run into November.

The online edition of Moneymaker PSPC Tour will take place on September 30 and the winner will take home a $30,000 Platinum Pass along with the first-place cash prize. Two more Platinum Passes will be given away on October 16 via the NJCOOP Main Event Entrants All-in Shootout and the NJCOOP Entrants All-in Shootout—both freerolls.

Out of 170 Platinum Pass winners, eight have been awarded to US players, including PokerStars Ambassador Maria Konnikova. Two of them were awarded during the Moneymaker PSPC Tour—Cliff Ellefson, who picked up a Pass at Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, California and Jahngir (John) Mokhtari, the oldest Platinum Pass winner to date, who picked up a Pass at Lucky Chances in San Francisco.

“The Main Event as well as the $86 Moneymaker PSPC Tournament is a great opportunity for New Jersey players to win big and get their hands on a $30,000 PokerStars Platinum Pass,” Moneymaker added.

Second Chance Freerolls, Deposit Bonus Code, Spin & Go Tournament

In addition to the $90,000 worth Platinum Passes, PokerStars will be running Second Chance Freerolls daily from September 30 to October 15 (with the exception of October 14). The freerolls will award tickets to NJCOOP events and satellites. Each player who busts out of an NJCOOP event without making the money will automatically receive a ticket to the Second Chance Freerolls.

Furthermore, players who deposit $50 or more using the deposit bonus code 'NJCOOP’ before 18:59 ET on October 13, will get a ticket to the $10K added Main Event Freeroll, where the top 20 players will be awarded a $500 Main Event entry.

Satellites for all 47 tournaments will be available from September 18 from as little as $1. Special $4 Spin and Go tournaments awarding tickets to the Main Event will also be running from the same day and will continue to run until October 14.

Other Online Tournament Series for New Jersey Players

Just before the start of the NJCOOP, WSOP.com will be scheduling its first-ever online World Series of Poker Circuit series this month. Over $700,000 will be guaranteed across 13 WSOP online ring events. This represents the first time in the history of the WSOP Circuit that players from New Jersey and Nevada will have the chance to win an official WSOP Circuit ring outside of Las Vegas thanks to the advent of the multi-state shared pool between New Jersey, Nevada, and Delaware.

The WSOP online circuit series starts on September 18 and runs through September 30. Borgata’s and partypoker’s Garden State Super Series (GSSS) is also expected to run in October. NJCOOP will run from September 29 to October 15.