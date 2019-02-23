Online poker players residing in New Jersey or Nevada are in for a treat.

Both PokerStars and WSOP/888 have announced an online tournament series that will be spanning the next few weeks.

PokerStars has scheduled its fast-paced online tournament series Turbo Series in the New Jersey market. The series runs for ten days. Over $200,000 is guaranteed across 28 tournaments.

WSOP/888 will be bringing back the WSOP Online Circuit series following a successful outing last year. There will be 13 ring events just like last year, but this time the overall series guarantee increases to $1 million from last year’s $750,000. Both New Jersey and Nevada players will be able to participate in this series that takes place from February 26.

PokerStars Turbo Series in New Jersey (February 22 – March 3)

The Turbo Series returns to New Jersey market for its second edition. There are 28 tournaments scheduled to run for a period of ten days with a total guaranteed prize pool of $200,000.

This will be the room’s second online tournament series this year. Last month, PokerStars ran Winter Series with $300,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Buy-ins to the Turbo Series start at $15 and go up to $250 with a mix of turbo and hyper-turbo formats across various standard and novelty formats, including Win the Button, 4-Max Zoom, and Progressive Knockouts. The majority of the schedule comprises of Hold’em tournaments but PokerStars will be hosting other formats such as Pot Limit Omaha, No Limit Omaha Hi/Lo, and perhaps for the first time—Draw games such as No Limit 2-7 Single Draw and Pot Limit 5 Card Draw.

The series culminates in a $100 buy-in, $25,000 guaranteed Main Event.

To accompany the series, PokerStars is offering a further $20,000 in additional prizes via dozens of freerolls. Satellites to the Turbo Series are already underway.

As seen in the Winter Series held in the Garden State, the guarantees in Turbo Series have also come down significantly. Last year, the series had a guaranteed prize pool of $271,000 with an average guarantee of $9678 per tournament. This year, the average guarantee has come down to $7142.

The reduction in the guarantees was mostly due to overlays seen in the previous edition. In 2018, nearly half of the tournaments failed to reach their guarantees.

WSOP/888 Online Circuit for New Jersey and Nevada Players (February 26 – March 10)

Online poker in New Jersey may have had its worst year on record in terms of generating revenue, but WSOP.com/888 network (in conjunction with the All American Poker Network) is the only network to see a spike in the traffic as well as their revenues, thanks to the cross-border liquidity sharing with AAPN poker rooms in Nevada and Delaware that began in May 2018.

WSOP is currently running Winter Online Championships series boasting $1.5 million in total guaranteed prize pool. So far, the series has been a great success as almost all the tournaments smashed their guarantees easily. The series concludes on Sunday with a $200,000 guaranteed Main Event featuring $525 buy-in.

Right after the Winter Online Championships conclude, the WSOP Online Circuit series kicks off. It features another seven-figure guaranteed prize pool totaling $1 million in guaranteed prize pool. The series is open to both New Jersey and Nevada players.

Starting February 26, each day for the next 13 days, there will be one ring event that will carry at least a five-figure guarantee. Standouts include a $100,000 guaranteed $320 NLHE Monster Stack, another $100,000 guaranteed $1000 6-Max High Roller and a $525 Main Event on the last day of the series.

The Main Event guarantees $250,000 and players can re-enter up to three times. The series also features a 6-Max Pot Limit Omaha event, a knockout format, turbos, deep stacks, etc.

The winner of each online circuit tournament will receive an official WSOP ring like the traditional land-based WSOP Circuit events. Players will also earn points towards qualifying for the $1 million-plus prize pool and season-culminating WSOP Global Casino Championship (GCC). Both the winner of the Main Event and Online Circuit leaderboard will earn a free seat to GCC.

This is not the first time WSOP is running Online Circuit event. It held its first-ever online ring series last year in September. According to the operator, the series was a “huge hit”.

Meanwhile, Borgata along with partypoker is also expected to run its flagship online tournament series—Garden State Super Series (GSSS) in March.

Turbo Series from PokerStars runs from February 22 through March 3. WSOP/888 will be hosting the WSOP Online Circuit series from February 26 to March 10.