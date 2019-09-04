Nearly four months after entering into an agreement with global gambling giant The Stars Group, FOX Sports, a subsidiary of the US sports media giant Fox Corporation, in partnership with TSG has launched a real money online sports betting platform under its own brand name, FOX Bet in New Jersey.

This launch means that TSG’s existing sports betting brand, BetStars, which was launched last year in the Garden State, has now been replaced with FOX Bet, as of August 31.

Existing BetStarsNJ users are now being redirected to the new FOX Bet webpage operating under the same Resorts Digital license. Players can use their same login details to access the newly branded sports betting platform.

TSG’s other brands (including PokerStars and PokerStars Casino) continue to operate in New Jersey under the same brand with no changes.

“If you’re a sports fan in New Jersey, FOX Bet is a game changer,” said Robin Chhabra, Chief Executive Officer of FOX Bet, in a recent press statement. “FOX Bet combines decades of expertise in content-rich programming and regulated online gaming to drive a superior, integrated and interactive live viewing experience for our customers found nowhere else in the United States.”

This launch marks the first time that a US-based sports media conglomerate has used its brand name to offer an online sports betting platform in the country.

In May, TSG announced a partnership with Fox Sports to offer real-money sports betting across the US where applicable. As per the agreement, Fox Corporation paid out $236 million for a 4.99% stake in TSG with an option to acquire up to 50% of TSG’s equity stake in the US market. The option lasts until the tenth anniversary of the deal and would be in force for a period of up to 25 years.

In addition to offering a real money sports betting platform, the agreement also allows the US media giant to offer a nationwide free-to-play “sports prediction” game with cash prizes in states which have yet to legalize online sports betting.

FOX Bet is Expected to Launch in Pennsylvania This Week

With the launch in New Jersey, TSG and Fox Corporation are reportedly gearing up to launch FOX Bet in the newly launched Pennsylvania market this week.

As per PlayPennsylvania,, sources at Mount Airy Casino and its partner TSG told them that the FOX Bet site will begin soft-launching on Tuesday, September 3. However, at the time of writing, no such launch has taken place.

Still, that does not mean that the launch is far away.

Last month, Rafi Askenazi, CEO of TSG, said during their investors’ call for the second quarter that the company is going to launch “FOX Bet in Pennsylvania ahead of the NFL season.”

With the NFL season set to kick off Thursday September 5, it is very likely that we may end up seeing the FOX Bet brand in Pennsylvania as soon as today.

In fact, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) is due for its monthly board meeting on September 4 which could facilitate the final approval for TSG in the Keystone State.

FOX Bet in Pennsylvania is expected to utilize the same sports betting platform as New Jersey but with minor differences.

Last year, TSG inked a partnership with bricks and mortar casino Mount Airy Casino to bring its sports betting, online poker, and online casino games to players within Pennsylvania. The duo were approved by PGCB in late November 2018.

When is Online Poker Going Live in Pennsylvania?

PokerStars is widely expected to be among the first operators to offer online poker in the market and could end up being the only one by the end of this year.

Rumors were circulating that PokerStars could go live in PA as early as August 27, but that turned out not to be the case.

Still, there is no denying that the launch is imminent. Last month, Askenazi announced that the company is preparing for an upcoming poker launch in the US, and Pennsylvania is the only US state where a PokerStars launch is pending.

In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to see online poker also go live along with FOX Bet in PA this week itself.

Meanwhile, PokerStars continues to remain tight-lipped on the matter and has yet to announce the official dates. But the company’s social media has hinted that there are “some exciting plans in store” indicating that the launch could happen very soon.