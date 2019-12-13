Earlier this week, the World Series of Poker revealed the dates for the 2020 edition of the WSOP.

WSOP 2020 has been scheduled to run for 51 consecutive days from Tuesday, May 26 until Wednesday, July 15 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The first of the many WSOP gold bracelet events will kick off on May 27, 2020.

As per the press release, so far, three events have been confirmed for the 51st annual summer series:

WSOP 2020 Main Event ($10,000 buy-in) – July 1 – 14

($10,000 buy-in) – July 1 – 14 Big 50 ($500 buy-in) – May 28 onwards

($500 buy-in) – May 28 onwards Seniors No-Limit Hold’em Championship ($1000 buy-in) – June 18 – 21

Dates for other WSOP events are expected to be revealed early in the new year and ultimately the full schedule by the first quarter of 2020.

$500 WSOP Online Bracelet Event Confirmed

While not officially confirmed in the press statement, one of the online bracelet events is already set for summer 2020, and the WSOP is even offering its players a chance to win a seat to it.

WSOP’s real-money online poker platform, WSOP.com is currently running an online tournament series called the December Deepstack Series which is open to both New Jersey and Nevada players.

The series guarantees $200,000 spread over 16 events that run until December 15.

As an added value, WSOP.com is offering its players a chance to win an entry to a WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet event worth $500.

To be eligible for this promotion, players must play in three or more of the Deepstack Tournament Series events and they will get a ticket into a freeroll that gives away some $320 in tournament tickets plus a $500 Online Bracelet entry to the winner of the freeroll.

At the time of writing, ten events have been completed, but there are still six more Deepstack events remaining on the schedule, so plenty of opportunities for the players.

The series culminates in a $100,000 guaranteed $215 buy-in NLHE tournament, this Sunday, December 15.

How Many Online Bracelet Events Will be a Part of the WSOP 2020 Schedule?

When this $500 Online Bracelet event exactly runs and how many online bracelet events will be part of the 2020 schedule is unknown.

This year for its 50th anniversary, WSOP ran a record number of online bracelet events, making up more than 10% of the schedule and more than double the number last year. Buy-ins ranged from $400 to $3200 across the nine events.

Each of those bracelet events saw a huge turnout with one of them going into the record books as the largest tournament in US regulated online poker history.

Despite having no online events with guarantees, the five events paid out over $1 million in prize money. The $1000 buy-in NLHE Championship event drew 1750 total entries to build a prize pool of $1.66 million.

The two $500 buy-in online bracelet events generated $795,150 and $836,550 prize pools respectively.

With such a massive response seen this year, expect to see at least 10 WSOP Online Bracelet events for the 2020 schedule.

WSOP 2020 Main Event Online Satellites Underway

While we are still six months away, satellites to WSOP 2020 Main Event are well underway on WSOP.com, available to both New Jersey and Nevada players.

Every Sunday, a $215 buy-in direct satellite runs at 18:00 EST, guaranteeing one seat to the $10,000 buy-in event. Players can re-enter up to three times in this satellite.

There is also an all-in satellite available three hours later for a much cheaper buy-in of $80. This satellite is rake-free—the whole buy-in goes to the prize pool—and players are forced all-in until there is a winner, effectively creating a random lottery.

Qualifiers to these satellites start at just $10 and they run multiple times a day.