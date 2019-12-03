PokerStars’ four-week long festive promotion “Christmas Calendar” makes its debut in the newly launched Pennsylvania online poker market, offering players a chance to win up to $1000 this holiday season via its Stars Rewards loyalty program.

Running through December 24, the Christmas-themed promotion gives players a reason to log in and play each day leading up to Christmas.

Christmas Calendar Eligibility

To become eligible for this promotion, all registered players have to do is:

Opt-in to the Christmas Calendar Challenge

Play real-money games

Complete the progress bar required for earning a Stars Rewards Chest by playing real-money games

Upon completing the progress bar, players are awarded additional Christmas Calendar Chests along with the standard Stars Rewards Chests.

These Christmas Calendar Chests contain instant prizes that range from cash to a free sports bets or free spin, or a special Christmas Key. 75% of the time players will receive instant cash prizes, whereas 25% of the time, they will earn a special key.

The value of these instant rewards depends on the tier of the Chest. For example, Blue Chests award instant cash prizes that range from $0.25 to $1. Similarly, Black Chests (highest tiered Chest) range from $50 to $100.

However, players will be able to earn only one Christmas Chest per day.

Collect Three Keys and Win Up to $1000

Players who collect three Christmas Keys will earn a special Christmas Calendar Chest where they can win up to a maximum of $1000. The probability of hitting the $1000 reward is highest at Black Chest which is 5.75%. The lowest-tiered Blue Chest has only a 0.1% chance of winning such a reward.

Christmas Calendar Chests can only be opened from December 25 to 31.

Open to All Real-Money Verified Accounts

Unlike other PokerStars’ markets where the promotion is open to only a select few players, the Christmas Calendar promotion in Pennsylvania is open to all real-money players that have had their accounts verified.

To know more about how to verify a PokerStars PA account, check out our FAQ page where we have compiled a list of some of the most frequently asked questions.

The promotion is also open to PokerStars New Jersey market with the same prize offerings and available to all players.

In the dot-com market, the online poker giant is awarding $1.5 million in total via Christmas Calendar promotion. In the European segregated markets comprised of France, Portugal, and Spain, the same promotion is giving away €500,000 and in Italy, €300,000. While the mechanism remains the same, the promotion in these markets is open to only invited players.

PACOOP Performing Well

The inaugural PACOOP tournament series in Pennsylvania is off to a soaring start with each of the tournaments that have run so far exceeded their guarantees.

Nearly $300,000 has been paid out in prize money in the first three days of the series, and there is plenty of action remaining.

The $200 Sunday Special edition has produced the biggest prize pool till now, attracting 341 total entries to amass a prize pool of $63.4k while the $50 buy-in Battle Royale on Monday, registered the biggest turnout of the series. The event drew 677 total entries for a prize pool of $30.8k.

There are three tournaments scheduled to run today including the $250 buy-in Super Tuesday boasting $40,000 in guaranteed prize money.