PokerStars has quietly unveiled the full schedule for the Summer Series, the operator’s major tournament series in the summer in New Jersey.

Summer Series will return for its third iteration with another $300,000 guaranteed prize pool spread over 17 tournaments. The series will run for eight days starting July 28.

Very similar to last year’s schedule, Summer Series will have a mix of events with buy-ins starting at $25 and rising up to $750 for the High Roller event on July 31. The series culminates in a $75,000 guaranteed Main Event costing $400 to enter.

All the events are played as No Limit Hold’em except for the last event which will be played as Pot Limit Omaha. The schedule comprises of various formats including the knockouts, hyper-turbo deepstacks, a rebuy event, and a couple of short-handed 4-max events.

Guarantees for the series range from $7000 to $75,000.

With 17 events on the schedule, the series guarantees an average of approximately $17,647 per event. This is a slight drop in the average in comparison with the first two editions when both had an average guarantee of $25,000 but had five fewer events.

PokerStars New Jersey Summer Series History

Year Total GTD Total Tournaments Avg GTD Main Event GTD 2017 $300,000 12 $25,000 $75,000 2018 $300,000 12 $25,000 $80,000 2019 $300,000 17 $17,647 $75,000

To help players qualify, a special $2.50 Spin & Go is now running in the client that has a $400 main event ticket as the top prize. In addition, PokerStars will be running Second Chance freerolls worth $1500 each from July 29 to August 3. Each of these freerolls gives away tickets to Summer Series events to all those players who fail to make cash in these Summer Series events.

Summer Series will be the operator’s fourth online tournament series in New Jersey this year.

It ran Winter Series in January boasting total guarantees of $300,000 across 15 tournaments. It then followed this up with another series in February called Turbo Series. The fast-paced turbo series had a total prize pool of $200,000 spread over 28 tournaments.

In the spring season, PokerStars kicked off its flagship online tournament series, NJSCOOP. The series guaranteed over $1 million across a staggering 82 events.

PokerStars New Jersey Tournament Series (Jan – Aug)

Event Dates Total GTD Total Tournaments Avg GTD Winter Series Jan 13 – 20 (8 days) $300,000 15 $20,000 Turbo Series Feb 22 – Mar 3 (10 days) $200,000 28 $7,143 NJSCOOP May 4 – 20 (17 days) $1,000,000 82 $12,195 Summer Series July 28 – Aug 4 (8 days) $300,000 17 $17,647

In other markets, PokerStars is running the low-stakes MicroMillions Series. Nearly $4 million is guaranteed in the dot-com market, and €3 million is guaranteed in the Southern European segregated market comprising of France, Portugal and Spain. In Italy, MicroMillions guarantees €1 million.

PokerStars is also planning to debut MicroMillions in its ring-fenced market of India. The operator has yet to run MicroMillions in the New Jersey market.

Summer Series in PokerStars’ New Jersey market runs from July 28 to August 4.